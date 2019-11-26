17 Best Black Friday Weed Deals (2019)

Save 35% on Cheech & Chong’s Anthony Vapor Bubbler with this Black Friday deal! You won’t regret it. This oil rig measures a compact 8.25 inches in height, but it includes a showerhead percolator. Showerhead percs are often considered the best form of filtration for bubblers and bongs: they break up the smoke into tons of tiny bubbles, amplifying the filtration effect of the water. Your lungs will thank you.

But you may want to replace the glass concentrate nail. (Like most rigs at this price point, it comes with a glass dab nail, which may break under the extreme heat of your dab torch.) That should be easy, because the joint is 14.5mm (one of the most common dab nail sizes).

This features a flared mouthpiece and bent neck, for a comfortable, laid-back toke.

The bubbler is equipped with a reinforced fixed downstem that connects to the powerful, double-tier showerhead percolator for maximum filtration.

This also comes with a vapor dome with two side handles. Customers appreciate the fast shipping, and it comes with a decorative box, so it makes a great gift.