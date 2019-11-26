17 Best Black Friday Weed Deals (2019)

Black Friday? More like Green Friday. Today, cannabis is celebrated at the holidays. And with these Black Friday weed deals, you can save on everything from bongs to dab rigs and more.
Bonus: You don’t even have to wait until Friday. You can start saving on the best weed accessories right now!
Save $79 on this amazing Dragon Head Steamroller Pipe! It’s made by real glassblowing artists in Oregon. Each piece is made by hand, so it may have color and shape variations different from what you see in the picture. It’s a true work of art.
Can you spot the dragon’s head? (Hint: It’s inside the pipe.)
This would be a perfect gift for an art lover. It will also change colors while you use it, thanks to the “fumed glass” used by these glassblowers.
Save $52 on this Tsunami Glass Bubble Base Dab Rig with Tree Percolator! Tsunami Glass is known for their top-shelf artistic designs, and this piece, with its bubble-shaped base and built-in tree percolator, lives up to the hype.
The tree percolator isn’t the only device designed to filter your hit more effectively: this design also features a slitted inline diffuser. You can take huge dabs, thanks to the added filtration.
Plus, they’ll be super flavorful, thanks to the quartz banger included with this piece.
Save $49 on this Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Bubble Base Dab Rig! Enjoy significant savings, then enjoy flavorful dabs while laying back with your mind on your money and your money on your mind, Snoop-Dogg style.
(The bent neck design of this dab rig is perfect for laid-back dabbing: It’s designed for you to recline.) It comes with a quartz banger for the best, cleanest dab flavor.
It also comes in a decorative Snoop-themed box, so it makes a great gift.
Save 35% on this Grav Labs Steamroller by Jane West! The mint green color isn’t even the best thing about it.
It comes with two glass feet, for easily displaying on your coffee table. And for easy bowl-packing.
It also makes a hip statement, as one of the few glass pipes for sale online that’s made in the USA.
This is part of a collaboration between the Colorado-based entrepreneur Jane West and Grav Labs, a company based in Austin, Texas. Grav Labs is known for high-quality scientific glass, and Jane West is known for being an unapologetic cannabis enthusiast and pioneer.
Save 35% on Tsunami Dab Rig With Double Honeycomb Percolators! For Black Friday, this stunning dab rig is marked down to 81.24 (from $124.99). You’ll save $44 if you buy now!
Tsunami is known for its high-quality glass and artistic designs. This comes with a quartz banger for flavorful dabs. (Quartz bangers are among the best dab nails.) It also includes two honeycomb disc percolator for max filtration, and a splash guard to prevent splashback when you’re ripping massive dabs.
Save 35% on the Black Leaf ELITE Tree Percolator Beaker Bong with this Black Friday sale! Something about buying a Black Leaf bong on Black Friday just feels right.
Plus, its 6-arm tree percolator will diffuse your hits enough to make your holiday season feel even better. This is an affordable way to get a high-quality percolator bong — or give one as a gift. (This bong normally retails for $119.)
Save 35% on Cheech & Chong’s Anthony Vapor Bubbler with this Black Friday deal! You won’t regret it. This oil rig measures a compact 8.25 inches in height, but it includes a showerhead percolator. Showerhead percs are often considered the best form of filtration for bubblers and bongs: they break up the smoke into tons of tiny bubbles, amplifying the filtration effect of the water. Your lungs will thank you.
But you may want to replace the glass concentrate nail. (Like most rigs at this price point, it comes with a glass dab nail, which may break under the extreme heat of your dab torch.) That should be easy, because the joint is 14.5mm (one of the most common dab nail sizes).
This features a flared mouthpiece and bent neck, for a comfortable, laid-back toke.
The bubbler is equipped with a reinforced fixed downstem that connects to the powerful, double-tier showerhead percolator for maximum filtration.
This also comes with a vapor dome with two side handles. Customers appreciate the fast shipping, and it comes with a decorative box, so it makes a great gift.
Save 35% on Cheech & Chong’s Mini Beaker Bong! The acclaimed stoner duo are at it again, with their line of “Up in Smoke” glass paraphernalia. And with this Black Friday bong sale, you’ll save huge compared to its normal price of $114.99.
At 21 cm (8.25 inches) tall, this is the perfect height for passing with friends. Despite its small size, it still provides filtration, thanks to the built-in diffuser downstem. Cheech and Chong wouldn’t make you take un-filtered bong hits.
Get this apple green bong for anyone who loves old stoner movies — or anyone who simply wants to get their glass from people who’ve been in the game since before it was mainstream (or legal).
Save 35% on Black Leaf Ice Bong With 9-Arm Tree Perc & HoneyComb Disc! With this Black Friday bong deal, you’ll save $47 off its normal price of $135.
This stunning bong first sends your smoke through a honeycomb percolator, separating the smoke into tiny bubbles. Then it sends it through the tree percolator, further dividing your hit into nine bubbling branches. This dual-step filtration process ensures a smooth hit. Plus, you can add ice cubes to this ice bong for an even cooler hit. The glasswork near the mouthpiece adds an element of artistry, while also making it easier to grip.
You will not be disappointed by this bong!
This Black Leaf Portable Bubbler is not technically a dab rig. But, as one happy customer points out, you can just buy your own dab nail. Just make sure to buy a 10mm dab nail or banger. (The customer in question bought a 10mm domeless ceramic banger, in case you’re wondering.)
This portable bubbler is only 4.7 inches tall, making it one of the most compact rigs on this list.
Plus, it’s a recycler bubbler with a percolator. That’s a lot of advanced toking technology for one very low price.
The built-in percolator features what the company calls a “hole diffuser.” The water in your bubbler will get “swirled” through multiple holes and chambers to ensure your dab is cool and well-filtered.
Save 35% on this Glasscity Glass Beaker Base Dab Rig! It includes a showerhead diffuser, which will separate your smoke into tiny bubbles for added filtration. Enjoy the smoother dabs — and the savings!
Save 35% on the Snoop Dogg Pounds LAX Beaker Bong with Showerhead Perc!
Snoop’s line of glassware includes several bongs named after famous American airports — places not normally associated with bongs. Fittingly, this beaker bong actually includes an upside-down beaker base shape. It also includes a showerhead percolator, which disperses your smoke into tiny bubbles for added water filtration. Naturally, a hit from a Snoop-designed bong will be smoother than gin and juice.
Save 35% on this Black Leaf Double HoneyComb Perc Ice Bong! At 15″ tall, it’s no small addition to your home collection.
This Black Leaf glass bong is beloved by customers across the country. Its triple percolator delivers the ultimate smooth hits. It also has ice notches, for an even cooler toke.
This is an incredible deal on a high-quality percolator bong.
Save $35 on this affordable oil bong! It includes a quartz dab nail, which is unusual for cheap dab rigs. (Most cheap dab rigs include a glass nail, which is likely to break under high heat.)
The bent neck design allows you to take dabs while reclining. Plus, you get to watch the vapor travel through the donut shaped glass.
Save 35% on this Glasscity 4-Arm Tree Percolator Ice Bong! It’s normal price of 59.99 is already a steal, for a 30 cm (nearly a foot-tall) bong made of borosilicate glass with a slitted tree percolator for added filtration. Cool your hits down further, thanks to the ice notches!
If you hate it when your bong looks dirty, this black beaker base could be perfect for you. (Plus, this design features an ash catcher.)
Save 35% on Grasscity’s “Crazy Combo Deal” package, which includes an ice bong, 2 grinders, several different sizes of rolling papers (and filters), bong cleaner, and more.
This is perfect if your’e just starting out on the road to stoner-dom — or if you already smoke tons of pot, and you want to freshen up your collection of supplies.
This would also make a great gift for any newbie stoner. You’ll make their collection awesome immediately — and they’ll think of you almost every time they sit down for a sesh!
Save 30% on this Black Friday weed deal on Amazon! In this bundle of cannabis accessories, you’ll get: an outer-space themed stash box, a titanium 55 teeth grinder with a kief catcher, a UV glass stash jar, rolling tray, and a poking tool.
All the weed accessories come in the stash box, which is cushioned in foam, in case you want to store any of your glass pieces in it.
If you’re looking for a stash box without all the great accessories, check out out our guide to the best weed box options for storage.
This would make a great gift for anyone who loves cannabis and outer space!