11 Best CBD Vapes You Can Buy Online Now (2019)

This CBDistillery GG4 Vape Pen stands out because it contains a very high amount of CBD: about 195 MG CBD per cartridge, according to lab results. (Which is pretty darn close to the 200 MG advertised.) And unlike almost all vape pens on the market, it doesn’t contain propylene glycol (PG), vegetable glycerin (VG), or MCT oil.

This marks a new evolution in vape pens. Today, most vape cartridges on the market include these common thinning agents listed above. Thinning agents are necessary, because they dilute viscous cannabis, nicotine, or hemp oil enough to turn it into vapor when heated. However, because the use of these chemcials in vape cartridges is still relatively new, little is known about their health effects. According to Leafly, these common thinning agents have been studied more in e-cigarettes, which have been around for longer.

Leafly reports that there is no conclusive evidence that vaping these additives is harmful for your health. However, when researchers heated propylene glycol and examined its vapor, they found the PG converted to a potential carcinogen.

“Producers of vaporizer cartridges are making a mass exodus away from these thinning agents due to their health risks and the unpleasant taste they tend to carry,” Leafly reports.

CBDistillery is among these vape producers moving away from traditional thinning agents. In this new vape pen, they instead turn to a new vape additive called ABSTRAX TEC Oil.

“This high quality, all-natural cutting agent ABSTRAX TEC Oil … is arguably a better alternative to other cutting agents, including the brand’s previously used Triple Distilled MCT Oil,” reads the product description. “TEC is an all natural, organic, and food grade agent which is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) by the FDA, providing users with a safer vaping solution. The ABSTRAX TEC Oil is formulated with a special blend of terpenes with antioxidants and anti-irritants which results in a smoother vaping experience and has no taste or odor by itself, even after vaporization.”

Intriguingly, the company refers to this pen’s “GG4” terpenes, without elaborating much further. Normally, in the cannabis industry, GG4 is taken to mean a high-THC strain of cannabis known as Gorilla Glue #4. But this pen contains no THC.

The third-party lab tests, conducted by Botanacor, found around 391 MG CBD per mL. When we asked a company representative, we learned that the carts are .5mL. So each cartridge contains about 195MG.

If you want a high-potency vape pen without any possibly-harmful additives, you can’t do much better than this pen.