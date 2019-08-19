5 Best Cones for Weed: The Best Pre-Rolled Cones

Rolling joints can be a drag. Especially when you’re not very good at it. Problem solved: Just grind up your weed and stuff it into these pre-rolled cones.
1. Best For the Classic Stoner: RAW Classic Natural Unrefined Pre Rolled Cones
Cons:
- Strong paper
- Affordable
- Burn evenly and smoothly
- Paper can occasionally run (burn more quickly on one side, than the other)
- Many customers are upset that these are not designed for inserting in your ears (They come up under "ear cleaners")
- Not always packaged well enough to prevent some crushing
These RAW Pre-Roll Cones stand out because they’re made by RAW, the most well-known rolling paper company.
These measure 98 mm long, and they come with a 20 mm filter tip. (Filters help keep you from getting herb in your mouth.) Plus, you’ll receive a scoop card, which acts like a little shovel, helping your spoon your ground herb into the cone.
Find more RAW Classic Natural Unrefined Pre Rolled Cones information and reviews here.
2. Best of Smokeable Gold Pre Rolls: Shine 24K Gold King Cone Pre-Rolled Paper
Cons:
- Made of hemp and 24 Karat gold
- Comes with protective tube to transport your golden joint safely
- Super classy and luxurious
- Expensive
- Only comes with one per package (but you can order mutiple!)
- Your friends (and Instagram follower) may not be able to handle your level of bougie-ness
These Shine King-Sized 24K Gold Pre-Roll Cones stand out because, obviously, they’re golden. They’re made with hemp and 24 Karat edible gold.
Ready to pose for that perfect Instagram post?
This even comes with a handy travel “doob tube.” So roll this up, put it in the tube to keep it safe, and then bust our a massive gold-flecked joint at your next party. You’ll be the classiest stoner party guest ever.
Find more Shine 24K Gold King Cone Pre-Rolled Paper information and reviews here.
3. Best Alternative-Material Pre-Roll: King Palms Slim Size Natural Slow Burning Pre-Rolled Palm Leafs with Filter Tip
Cons:
- Made of palm leaves
- Contains zero glues or flavors
- Burn smoothly and slowly
- Comes with six rolls total
- May taste different than paper you're accustomed to
- Could arrive dried out
- Occasionally arrives in bad shape
These King Palms Slim Size Natural Slow Burning Pre-Rolled Palm Leafs stand out because of the material used to make them: Palm leaves.
Each leaf is cleaned with purified water, and hand-rolled into each pre-roll. Customers love how slowly these burn.
Find more King Palms Slim Size Natural Slow Burning Pre-Rolled Palm Leafs with Filter Tip information and reviews here.
4. Best Hemp Pre Roll: Cyclones Pre-Rolled Natural Hemp Cones
Cons:
- You'll get four flavors, including Grape, Strawberry, Blueberry and Natural
- Includes plastic "doob tube" for safely transporting your joint
- Made from hemp, a sustainable material
- Some find fruity flavors overpowering
- Only one doob tube (and you're obviously going to roll MANY joints)
- Occasionally package may arrive without all the cones you ordered
These Cyclones Pre-Rolled Natural Hemp Cones stand out because they’re made from hemp, and they come with a plastic tube to store your joint and transport it safely.
That might not sound important, but “doob tubes” come in very handy. Just toss your joint in your backpack and you’re good to go!
These are flavored. Flavors include Grape, Strawberry, Blueberry and Natural. Customers love the taste!
Find more Cyclones Pre Rolled Natural Hemp Cones information and reviews here.
5. Best For Buying Pre-Roll Cones in Bulk: RAW Pre-Rolled Cones With Filter (900-Pack)
Cons:
- Made of natural, unrefined hemp
- Affordable (We think, as far as buying 900 cones goes)
- Buying in bulk leads to savings
- You may have a cone problem
- You may be overwhelmed by possessing 900 cones
- You may struggle to figure out where to store them
Yes, you read that correctly: A box with 900 cones. Sure, it’s spendy, but they’re some of the best cones around.
Having a 420 party? Getting read for a rally? Or just have way too much weed (and time) on your hands?
Sounds like you need 900 pre-roll cones.
Do it! You’ll be a legend.
Find more RAW Pre-Rolled Cones With Filter information and reviews here.
