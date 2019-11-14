11 Best CBD Gummies for Overall Wellness (2019)

These Charlotte’s Web “Calm” Gummies stand out because they’re made with full spectrum hemp oil. Full spectrum hemp gummies — which contain a small amount of THC — are surprisingly difficult to find.

(In fact, some of the gummies on this list were advertised as full spectrum, but on closer inspection, they turned out to be “broad spectrum” — no THC.)

These full spectrum CBD gummies are made by Charlotte’s Web, which is arguably the most famous CBD company operating today. It was founded in Colorado by the Stanley Brothers, who first gained fame when Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s documentary “Weed” aired on CNN.

Long before CBD was in every health food store, these brothers had bred a cannabis strain to produce high CBD and very low THC. They named it after Charlotte Figi, a child with severe epileptic seizures who had found relief after her parents administered their new cannabis treatment.

Now Charlotte’s Web makes its full spectrum hemp products available nationwide.

As always, we only cover CBD products with third-party lab results. When I requested lab results for these gummies, I received a lab report that had been prepared by Charlotte’s Web staff.

When I asked to see the certificates of analysis (COAs) prepared by the third-party lab itself, a Charlotte’s Web representative informed me that they don’t release their third-party COA’s to the public, because they contain confidential information.

“Of course, we still want our affiliates and customers to have access to what they need,” he said, “so we condense the information from our third party lab.”

Based on the information from the lab, they produce their own reports to provide to the public.

All of the third party labs contracted by Charlotte’s Web are ISO 17025-accredited, the representative said, and they test Charlotte’s Web’s products for cannabinoid potency, residual solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, and microbes. Each batch is tested over 20 times during the entire production process, he assured me.

The lab that tested the batch of Calm gummies I checked out was a Eurofins Food Chemistry Testing lab in Boulder, Colorado. (Eurofins has many lab locations.) Their findings, summarized in the report, says these gummies contain .03% THC — the exact legal limit of THC in legal CBD products. The lab also found .3 mg of CBC, a less well-known cannabinoid that occurs naturally in hemp plants.

The lab found 6 mg CBD per gummy, according to this report.

The gummies also contain L-theanine and lemon balm, natural ingredients believed to help support relaxation.

Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample to try out. I take my CBD testing very seriously, so I can’t sample two CBD brands at the same time, but I’ll update this review as soon as I have a chance to try these!