5 Best Organic CBD Oil Brands: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

Don’t feel like sleuthing through CBD brands? We’ve got you covered. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recently certified a few organic CBD tinctures. And we did enough sleuthing of our own to include a few more. Read on to discover the best organic CBD oil brands available right now.

Organic CBD oil is derived from organic hemp. Sounds simple, right? But for truly organic CBD oil, you also want to make sure no chemical solvents or additives were added to the final product.

1. Best USDA-Certified Organic *AND* Certified Glyphosate-Free: RE Botanicals Full Spectrum Tincture (1500 mg) Price: $99.00 Shop Now Pros: USDA-certified organic full-spectrum CBD tincture

Also certified free of glyphosate (a carcinogenic pesticide now found in almost everything, thanks to Monsanto)

RE Botanicals also practices regenerative agriculture, and donates portion of profits to support regenerative agriculture elsewhere

Batch-specific test results are easily accessible online

1500 mg is pretty strong Cons: More expensive than some tinctures (but it contains 1500 mg total)

Not flavored (but flavored options available on page)

You might feel super saintly (because your CBD supports regenerative agriculture) and become snobby about it. This RE Botanicals Full Spectrum Tincture stands out because it’s USDA-certified organic, and it’s certified glyphosate-free by the Detox Project (a non-governmental European organization). And they practice regenerative agriculture, and donate one percent of profits to non-profits that further regenerative agriculture across the globe. So what does all of that mean? Glyphosate is a chemical herbicide that’s better known by the brand name Roundup. Marketed and sold by the chemical giant Monsanto, Roundup is the most widely used weedkiller in the world. It’s so ubiquitous that it turns up in rainwater and animal tissue across the globe. It also causes cancer, according to an agency of the World Health Organization. Glyphosate is now banned in some countries. In lawsuits, Monsanto’s parent company has paid out billions to cancer patients whose cancer was linked to Roundup exposure. But glyphosate is everywhere. Even though hemp farmers don’t spray Roundup directly on their hemp crops, glyphosate residue remains in the soil across several continents. And hemp plants are “bioacummulators,” so they absorb nearly everything from the soil where they grow. Their roots can absorb heavy metals and chemicals — including glyphosate. Don’t want this carcinogen in your CBD? You’re in luck. RE Botanicals is committed to providing certified glyphosate-free CBD products. They also source all their hemp in the U.S. and they use only USDA-certified organic hemp. They process it in a USDA-certified facility, and use only USDA-certified ingredients, like the organic MCT oil blended with full-spectrum hemp extract in this tincture. They also post all their lab test results online. They even post the lab results by batch number, so you can easily view certificates of analysis for the exact batch number that correlates with your bottle of tincture. The lab tests for heavy metals, solvents, and pesticides, as well as cannabinoid potency. RE Botanicals also donates one percent of its profits to support regenerative agriculture. Regenerative agriculture goes beyond “organic” — it refers to farmers who are committed to improving soil quality, so their land can continue to sustain life for generations to come. Since many experts predict soil degradation will be one of the largest drivers of an impending global hunger crisis, regenerative agriculture is pretty important. If you buy this tincture, you won’t just get high-quality USDA-certified organic CBD — you’ll be helping the world. Find more RE Botanicals Full Spectrum Tincture (1500 mg) information and reviews here. 2. Best USDA-Certified Organic CBD Tincture: Elixinol Organic Balance CBD Tincture (300 mg) Price: $29.00 Shop Now Pros: USDA-certified organic full-spectrum CBD tincture

All Elixinol products have batch number on bottle, so you can look up batch-specific lab reports in their database

Affordable

Full spectrum (meaning it contains all phytocompounds found in hemp plants, including trace amounts of THC) Cons: Not the highest CBD content on this list (300 mg total)

"Natural flavor" means it may taste like hemp, which isn't everyone's favorite flavor

Need batch number in order to look up test results in their database (no sample lab results made public) Elixinol’s new “Organic Balance” 300 mg CBD Tincture stands out because it’s USDA-certified organic. This is hard to find. (Only one other company on this list, RE Botanicals, has the USDA seal as well.) CBD companies only began applying for organic certification from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2018. Today, only a handful of companies have earned the right to put “USDA-certified organic” on their label. Elixinol has always used organic hemp plants to make their products, but they created this new USDA-certified line, knowing the USDA seal could help more consumers feel comfortable with their products. To meet the USDA’s requirements, they not only use organic hemp; they also process the hemp in organic facilities, and blend it with organic MCT oil. Full disclosure: I have not tried Elixinol’s Organic Balance tincture, which was only recently released. But Elixinol was already one of my favorite CBD brands. In 2019, I received samples of their other tinctures. I located my batch number on the sides of the jar, went to Elixinol’s website, and typed it in. I immediately found the user-friendly, batch-specific test results — more test results than I ever knew I needed. For each contaminant and solvent tested, the lab found zero traces of anything. When Colorado lab Botanacor tested for ethanol residue, they found zero parts per million. This is significant because Elixinol uses ethanol to distill this hemp oil tincture. (This means all the ethanol must have been burned off during the process — a telltale sign of a clean distillation process.) Elixinol also uses supercritical CO2 extraction, further contributing to their ultra-clean product. Reviewing these test results, I discovered that Elixinol also has each batch tested by yet another lab (Eurofins Food Integrity and Innovation) for heavy metals and chemical residues. This lab tested for dozens of chemical residues and did not detect any harmful chemicals in Elixinol’s tincture. So their other tinctures are pretty darn organic, too. But if you prefer your organic products to come with an official government certification, this is the tincture for you. This isn’t the first time Elixinol has earned a prestigious seal. The company has also been awarded the U.S. Hemp Authority’s Seal of Approval. The U.S. Hemp Authority is a non-governmental organization that conducts independent, third-party audits of each company that applies for its seal. They hold these companies to the strictest standards applied to nutritional supplements anywhere in the country, largely by using California’s strict standards. The organization audits each company on their list annually. So I was already impressed with Elixinol’s commitment to transparency and quality assurance, before they released this new product. Extra full disclosure: I have not reviewed lab results for their new Organic Balance tinctures. To look up reports for a certain batch in Elixinol’s lab report database, you need the batch number on the side of the bottle. Normally, I don’t include any CBD products until I’ve reviewed their lab reports and crunched the numbers, to make sure you’re getting the advertised amount of CBD. But because I’ve reviewed so many of Elixinol’s other lab reports, I figured I could make an exception. Find more Elixinol Organic Balance CBD Tincture (300 mg) information and reviews here. 3. Best Certified Organic CBD Tincture from Europe: Endoca Raw Extra-Strength CBD Oil (1500 mg CBD) Price: $129.00 Shop Now Pros: Endoca's CBD is derived from certified organic land in Europe

Their processing facilities are also certified organic, as are all their ingredients

Endoca boasts that their CBD oil "only comes into contact with organic & sustainable ingredients," thanks to innovative CO2 "washing" extraction Cons: Unclear what certification body has certified their farms and facilities (but we have reached out to Endoca for clarification)

Not exactly local, if you're in the US (their hemp is grown in Germany)

Batch-specific lab testing conducted internally (but their resuts are regularly verified by third-party testing lab) Endoca’s Raw CBD Oil stands out because it appears to be some of the most truly organic CBD oil available today. Endoca’s website explains that it only uses hemp grown on certified organic land, and it even processes its hemp in certified organic facilities. (This is uncommon, even among the most reputable CBD brands.) “When you are looking for 100% organic CBD, you are sure to find it with us,” their website reads. But then there’s a surprise twist. “Organic certification is a hoax,” the website continues, immediately after extolling their own organic certifications. It’s true that the “organic” label has been corrupted by corporations that lobby governments to be able to use the lucrative label on their products. Thanks to this massive lobbying effort, many items in the supermarket labeled “organic” today may or may not be as chemical-free as you believe. That’s why Endoca wants you to look beyond their organic certifications. They want you to look at their whole story. Endoca is a family-run business with a noble vision. While most CBD brands source their hemp from other farms, Endoca controls every part of the process, from breeding their own hemp seeds to testing their organic finished product for quality assurance. Endoca’s extraction process involves capturing carbon dioxide from clean air. In the high-pressure extraction tanks, the liquified CO2 “washes” the CBD from the plant matter. So your CBD is extracted without solvents; your CBD touches “nothing but air.” But this super-clean technology isn’t the only reason Endoca stands out. Their mission is much larger. It’s nothing short of reversing the damage of the industrial revolution. “Just like the industrial revolution transformed the world,” their website reads, “so will the green revolution.” Okay. A lot of companies make grandiose mission statements. But according to Endoca’s website, they’re for real. As a small company, they have no shareholders, so they’re reinvesting all their profits into research, improving production standards and “making CBD available to those who can’t afford it.” It’s unclear where they are on the road to “creating the world’s largest charity organization” (one of their stated company goals). But they list some pretty impressive practices they’re already using. For example, they power their harvesting equipment with waste oil from the food industry. And they use the waste materials from processing facilities for cattle feed. The waste that can’t be used for cattle feed is converted into biofuel. That’s way beyond what’s required for organic certification. We have reached out to Endoca for clarification on which certification body certifies their land and facilities as organic. We’ll update this post when we find out, but in the meantime, you can feel good about supporting a CBD company with a serious commitment to sustainability. Find more Endoca Raw Extra-Strength CBD Oil (1500 mg CBD) information and reviews here. 4. Best Sourced From Small Hemp Farms in Kentucky: CBDfx Tincture (500 mg) Price: $59.00 Shop Now Pros: Blended with organic MCT oil, derived from organic coconut oilBlended with organic MCT oil, derived from organic coconut oil

CBD derived from hemp grown organically on small farms in Kentucky

CBDfx makes lab results easily accessible on their website (and the lab results confirm broad-spectrum CBD)

Lab also tests for pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and microbials (results available on product page) Cons: This product is not certified organic

The hemp farms aren't certified organic either (USDA certification is often too costly for small farmers)

Not full spectrum CBD (it contains zero THC, but it is "broad spectrum," meaning it contains other cannabinonids, unlike CBD isolate) This CBDfx 500 mg tincture stands out because CBDfx sources all its hemp from small farmers in Kentucky, who abide by organic growing practices. This is hard to prove, because the farms are not actually certified organic. But it’s not that uncommon for small organic farmers to lack USDA certification. (Certification can be costly.) For reassurance, you can look at the lab results conducted by a third-party lab in California. The lab tested this tincture not only for cannabinoids, but also for pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and microbials. It’s important for your CBD to be tested for these potential contaminants, because hemp is what’s known as a “phytoremediation plant.” Thanks to its botanical structure, it absorbs pollutants from the soil. This is great for the earth (and for cleaning up Superfund sites) — but if those contaminants wind up in your CBD, it’s not so great for you. (For more on this, check out the explanation at the bottom of this article.) The lab tested this tincture for dozens of pesticide residues. Any traces of pesticides found were below acceptable limits of exposure. Notably, the lab report never mentions any testing for glyphosate, the pesticide Monsanto sold to farmers around the world under the brand name Roundup. If you’re looking for CBD oil that’s certified free of glyphosate (because it’s carcinogenic), check out the RE Botanicals tincture reviewed above. (And for more information about glyphosate and why it matters, check out the explainer at the bottom of this article.) Lab results are available for every single product on the company’s website. They can be found right on the product page. This further sets CBDfx apart from other popular CBD brands — even others who do conduct lab testing. Other companies often make the lab results difficult to find. Or they require you to have a bach number to figure out which lab reports correspond to which products. (In other words, they make you purchase the product before viewing lab data.) But CBDfx makes it easy to view the lab reports for any product they make, before you purchase. Aside from the hemp extract, the only other ingredient in this tincture is organic MCT oil. CBDfx Director of Marketing Jeff Brunell emphasizes the need for organic ingredients. “Many people out there rely on CBDfx products for daily use,” he says, “which makes product purity even more important. Small contaminants like pesticides or heavy metals can accumulate into a large problem over time. That’s unacceptable for us, and we will always put our customers’ health before anything else.” Find more CBDfx 500 mg Tincture information and reviews here. 5. Best With Aloha (And Organic Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Oil & Turmeric): Mana Botanics CBD Oil (300 mg) Price: $60.00 Shop Now Pros: Mana Botanics has held off on organic certification process, because it actually limits some of their sustainability practices (involving animals)

They grow their hemp with organic practices on a farm on Hawaii, where they're based

All other ingredients (locally-grown macadamia nut oil, turmeric, vanilla) are certified organic

Third-party lab results available online show that this is full spectrum hemp extract (and contains advertised amount of CBD) Cons: This is a smaller company, which doesn't have many customer reviews (yet)

Not ideal for anyone who doesn't like turmeric (or vanilla)

Not certified organic, although they are working towards certification now (have moved away from livestock operations) Mana Botanics’ Hemp Oil stands out because the company, which is in the midst of the organic certification process now, already embodies the holistic principles of the organic movement. All their hemp and other ingredients are grown locally on the Big Island of Hawaii, where Mana is located. Hawaii is known for its volcanic soil, which is rich in minerals and nutrients. (And healthy soil is critical to high-quality CBD, because hemp absorbs nearly everything from its environment.) Mana Botanics doesn’t just grow hemp. They also grow other crops, as part of their commitment to regenerative agriculture and community wellness. Their farm also serves as a wellness retreat. You could actually go see the ingredients in this tincture being grown (organically). That’s a whole new level of transparency for a CBD product. Their regenerative agriculture model had also involved livestock, but this sustainable practice hampered their ability to pursue the USDA’s organic certification. (Which is too bad, because cultivating plants and animals synergistically is the foundation of biodynamic farming, often considered the pinnacle of sustainable agriculture.) Now Mana is moving away from their livestock operations, the founder and CEO Steve Sakala told me, and in the process of becoming certified organic. All the other ingredients, including macadamia nut oil, turmeric, and vanilla, are certified organic. The third-party lab results confirm that this hemp oil is full spectrum, containing small amounts of THC, CBC, and CBG. The lab results also confirm that the one-ounce bottle contains 300 mg CBD, as advertised. Other strengths are also available, as well as a coconut oil version that’s nut-free. Find more Mana Botanics 300 mg CBD Oil information and reviews here.

Why should I choose organic CBD oil?

There are many reasons to buy organic. You might buy organic CBD for the same reasons you buy organic food: for your health, and the health of the planet. ("Organic" generally means something is free of synthetic pesticides, chemical fertilizers, dyes, GMOs, industrial solvents and irradiation.)

But when it comes to your CBD, choosing organic might be even more important than when it comes to food.

That's because the hemp plant is what's known as a "bio-accumulator" (or a "phytoremediator"). It absorbs heavy metals and chemical residues from the soil.

What is phytoremediation?

Phytoremediation is the process of using certain powerhoue plants (like hemp) to vacuum the pollution out of contaminated soils. Through its roots, the hemp draws heavy metals, chemicals, and radiation out of the soil, and stores them in its stalks and leaves.

Which is fantastic, if you're trying to clean up environmental pollution. Hemp has been used to suck up dangerous toxins from heavily-contaminated soil in areas like Chernobyl.

But it's not ideal, if that hemp is intended for human consumption.

So should I be worried about chemicals and heavy metals in my CBD oil?

Not if you use this authoritative guide to the best organic CBD brands available right now!

But if you have a favorite CBD brand that's not on this list, we get it. Still, at the very least, you want to make sure your CBD supplier sources hemp that's been grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.

You can request the lab results, and check out the results for pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents. This should give you a pretty good idea of what chemical toxins have made their way into your CBD oil.

So if a CBD company sources hemp from farmers who grow it organically, that means their CBD oil is organic, right?

Not necessarily.

Chemical pesticides can linger in the soil for years. (This is part of why it can be hard for new farmers to gain organic certification right away.)

Today, many hemp farms have been built on land that was previously used to grow conventional crops.

For decades, conventional farmers have been spraying their crops with an indiscriminate weed-killer called Roundup, brought to us by the notorious chemical giant Monsanto (now Bayer), the company known for creating Agent Orange and other lethal poisons.

Roundup is their brand name for a chemical called glyphosate. Monsanto pushed Roundup on farmers across the globe, and today, glyphosate can be found almost everywhere. It has been sprayed on almost every acre of conventional agricultural land in the United States.

Recently, courts have ordered Bayer (which purchased Monsanto) to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to cancer patients, after finding glyphosate to be a "substantial factor" in their cancer. And several countries have banned glyphosate outright.

What does this have to do with my CBD oil?

It means your CBD oil may contain glyphosate, a carcinogen.

Unless you do your research. You'll see we've included one CBD brand -- RE Botanicals -- which is certified glyphosate-free by the Detox Project, a non-governmental organization in Europe that's spreading awareness about glyphosate.

You can also choose products that are certified organic.

If my CBD oil is USDA-certified organic, does that mean it's truly organic? (And glyphosate-free?)

That's kind of a controversial question.

Only a handful of CBD brands have been awarded the USDA's seal, and it's safe to assume that these brands are leading the pack.

To earn the USDA seal, they must not only use organically-grown hemp; they must also process it in a certified organic facility, without chemical solvents. And they must ensure that all other ingredients blended with their hemp extract are also certified organic.

But within the organic movement, concerned citizens have been raising concerns about the USDA's certification process for years.

For example, the USDA allows companies to use the "organic" label when 95% of their ingredients are certified organic. According to USDA rules, the remaining 5% can be inorganic, and the product can still be labeled "organic."

It's also unclear whether "USDA-certified organic" necessarily means something is glyphosate-free.

The USDA even allows hydroponically-grown crops (crops grown without soil) to be called "organic" -- and even allows "organic" hydroponic operations on land contaminated with glyphosate.

So does the USDA organic seal mean anything at all?

Yes. It means these companies have successfully completed a rigorous (and costly) audit process. It means synthetic herbicides haven't been sprayed on their land in years.

It also means their hemp extract has been processed according to USDA "organic" regulations, and that all other ingredients blended with their hemp extract are also certified organic.

But the USDA seal isn't everything.

That's why we've included a few CBD oil brands that are not USDA-certified, but embrace the spirit of the organic movement. Feel free to check out our detailed reviews above, and choose the right CBD oil based on what "organic" means to you.

