5 Best Rosin Presses: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

This MyPress Solventless GEN 2 Deluxe Package stands out because it’s designed for anyone who wants to press professional-grade solventless rosin. Plus, it comes with everything you need to get started. (As long as you have some good material to work with!)

This hand-powered machine enables high-pressure extraction with a heat range of 100 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Although you’ll find other rosin presses on this list that reach higher temperatures (like up to 500 degrees), most experts recommend sticking to around 250 degrees anyway.

Thanks to a digital temperature control screen, you can fine-tune your extraction process. This is perfect for anyone who wants to geek out about the ideal temperature for extracting their plant material’s trichomes and terpenes.

The 3″x3″ stainless steel plates and its overall small footprint makes this machine easy to transport and use at home. This kit comes with several 25-micron screen bags, a stainless steel pollen press, and a silicone mat with parchment paper for a mess-free experience.

Best of all, this deluxe kit allows you to get started right away!

