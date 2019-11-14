11 Best CBD Gummies for Overall Wellness (2019)

CBD gummies embrace the same logic as gummy vitamins: If it tastes like candy, you’re more likely to remember to take it.
You might even look forward to it. Especially with the best CBD gummies available right now, all included in our comprehensive guide below. As always, we only review CBD products with third-party lab results.
We even found real CBD gummies on Amazon backed by legitimate test results. (Like almost all real CBD on Amazon, they contain CBD isolate with zero THC.)
Read on to discover the best CBD gummies — including full spectrum hemp gummies with small amounts of THC — available online right now.
1. Best Full Spectrum Hemp Gummies Formulated to Help You Chill Out: Charlotte’s Web “Calm” GummiesPros:
Cons:
- Contains full spectrum CBD (with small amounts of THC and other cannabinoids)
- Also contain L-theanine and lemon balm, natural ingredients believed to support relaxation
- Charlotte's Web is the most well-known & longest-operating CBD brand today
- All sourced from US grown hemp
- Charlotte's Web does not release the actual third-party lab results (which many CBD companies do)
- Instead, they release their own report based on the lab resuts
- Expensive
These Charlotte’s Web “Calm” Gummies stand out because they’re made with full spectrum hemp oil. Full spectrum hemp gummies — which contain a small amount of THC — are surprisingly difficult to find.
(In fact, some of the gummies on this list were advertised as full spectrum, but on closer inspection, they turned out to be “broad spectrum” — no THC.)
These full spectrum CBD gummies are made by Charlotte’s Web, which is arguably the most famous CBD company operating today. It was founded in Colorado by the Stanley Brothers, who first gained fame when Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s documentary “Weed” aired on CNN.
Long before CBD was in every health food store, these brothers had bred a cannabis strain to produce high CBD and very low THC. They named it after Charlotte Figi, a child with severe epileptic seizures who had found relief after her parents administered their new cannabis treatment.
Now Charlotte’s Web makes its full spectrum hemp products available nationwide.
As always, we only cover CBD products with third-party lab results. When I requested lab results for these gummies, I received a lab report that had been prepared by Charlotte’s Web staff.
When I asked to see the certificates of analysis (COAs) prepared by the third-party lab itself, a Charlotte’s Web representative informed me that they don’t release their third-party COA’s to the public, because they contain confidential information.
“Of course, we still want our affiliates and customers to have access to what they need,” he said, “so we condense the information from our third party lab.”
Based on the information from the lab, they produce their own reports to provide to the public.
All of the third party labs contracted by Charlotte’s Web are ISO 17025-accredited, the representative said, and they test Charlotte’s Web’s products for cannabinoid potency, residual solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, and microbes. Each batch is tested over 20 times during the entire production process, he assured me.
The lab that tested the batch of Calm gummies I checked out was a Eurofins Food Chemistry Testing lab in Boulder, Colorado. (Eurofins has many lab locations.) Their findings, summarized in the report, says these gummies contain .03% THC — the exact legal limit of THC in legal CBD products. The lab also found .3 mg of CBC, a less well-known cannabinoid that occurs naturally in hemp plants.
The lab found 6 mg CBD per gummy, according to this report.
The gummies also contain L-theanine and lemon balm, natural ingredients believed to help support relaxation.
Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample to try out. I take my CBD testing very seriously, so I can’t sample two CBD brands at the same time, but I’ll update this review as soon as I have a chance to try these!
Find more Charlotte's Web "Calm" Gummies information and reviews here.
3. Best for a Good Night’s Sleep (With Zero THC): CBDistillery Nighttime PM CBD Gummies with MelatoninPrice: $55.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made by CBDistillery, a reputable company with the U.S. Hemp Authority seal of approval
- Lab tests by ACS Laboratory confirm over 30 mg CBD isolate per gummy
- Vegan & kosher
- Zero THC
- Each gummy contains 1.5 mg melatonin, which can support healthy sleep cycles
- Too much melatonin can leave you feeling a little woozy in the morning
- Some experts say you should avoid taking melatonin regularly for long periods of time
- Processed in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products
- Made with CBD isolate (not full spectrum hemp oil)
These CBDistillery Nighttime PM Gummies with Melatonin stand out because they’re specifically designed to help you get a good night’s sleep.
These were tested by ACS Laboratory, an accredited cannabis and CBD testing lab in Florida. The lab found over 36 mg CBD per gummy — slightly over the advertised 30 mg CBD per gummy. They did not detect any other cannabinoids, which makes sense, because these gummies are made with CBD isolate. (CBD isolate is cannabidiol that’s been “isolated” from other plant compounds, so it can be sold without THC or any other cannabinoids.)
Each of these hemp gummies also contains 1.5 mg of melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone your brain produces in response to darkness, which helps support your body’s natural sleep cycles.
So how much is 1.5 mg of melatonin?
Experts warn that taking melatonin in doses too large can actually interfere with your sleep and cause irritability. But for most adults, the ideal dose of melatonin is somewhere between a fraction of a milligram and up to five milligrams.
So the 1.5 mg in these gummies should be fine for treating run-of-the-mill insomnia and sleep disruptions.
Melatonin can also be great for overcoming jet lag and recovering from working the late shift.
Each bottle contains 25 gummies in a variety of fruity flavors, including raspberry and strawberry.
Find more CBDistillery Nighttime PM CBD Gummies with Melatonin information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies for Sleep: Charlotte’s Web “Sleep” GummiesPros:
Cons:
- Contains full spectrum CBD (with small amounts of THC and other cannabinoids)
- Each gummy contains 3 mg melatonin, which can help support healthy sleep cycles
- Charlotte's Web is the most well-known & longest-operating CBD brand in business today
- Each gummy contains 6.2 mg CBD, according to report we obtained from Charlotte's Web
- Charlotte's Web does not release the actual third-party lab results (which many CBD companies do)
- Instead, they release their own report based on the lab resuts
- Expensive
- Each gummy contains 3 mg melatonin, which could leave some people feeling groggy in the morning (Will test these and update review ASAP)
These Charlotte’s Web Gummies with Melatonin stand out because they include both melatonin and full spectrum CBD.
They contain small amounts of THC, according to a report we obtained from Charlotte’s Web. (The other melatonin gummies on this list contain CBD without THC.)
Most CBD brands that make gummies do not use full spectrum hemp extract. (Possibly because it’s easier to sell on large retailers like Amazon if your products are “THC free.”)
So these full-spectrum gummies are a rare find. If you’re looking for a plant-based product to help support healthy sleep cycles — and you believe in the “Entourage Effect” (the theory that CBD works best with small amounts of THC) — you should probably order these immediately.
Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample to test out. But I take my CBD testing very seriously, so I can’t try these just yet. (I’m trying a different brand’s melatonin CBD chocolates for a few nights.) But I’ll update my review here as soon as I try them.
Interestingly, these gummies contain 3 mg of melatonin each. I’m no melatonin expert, but that sounds like a lot of melatonin. (For comparison, the CBD chocolates I’m testing this week contain 1 mg melatonin each.) If you’re curious about whether I’m groggy or irritable after trying these larger doses of melatonin with full spectrum CBD, feel free to bookmark this page and check back next week.
Find more Charlotte's Web "Sleep" Gummies information and reviews here.
-
5. Best for Fighting Inflammation with Full Spectrum CBD: Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies with TurmericPros:
Cons:
- Contains full spectrum CBD (with small amounts of THC and other cannabinoids)
- Contains ginger and turmeric, natural ingredients shown to support a healthy response to inflammation
- Charlotte's Web is the most well-known & longest-operating CBD brand in business today
- Made without any dyes
- Charlotte's Web does not release the actual third-party lab results (which many CBD companies do)
- Instead, they release their own report based on the lab resuts
- Expensive
- Does not contain black pepper (which most turmeric supplements do, because it increases absorption of anti-inflammatory part of turmeric)
These Recovery Gummies by Charlotte’s Web stand out because they include full spectrum hemp extract alongside turmeric and ginger.
(The other turmeric gummies on this list don’t contain any THC, so they aren’t full spectrum like these.)
Also unlike the other turmeric gummies on this list, these also contain ginger, another ingredient shown to support a healthy response to inflammation.
(Interestingly, while it’s widely known that turmeric’s anti-inflammatory curcuminoids are best absorbed when consumed with black pepper, neither of the turmeric gummies on this list black pepper as an ingredient.)
These gummies are designed for athletes and anyone looking for healthier joints. And they’re made one of the best-known, most well-respected CBD companies operating today.
But as explained in the review of the Charlotte’s Web gummies above, Charlotte’s Web does not share the actual third-party lab reports. (The COAs contain confidential information, a rep told me.)
Instead, Charlotte’s Web staff compile the lab’s findings into their own report, which they are willing to share.
Since they provided their lab’s name and certifications, and a report summarizing this lab’s findings, we decided to make an exception to our rigorous third-party-lab-reports-only policy. (We aren’t the CBD police — we just want to give you the most accurate information possible.)
According to the tests they had conducted by Eurofins Testing Lab, these Recovery gummies contain 6 mg CBD — an extra milligram per gummy, beyond what’s advertised.
The report says each gummy contains .02 percent THC.
That’s slightly less THC than they reported for the Calm gummies. Natural variations like this depend on the hemp crop used in each batch.
Like with all full spectrum hemp products, it’s not enough THC to get you high. But some experts believe that trace level of THC may be crucial to activating the entourage effect. (According to this theory, cannabinoids work best together, with a “spectrum” of other plant compounds — the way they occur naturally in hemp plants.) The report says that the Eurofins lab also found trace levels of CBC, another cannabinoid in the spectrum.
Find more Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies with Turmeric information and reviews here.
-
6. Best for Fighting Inflammation with Broad Spectrum CBD: CBDFX Gummies with Turmeric & SpirulinaPrice: $49.00Pros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab results indicate that each CBD candy actually contains over 9 mg CBD
- Spirulina is considered one of most nutritious foods on the planet
- Research has shown powerful anti-inflammatory effects of CBD, spirulina, and turmeric
- Vegan gummies
- Advertised as full spectrum CBD, but lab analysis did not find presence of any other cannabinoids (besides CBD)
- Contains sugar
- Does not contain black pepper (most turmeric supplements do; turmeric's anti-inflammatory compounds are best absorbed with pepper)
These CBDfx Gummies with CBD, Turmeric & Spirulina stand out because they contain over 5 mg CBD per gummy, along with two superfoods known for fighting inflammation.
Inflammation is one of the primary reasons people take CBD. In recent years, chronic inflammation has emerged as a key contributor to most modern illnesses, including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Inflammation is also the culprit behind problems such a joint pain, and other signs of again.
As a result, “anti-inflammatory diets” have become popular. And CBD isn’t the only plant compound in the anti-inflammatory limelight.
Spirulina is a blue-green algae considered to be one of the most nutritious foods on the planet. It contains beneficial forms of protein, several vitamins, and other nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and manganese. Plus, it has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Research shows that spirulina’s main active compound, phycocyanin, is an inflammation-fighting superstar.
So is turmeric, which is also included in these gummies.
(If you’re trying to live that anti-inflammatory life, you might also want to check out our guide to the best mushroom teas, some of which contain turmeric and other anti-inflammatory agents.)
A lab analysis conducted by PharmLabs San Diego found that these gummies each contain over 9 mg CBD — nearly twice the amount advertised.
CBDFx advertises these gummies as full spectrum CBD, but the lab did not find the presence of any other cannabinoids, besides CBD. (Full spectrum normally means other cannabinoids, including THC, are also present.)
Still, these contain real CBD — and with the addition of these other plant-based superfoods, you can’t go wrong.
Find more CBDFX Gummies with Turmeric & Spirulina (5 mg Each) information and reviews here.
-
7. Best for Trying All Charlotte’s Web Gummies at Once: Charlotte’s Web Gummy Bundle (3 Flavors)Price: $131.00Pros:
Cons:
- Great way to try all three Charlotte's Web full spectrum hemp blends - and save 20 percent!
- Includes a 60-count bottle of each formulation (Sleep, Calm, & Recovery); 180 hemp gummies total
- These all contain full spectrum hemp extract (with small amounts of THC)
- Derived from USA-grown hemp
- Charlotte's Web also has the U.S. Hemp Authority Seal of Approval
- Charlotte's Web does not release the actual third-party lab results (which many CBD companies do)
- Instead, they release their own report based on the lab resuts
- Expensive
This Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummy Bundle Pack includes all three of the Charlotte’s Web full spectrum CBD formulations reviewed above!
You’ll get a 60-count bottle of each, including their Recovery, Calm, and Sleep blends. When you get all three bottles at once in this package deal, you save 20 percent!
For more information about Charlotte’s Web ingredients and policies, check out the individual products reviewed above.
Find more Charlotte's Web Gummy Bundle (3 Flavors; 180 Gummies) information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Way to Try Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies: CBDFX Gummies with 5 MG CBD Each (8 Pack)Price: $9.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made with broad spectrum hemp oil (which contains zero THC)
- CBDfx sources organically grown hemp
- Sweetened with organic cane sugar and organic tapioca syrup
- Not full spectrum (includes zero THC)
- Main ingredient is sugar (like most gummies)
- Eight gummies may not be enough (but it also comes in a 60-count bottle!)
CBDfx 5 MG Broad Spectrum Gummies stand out because this eight-pack has such a low price. It’s only 40 mg total, but at this price, it’s a great way to find out if broad spectrum CBD is right for you.
These CBDfx gummies are still advertised by some retailers as “full spectrum.” But when we reviewed the lab results, we saw that the lab hadn’t detected any other cannabinoids besides CBD. Since we care about giving you guys the most accurate CBD information possible, we reached out to CBDFX for clarification.
“Our gummies are broad spectrum, not full spectrum,” the CBDfx rep explained. “The formula was changed several months ago to remove THC.”
So there’s zero THC in these gummies. What about other cannabinoids?
“It’s a misconception,” the rep said, “that broad spectrum means a traceable amount of other cannabinoids will be detectable in the final lab report.”
This point is debatable, because I frequently review CBD potency results that include detectable levels of cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and CBC. (For examples, check out our guides to full spectrum hemp extract or how to choose the right CBD tincture for you.)
“All broad spectrum CBDfx products start with a broad spectrum extraction,” their marketing manager said, “which is then distilled into small quantities for the final product, which may not be detectable by a lab — but it is most definitely still there.”
So there you have it. These are broad spectrum, not full spectrum, but an eight pack seems like a great way to try them out for yourself. If they work for you, they’re also sold in a 60-count bottle.
They’re made with a berry flavor and sweetened with cane sugar.
Find more CBDFX Gummies with 5 MG Full Spectrum CBD Each information and reviews here.
-
9. Best CBD Gummies on Amazon: JUSTCBD Apple Ring GummiesPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains CBD isolate (zero THC)
- Third party lab reports verify 1000 mg CBD (see review for link to lab results)
- Very affordable, for the amount of CBD contained in one package
- Customers love the apple flavor
- CBD isolate may not be as effective for all consumers as full spectrum CBD
- Sold by third-party wholesalers on Amazon (not directly sold here by the company)
- One flavor gummies (just apple flavor) in this container
These JustCBD gummies are pretty affordable, for a container that contains over 1000 MG.
JUSTCBD does not sell their gummies on Amazon, a company representative told us. They recognize, however, that their CBD products are being sold there by third-party wholesalers.
And they’re being sold on Amazon at a great price.
The third-party lab analyses were conducted by Green Scientific Labs.
The lab did not find any other cannabinoids, besides CBD. That means these are CBD isolate, not full spectrum hemp extract. (Some consumers prefer full spectrum CBD, but others prefer to avoid THC, with products like these)
Customers swear by JUSTCBD’s tasty, affordable candies for a soothing snack.
Find more JUSTCBD Apple Ring Gummies ("Approximately 1000MG") information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Fruity CBD on Amazon: PunchBar Fruit Snacks 3-Pack (90 mg CBD Isolate in Each)Price: $40.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab results confirm each package contains approximately 90mg CBD isolate
- This is 3-pack (270mg CBD total)
- Contains zero THC, according to company representatives (as well as third-party lab results)
- Each of the 3 packages in your order contains 90 mg (nine gummies, 10mg dose each), making it easy to find the right dose
- Main ingredients are sugar and corn syrup
- Contains food coloring (Red 40, Blue 1 and 3, Titanium Dioxide)
- Some consumers prefer full spectrum hemp extract (which contains additional cannabinoids, unlike this CBD isolate)
This 3-pack of 90mg PunchBar Fruit Snacks stands out because each gummy-style fruit snack has 90mg CBD, and zero THC. It’s made with CBD isolate, instead of being made with full spectrum hemp extract or broad-spectrum hemp extract.
Some CBD consumers — particularly those new to cannabis and hemp extracts — may prefer CBD isolate, precisely because they know it contains zero THC, and zero of any other cannabinoids or terpenes.
CBD isolate can also be the preferred ingredient for anyone who may face mandatory drug testing. If you’re concerned about a trace amount of THC triggering a positive result on a drug test, you can rest assured that this 90mg CBD bar does not contain any THC. (However, some experts still warn of a small possibility that CBD could cause you to fail a drug test.)
We obtained lab test results for this product. The tests, which were conducted by Nascient Labs in California, found zero THC. They also found no trace of any other cannabinoids (like CBN, CBC, or CBG).
They found 89.021 milligrams of CBD in one fruit snack. We’d say that’s close enough.
While many CBD consumers prefer full spectrum hemp extract (which contains small amounts of additional cannabinoids, including non-psychoactive trace levels of THC), this CBD isolate product could be perfect for anyone who is concerned about THC.
Find more PunchBar Fruit Snacks (3-Pack; 90mg CBD Isolate Each) information and reviews here.
-
11. Best “Sweet and Sour” Gummies with CBD Isolate: Blue Moon Hemp CBD Gummies (100 MG)Price: $14.00Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable price
- Lab results confirm 84 MG of CBD isolate in this 2-ounce bag of gummies
- 84 MG is pretty close to the advertised "100 MG" -- and still a great deal for this price
- Made with CBD isolate, so there's zero THC
- Some experts recommend broad-spectrum CBD (or full spectrum CBD) instead of CBD isolate
- Three main ingredients are corn syrup, sugar, and gelatin
- Not 100% vegetarian (gelatin is made from animal products)
- Other ingredients include Yellow #5, Red #40, Yellow #6, Blue #1
These popular Blue Moon gummies stand out because they are very affordable. (They come in a 250 MG version, too, but it costs more.)
We’ve included these gummies in our guide, because their low price makes them a great way to try CBD without spending too much.
They are made with CBD isolate, which means they don’t contain other cannabinoids or terpenes. That means they probably won’t be the right product for everyone. (Some experts recommend broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extract, as opposed to CBD isolate, because CBD that’s isolated from hemp’s other plant compounds may be harder for our bodies to absorb and use.)
However, many newcomers and CBD-curious consumers actually prefer CBD isolate. (CBD isolate is also preferable for anyone who’s worried about passing a drug test, because it contains no THC.)
We obtained lab results for Blue Moon’s gummies. The lab reports confirmed that these gummies do not contain any detectable THC, or any other cannabinoids, like CBC or CBG.
However, when we did the math on their CBD content, it fell slightly short of the advertised “100 MG.”
(The lab found 1.48 MG of CBD per gram of Blue Moon gummies. The 2-ounce container holds 56.7 grams of gummies. That means each bag holds about 84 MG of CBD, not 100 MG.)
But getting 84 MG of CBD isolate in these tasty treats is still a killer deal.
Find more Blue Moon Hemp CBD Gummies (100 MG) information and reviews here.
Do CBD gummies help with anxiety?
The FDA regulates what we can and can't say about CBD. So we can't promise that CBD will help your anxiety.
But a 2015 analysis of the existing research by the New York University School of Medicine concluded that CBD has "considerable potential" as a treatment for "multiple anxiety disorders."
More recent research also shows promising results. Anecdotally, thousands of people swear CBD has reduced their anxiety or made it feel more manageable.
How many CBD gummies should I take for anxiety?
You may want to experiment to find your ideal dose. A standard dose is around five to 10 mg per day. You may need to take CBD consistently over a period of weeks before you notice results.
That's why it's especially important to purchase CBD backed by third-party lab results. You can't always feel the effects immediately. It may take some time before you can tell whether your CBD is working.
So you want to trust that you've purchased real CBD, and you aren't throwing your money away. (We're here to help: We scour CBD brands' lab reports so you don't have to.)
Keeping an anxiety journal could help you monitor the effects, and find your ideal dose. If you change your dosage, or switch from CBD isolate to broad spectrum or full spectrum CBD, take note of the date.
Why aren't CBD effects always felt immediately?
Some experts theorize that if your body hasn't been exposed to cannabinoids in years (ie. you haven't smoked pot since college), you may need to "wake up" your body's cannabinoid receptors.
Our cannabinoid receptors are part of a neurobiological system called our endocannabinoid system. According to this study published by the National Institutes of Health, our endocannabinoid system "modulates" processes like our emotions, memories, attention, and more. Although we still don't understand exactly how CBD impacts anxiety levels, experts say it's related to this endocannabinoid system.
Are CBD gummies or oil better?
Depending on how you define CBD oil, hemp extract gummies contain CBD oil. (CBD oil is the ingredient extracted from hemp, and added to the gummy recipe.)
But if you define CBD oil as a CBD tincture, then it just depends on how you prefer to consume your CBD. Some people prefer tinctures because the CBD can be absorbed into your bloodstream more quickly. (When you eat CBD, it must be processed by your digestive system; When you place drops of a tincture under your tongue, it can be absorbed by your sublingual capillaries.)
How did you choose the best CBD gummies to include in this comprehensive guide?
First, we requested and reviewed their third-party lab results.
(Or, in the case of Charlotte's Web, we reviewed their company report based on third-party lab results. See our reviews of their products above for more information.)
We also reviewed their company practices and policies for sourcing hemp. We took into consideration that two companies on this list (CBDistillery and Charlotte's Web) have received the U.S. Hemp Authority Seal of Approval, which requires a rigorous annual third-party audit.
We also pored over customer reviews and scoured ingredient lists. We considered our readers' needs and included several affordable options. And for those who value convenience and consistency, we always try to include a few real CBD products on Amazon. (Don't worry: We always vet their lab analysis and quality assurance processes.)
Please click on any of the products above for a more detailed explanation of why they made the cut.
