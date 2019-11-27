5 Best Black Friday CBD Deals (2019)

Save 35% on Therapeutic Treats’ Raspberries & Cinnamon CBD Chocolate Bar with this Green Week Deal! Use code HEAVY35 at checkout. You’ll get free shipping, too!

You should probably get more than one of these chocolate bars. Trust us. Thera Treats’ wholesale partner, CBD Oil Solutions, sent us samples of these to try. This flavor is absolutely delicious. The sweetness of the freeze-dried raspberries pairs perfectly with the bitter flavor of their dark chocolate. This price might seem high for a chocolate bar, but you can taste the quality of the chocolate — and feel the quality of the full-spectrum CBD.

But we aren’t recommending it just because it’s delicious, or because we personally loved it. Therapeutic Treats’ products also stand out because the third-party lab results show that these dark chocolate bars contain full spectrum CBD. (The lab found low levels of other cannabinoids like THC and CBN, in addition to the CBD content.)

Full Spectrum CBD always includes trace amounts of THC (while “broad spectrum” includes other cannabinoids, but not THC).

The THC might help your body absorb and integrate CBD more effectively, according to some experts. (But it’s not enough to get you “high.”)

Experts credit the “entourage effect,” the theory that CBD works best when consumed with all the cannabinoids and other plant compounds that occur naturally in a hemp plant. This means a small amount of THC could be critical to unlocking your body’s cannabinoid receptors.

We obtained lab results that indicate approximately 4mg THC per every 100mg CBD found in these dark chocolate raspberry bars. (So if you consume one 15mg dose of the chocolate, you’re also consuming about .6mg of THC.)

This bar is made with single-origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Dark Chocolate, organic Raspberries and a dash of cinnamon. All ingredients are gluten-free, non-GMO, and certified organic.

These bars can easily be divided among the four 15 mg servings.

According to the product description, the chocolate also includes terpenes, including Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene, and Humulene. (Terpenes are the flavor and scent molecules found in cannabis plants as well as citrus and pine plants, which may impact mood and other aspects of our well-being.)

