5 Best CBD Seeds: Your Buyer’s Guide

CBD seeds are the ultimate way to grow cannabis for healing — with less of a “high.” These feminized cannabis seeds have been bred for high CBD levels.
Their THC levels, meanwhile, are lower than most marijuana strains you’d find in a dispensary. (But higher than hemp plants.) And these CBD seeds can be delivered discreetly right to your door.
Of course, you have to grow them, which takes several weeks. (If you need CBD immediately, check out our guide to the best CBD tinctures instead.)
1. CBD Critical Mango Medical Feminized Cannabis Seeds (5-Pack)Price: $71.00Pros:
Cons:
- CBD-rich cross of Critical Mass and Mango
- Indica-dominant hybrid (70% Indica, 30% Sativa)
- 6% THC and 6% CBD
- People love 1:1 CBD:THC strains for their relaxing, anti-anxiety effects
- Available in 3-Pack, 5-Pack, and 10-Pack
- If you're looking for hemp seeds, these are not them
- (These are marijuana seeds; they contain more than than .3% THC)
- Six percent THC, compared to most marijuana, is very low (so it's unlikely to get you "stoned", if that's what you're hoping for)
- If you consume a lot of it at once, you could get stoned (depending on your THC tolerance)
These CBD Critical Mango Feminized Seeds stand out because they have a 1:1 ration of CBD:THC.
Plus, this strain was created by crossing two indica-heavy strains (Critical Mass and Mango). This resulting CBD Critical Mango is 70% indica, and 30% sativa.
In the dispensary world, this 70/30 Indica/Sativa sort of hybrid has many fans. It’s the sort of hybrid that can lead to relaxation that’s free from any anxiety or paranoia. Many people will also use a 70% indica strain for sleep, because — unlike a pure indica strain — it retains just enough mind-calming effects to help users drift off, while the indica effects relax the body.
But this isn’t just any 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid. It has also been bred, like all the seeds on this list, for high CBD content. This strain has tested at 6% CBD and 6% THC.
As scientists continue to better understand the role of CBD and THC in our body’s endocannabinoid system, the 1:1 ratio has become increasingly popular. (Today, at many medical marijuana dispensaries, you can find products advertised as “1 to 1” CBD products.)
Why do we love 1:1 CBD products?
Unlike more widely-available CBD products (like a good CBD tincture), this strain does contain enough THC to be mildly psychoactive. (To be legally sold as CBD or hemp, products must test at or below .3% THC. That’s why most CBD products are generally considered non-psychoactive.)
These are marijuana seeds, not hemp seeds. But still — their THC content, at six percent, isn’t going to get you super baked. (In fact, in the commercial cannabis industry, it can be hard to sell any flower that tests below 20% THC, for that exact reason — because it won’t get you super high.)
You might just notice a pleasant buzz, although it shouldn’t knock you out. Plus, the roughly-equivalent CBD content will help counter any anxiety you might normally experience with THC.
Find more CBD Critical Mango Medical Feminized Seeds (5-Pack) information and reviews here.
2. CBD Shark Medical Feminized Cannabis Seeds (10-Pack)Price: $139.00Pros:
Cons:
- Cannabis strain popular for pain relief crossed with high-CBD strain
- 6% THC and 8% CBD (Highest CBD content on this list!)
- Some users prefer to have a higher CBD content than THC, to help negate any THC-fueled anxiety
- Indica-dominant hybrid
- Available in 3-Pack, 5-Pack, 10-Pack, and 25-Pack
- If you're looking for hemp seeds, these are not them
- (These are marijuana seeds; they contain more than than .3% THC)
- Six percent THC, compared to most marijuana, is very low (so it's unlikely to get you "stoned", if that's what you're hoping for)
- If you consume a lot of it at once, you could get stoned (depending on your THC tolerance)
These CBD Shark Cannabis Seeds stand out because they contain a whopping 8% CBD, along with 6% THC.
Does having a slightly higher CBD content work best for you? Then this might be the strain for you.
(Some cannabis consumers prefer to have more CBD than THC, because the CBD helps counteract any anxiety they might experience with THC.)
Like all seeds on this list, these seeds are feminized. That means they’re guaranteed to be female — no males or hermies to worry about in your garden.
If you grow outdoors, of course, even the plants you grow from feminized seeds could still get pollinated. (Particularly if anyone is growing hemp nearby!)
If you’re growing indoors, check out our guide to the best LED grow lights!
Find more CBD Shark Medical Feminized Cannabis Seeds (10-Pack) information and reviews here.
3. CBD Critical Mass Medical Feminized Cannabis Seeds (3-Pack)Price: $49.00Pros:
Cons:
- CBD-rich cross of Critical Mass (which is itself a cross of Afghani and Skunk #1, two iconic medicinal cannabis strains)
- 7% THC and 7% CBD
- People love 1:1 CBD:THC strains for their relaxing, anti-anxiety effects
- Available in 3-Pack, 5-Pack, 10-Pack, and 25-Pack
- If you're looking for hemp seeds, these are not them
- (These are marijuana seeds; they contain more than than .3% THC)
- Seven percent THC is low, compared to most marijuana in dispensaries (so it's unlikely to get you "ripped", if that's what you're hoping for)
These CBD Critical Mass Feminized Cannabis Seeds stand out because this strain is known to grow super-dense buds. This can make it an ideal CBD strain to grow if you don’t have much space.
However, if you’re growing outdoors, keep in mind that this strain thrives most in dry climates. (Its dense buds can be susceptible to mold.)
If you’re looking for gorgeous buds with the healing powers of CBD, this could be the strain for you. Critical Mass is a favorite of medical cannabis patients. The indica-dominant strain is a cross between Afghani and Skunk #1, two iconic medical marijuana strains.
This extra-CBD genotype of Critical Mass contains around 7% THC as well as 7% CBD. For cannabis seeds, 7% is pretty low, and unlikely to get you very high.
But 7% CBD is a great amount to provide healing relief. Since the CBD strain here has been crossed with an indica strain, CBD Critical Mass is best for nighttime use.
Find more CBD Critical Mass Feminized Cannabis Seeds (3-Pack) information and reviews here.
4. CBD Moby Dick Medical Feminized Cannabis Seeds (10-Pack)Price: $125.00Pros:
Cons:
- Classic sativa strain can provide mentally stimulating and clarifying effects -- modulated, in this genotype, by higher CBD levels
- CBD-rich cross of Moby Dick (which is a cross of White Widow and Haze, two classic sativa-dominant strains)
- Contains 5% THC and 5% CBD
- Available in 3-Pack, 5-Pack, 10-Pack, and 25-Pack
- At 5% CBD, this has a lower CBD content than other strains on this list
- These are marijuana seeds, not hemp seeds (they contain more than than .3% THC)
- Depending on your THC tolerance, you could experience some psychoactive effects from a 5% THC strain
- Some medical marijuana patients prefer indica-dominant strains, which are believed to provide more pain relief (for some users)
These CBD Moby Dick Medical Feminized Seeds stand out because they’re made by crossing a heavy-CBD male with a classic Sativa strain.
Traditionally, most experts recommend indica-dominant strains for medical conditions. (The reductionist view once held that indica strains produced a “body” high, while sativa strains led to a “head” high. As if your head wasn’t part of your body.)
But today, as more users report using cannabis for mental health effects (like helping to combat anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD), some medical marijuana patients are turning to sativa-dominant strains — like Moby Dick.
This CBD-rich genotype of Moby Dick has 5% CBD and 5% THC.
If you’re looking for some lightly creative or inspiring effects, combined with the calming effect of CBD, this could be the strain for you.
Find more CBD Moby Dick Medical Feminized Seeds (10-Pack) information and reviews here.
5. CBD Blueberry Medical Feminized Cannabis Seeds (5-Pack)Price: $79.00Pros:
Cons:
- 7% THC and 7% CBD (that's higher than some others on this list!)
- Blueberry, an indica-dominant strain, is legendary among medical marijuana patients for its medicinal effects
- People love 1:1 CBD:THC strains for their relaxing, anti-anxiety effects
- This genotype (classic Blueberry x CBD-rich male plant) has significantly less THC that normal Blueberry cannabis plants -- and significantly more CBD
- Seven percent THC, compared to most marijuana, is very low (so it's unlikely to get you very "high", if that's what you're hoping for)
- ...but if you smoke a ton of it, you could get somewhat stoned.
- (These are not hemp seeds, which must contain .3% THC or less; Hemp is 'non-psychoactive,' while these might have a mild psychoactive effect)
These CBD Blueberry Medical Feminized Seeds stand out because they’re a cross between a CBD male and that classic indica favorite, Blueberry.
Blueberry is a strain of cannabis that has long been popular with medical marijuana patients. Blueberry clocks in at around 80% indica and 20% sativa, which is a ratio that many patients find can soothe their pain and other symptoms.
In fact, in 2000, a Blueberry phenotype won the High Times Cannabis Cup for “Best Indica.” Already a favorite among connoisseurs, it became legendary.
Many consumers enjoy how Blueberry delivers a long-lasting, relaxing high. For long, lazy afternoons, Blueberry can be the perfect companion. But unlike normal Blueberry strains, which often have around 16% THC or higher, this CBD Blueberry genotype only has around 7% THC.
So it’s unlikely to get you super stoned.
To create CBD Blueberry seeds, Growers Choice breeders crossed classic Blueberry genetics with a CBD-rich strain — so it also has around 7% CBD.
This means you can enjoy the classic peppery-sweet Blueberry flavor, without getting too stoned. You’ll still reap those relaxing effects — but with a more medicinal quality.
Find more CBD Blueberry Medical Feminized Seeds (5-Pack) information and reviews here.
Are these the best CBD seeds for sale right now?
That depends on what you're looking for. If you're looking for high-CBD hemp seeds, you'll need to look elsewhere. These are not hemp seeds. (For any cannabis sativa plant to be legally classified as "hemp," it must have below .3% THC. The strains included here, meanwhile, all contain THC levels closer to 5-8%.)
But we think feminized cannabis seeds are the best option for anyone looking to cultivate medicinal, high-CBD marijuana.
Some people prefer hemp because it is non-psychoactive. But, depending on what conditions you're hoping to treat, some mild psychoactivity might not be a bad thing.
If you're hoping for hemp-derived CBD, we recommend checking out the amazing CBD products we review all the time. Check out our guide to the best CBD gummies or CBD patches!
Why are these all Grower's Choice CBD seeds?
Grower's Choice offers the best germination guarantee in the industry. They promise customers that 90% of their seeds will successfully germinate (if you follow their germination guide.) If yours fail, they'll replace them, free of charge!
They also provide discreet shipping, and all their cannabis seeds are feminized.
What should I do with my harvest, once I've grown the best CBD strains?
Anything you normally do with your marijuana!
Maybe you could smoke it out of a crystal pipe, if you're feeling super heady. Or roll it up into a CBD-heavy joint with some of the best rolling papers!
