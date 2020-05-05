5 Best CBD Seeds: Your Buyer’s Guide

These CBD Critical Mango Feminized Seeds stand out because they have a 1:1 ration of CBD:THC.

Plus, this strain was created by crossing two indica-heavy strains (Critical Mass and Mango). This resulting CBD Critical Mango is 70% indica, and 30% sativa.

In the dispensary world, this 70/30 Indica/Sativa sort of hybrid has many fans. It’s the sort of hybrid that can lead to relaxation that’s free from any anxiety or paranoia. Many people will also use a 70% indica strain for sleep, because — unlike a pure indica strain — it retains just enough mind-calming effects to help users drift off, while the indica effects relax the body.

But this isn’t just any 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid. It has also been bred, like all the seeds on this list, for high CBD content. This strain has tested at 6% CBD and 6% THC.

As scientists continue to better understand the role of CBD and THC in our body’s endocannabinoid system, the 1:1 ratio has become increasingly popular. (Today, at many medical marijuana dispensaries, you can find products advertised as “1 to 1” CBD products.)

Why do we love 1:1 CBD products?

Unlike more widely-available CBD products (like a good CBD tincture), this strain does contain enough THC to be mildly psychoactive. (To be legally sold as CBD or hemp, products must test at or below .3% THC. That’s why most CBD products are generally considered non-psychoactive.)

These are marijuana seeds, not hemp seeds. But still — their THC content, at six percent, isn’t going to get you super baked. (In fact, in the commercial cannabis industry, it can be hard to sell any flower that tests below 20% THC, for that exact reason — because it won’t get you super high.)

You might just notice a pleasant buzz, although it shouldn’t knock you out. Plus, the roughly-equivalent CBD content will help counter any anxiety you might normally experience with THC.