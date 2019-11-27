5 Best Black Friday CBD Deals (2019)

Black Friday? More like Green Friday. With these Black Friday CBD deals, you’ll save big on CBD oil, tinctures, CBD capsules, and more.
Read on to discover the best Black Friday CBD sales available right now. And all week long, we’ll keep updating this post when new deals go live.
You can buy with confidence: We only review CBD products with third-party lab results.
(Bonus: Free shipping on these deals!)
-
Shop now at CBD Oil Solutions From CBD Oil Solutions
Save $40 on CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Softgels! This price is for the 60-count bottle (1800 mg CBD total).
If you’re not ready for the full 60-count bottle, can order these 30mg softgels in a bottle of 30 capsules, too. (And you’ll save 35% on that, too! Just use code HEAVY35 at checkout.)
We love including CBDistillery in our CBD shopping guides, because of their transparency. You can check out this massive database, and search for an exact batch number or product.
For each batch of these CBD capsules, you can view not only cannabinoid potency results, but also lab results for Pesticides, Residual Solvents, Heavy Metals, Microbials, Terpenes, and Mycotoxins.
Their full-spectrum CBD softgel potency results, provided by Botanacor Services, confirm that the tested softgels contain 29.6mg of CBD. (Close enough!) In this test, the lab also found .8mg of THC, and .3mg of CBG.
CBG is a cannabinoid that’s less well-known than its more famous cousins, THC and CBD. But preliminary studies on animals suggest CBG can help with glaucoma, IBS, nerve degeneration, and even cancer.
And that negligible amount of THC could be essential for helping to activate your body’s cannabinoid receptors. (It’s not enough to be psychoactive — so these won’t get you high.)
The cannabinoids are present only in trace amounts, but their presence confirms that this is truly full-spectrum hemp extract. These cannabinoids could be critical to unlocking the CBD’s maximum efficacy, in a phenomenon scientists have dubbed “the entourage effect.” The entourage effect refers to the synergy between cannabinoids.
Other ingredients include fractionated MCT Coconut Oil, Lecithin Sunflower Oil, and gelatin.
-
Shop now at CBD Oil Solutions From CBD Oil Solutions
Save $245 on this 28-Gram Package of CBDistillery Pure CBD Isolate Powder! Just use code HEAVY35 at checkout.
That’s a lot of CBD isolate powder. But you could use it as an ingredient. Want to make your own CBD gummies? Or your own CBD chocolate?
You could make a giant batch with this powder, which is over 99% pure CBD!
As always, CBDistillery’s CBD isolate is derived from pesticide-free hemp, using a CO2 extraction process. You can rest assured that your homemade CBD edibles will contain the cleanest, healthiest CBD.
Bonus: You can also dab CBD isolate. Check out our guide to the best dab rigs!
-
Shop now at CBD Oil Solutions From CBD Oil Solutions
Save 35% on Therapeutic Treats Pomegranate Vanilla Bean CBD Chocolate Bar! Use code HEAVY35 at checkout, and you’ll get free shipping, too!
This bar contains 60 mg full spectrum hemp extract. Even at its reduced price of $11.69 (down from $17.99, thanks to Green Week savings at CBD Oil Solutions), this might seem like one hell of a pricey chocolate bar.
However. You need Therapeutic Treats chocolates in your life. Trust us: CBD Oil Solutions sent us a few flavors to try out. Every flavor was delicious, and left us feeling fantastic during and after our chocoholic week.
And lab tests confirm that they contain the full spectrum CBD they advertise. For more information about their lab tests, check out our guide to CBD chocolate.
-
Shop now at CBD Oil Solutions From CBD Oil Solutions
Save 35% on Therapeutic Treats’ Raspberries & Cinnamon CBD Chocolate Bar with this Green Week Deal! Use code HEAVY35 at checkout. You’ll get free shipping, too!
You should probably get more than one of these chocolate bars. Trust us. Thera Treats’ wholesale partner, CBD Oil Solutions, sent us samples of these to try. This flavor is absolutely delicious. The sweetness of the freeze-dried raspberries pairs perfectly with the bitter flavor of their dark chocolate. This price might seem high for a chocolate bar, but you can taste the quality of the chocolate — and feel the quality of the full-spectrum CBD.
But we aren’t recommending it just because it’s delicious, or because we personally loved it. Therapeutic Treats’ products also stand out because the third-party lab results show that these dark chocolate bars contain full spectrum CBD. (The lab found low levels of other cannabinoids like THC and CBN, in addition to the CBD content.)
Full Spectrum CBD always includes trace amounts of THC (while “broad spectrum” includes other cannabinoids, but not THC).
The THC might help your body absorb and integrate CBD more effectively, according to some experts. (But it’s not enough to get you “high.”)
Experts credit the “entourage effect,” the theory that CBD works best when consumed with all the cannabinoids and other plant compounds that occur naturally in a hemp plant. This means a small amount of THC could be critical to unlocking your body’s cannabinoid receptors.
We obtained lab results that indicate approximately 4mg THC per every 100mg CBD found in these dark chocolate raspberry bars. (So if you consume one 15mg dose of the chocolate, you’re also consuming about .6mg of THC.)
This bar is made with single-origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Dark Chocolate, organic Raspberries and a dash of cinnamon. All ingredients are gluten-free, non-GMO, and certified organic.
These bars can easily be divided among the four 15 mg servings.
According to the product description, the chocolate also includes terpenes, including Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene, and Humulene. (Terpenes are the flavor and scent molecules found in cannabis plants as well as citrus and pine plants, which may impact mood and other aspects of our well-being.)
You don’t want to miss this Green Friday deal!
-
Shop now at CBD Oil Solutions From CBD Oil Solutions
During Greek Week, save $22.75 on a bottle of EcoSciences’ “EcoGels” Gelcaps! Just use code HEAVY35 at checkout.
That’s some serious savings compared to the usual price for the 30-count bottle. (It normally retails for $64.99).
Each capsule is advertised as each containing 25mg CBD. But according to lab test results sent by a company representative, each actually contains 29mg CBD. (That’s 4mg of bonus CBD per capsule!)
The testing was completed by SC Labs, one of the longest-operating cannabis testing laboratories in California.
The lab test also found 1.1mg THC in each capsule.
That means these CBD capsules are truly full-spectrum CBD: they contain a naturally-occurring “spectrum” of cannabinoids.
And those additional non-CBD cannabinoids — 3mg in total, according to the lab results — might be critical to the efficacy of CBD in your body. Activate the entourage effect in your body’s endocannabinoid system — and unlock some serious savings at the same time!