5 Best Cyber Monday CBD Deals Available Now

Cyber Monday CBD deals mean you can save big on CBD oil, tinctures, CBD capsules, and more.
Read on to discover the best Cyber Monday CBD sales available right now. We’ll keep updating this post when new deals go live.
You can buy with confidence: We only review CBD products with third-party lab results.
(Bonus: Free shipping on most of these deals!)
Shop now at Charlotte's Web From Charlotte's Web
Save 30% on Charlotte’s Web Extra Strength CBD Oil! Just use code CYBERMONDAY30 to unlock these epic savings.
This is the strongest CBD tincture made by leading CBD brand Charlotte’s Web.
This extra-strength version contains 60 mg per 1 mL dropper, which is high-potency by any standards. Plus, it’s full spectrum hemp extract, so it includes additional cannabinoids, including THC.
Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample of their tincture to test out, and it’s amazing. I tried this mint chocolate flavor, and I can’t recommend it highly enough.
Shop now at CBD Oil Solutions From CBD Oil Solutions
Save $245 on this 28-Gram Package of CBDistillery Pure CBD Isolate Powder! Just use code HEAVY35 at checkout. You’ll get free shipping, too!
That’s a lot of CBD isolate powder. But you could use it as an ingredient. Want to make your own CBD gummies? Or your own CBD chocolate?
You could make a giant batch with this powder, which is over 99% pure CBD!
As always, CBDistillery’s CBD isolate is derived from pesticide-free hemp, using a CO2 extraction process. You can rest assured that your homemade CBD edibles will contain the cleanest, healthiest CBD.
Bonus: You can also dab CBD isolate. Check out our guide to the best dab rigs!
Shop now at CBD Oil Solutions From CBD Oil Solutions
Save 35% on Therapeutic Treats’ Raspberries & Cinnamon CBD Chocolate Bar with this Green Week Deal! Use code HEAVY35 at checkout. You’ll get free shipping, too!
You should probably get more than one of these chocolate bars. Trust us. Thera Treats’ wholesale partner, CBD Oil Solutions, sent us samples of these to try. This flavor is absolutely delicious. The sweetness of the freeze-dried raspberries pairs perfectly with the bitter flavor of their dark chocolate. This price might seem high for a chocolate bar, but you can taste the quality of the chocolate — and feel the quality of the full-spectrum CBD.
But we aren’t recommending it just because it’s delicious, or because we personally loved it. Therapeutic Treats’ products also stand out because the third-party lab results show that these dark chocolate bars contain full spectrum CBD. (The lab found low levels of other cannabinoids like THC and CBN, in addition to the CBD content.)
Full Spectrum CBD always includes trace amounts of THC (while “broad spectrum” includes other cannabinoids, but not THC).
The THC might help your body absorb and integrate CBD more effectively, according to some experts. (But it’s not enough to get you “high.”)
Experts credit the “entourage effect,” the theory that CBD works best when consumed with all the cannabinoids and other plant compounds that occur naturally in a hemp plant. This means a small amount of THC could be critical to unlocking your body’s cannabinoid receptors.
We obtained lab results that indicate approximately 4mg THC per every 100mg CBD found in these dark chocolate raspberry bars. (So if you consume one 15mg dose of the chocolate, you’re also consuming about .6mg of THC.)
This bar is made with single-origin and fair trade Ecuador Rain Forest Dark Chocolate, organic Raspberries and a dash of cinnamon. All ingredients are gluten-free, non-GMO, and certified organic.
These bars can easily be divided among the four 15 mg servings.
According to the product description, the chocolate also includes terpenes, including Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene, and Humulene. (Terpenes are the flavor and scent molecules found in cannabis plants as well as citrus and pine plants, which may impact mood and other aspects of our well-being.)
You don’t want to miss this Cyber Monday deal!
Shop now at Charlotte's Web From Charlotte's Web
Save 30% on these Charlotte’s Web Gummies with Melatonin with this Cyber Monday deal! Just use code CYBERMONDAY30 at checkout.
These contain CBD and melatonin, a hormone our body produces to regulate our sleep cycles.
They’re truly full spectrum hemp products: They contain small amounts of THC, according to a report we obtained from Charlotte’s Web.
Most CBD brands that make gummies do not use full spectrum hemp extract.
So these full-spectrum gummies are a rare find. If you’re looking for a plant-based product to help support healthy sleep cycles — and you believe in the “Entourage Effect” (the theory that CBD works best with small amounts of THC) — you should probably order these immediately.
Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample to test out. The raspberry flavor is delicious. Eating just one helps me sleep great, and doesn’t leave me groggy. (They recommend a serving size of two, and I haven’t tried that yet. But if you struggle with serious insomnia, two Sleep gummies might be just what you need!)
Shop now at Mana Botanics From Mana Botanics
Save 25% on Mana Botanics Hawaiian Hemp Balm with Plantain, Comfrey, and approximately 150 mg CBD! Just use discount code Cyber2519 at checkout to unlock your savings.
(Bonus: If you order over $150 total, and live in the US, your shipping will be free!)
Mana Botanics is located on the Big Island of Hawaii. They farm their hemp on the island. Get some aloha-infused CBD cream — at a discount!
As always, we only include CBD products with third party lab results. Here are the results for this product!
The lab found trace levels of THC, which means this contains full spectrum hemp extract.