7 Best Bud Trimming Machines: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Risentek Bud Trimmer Machine – Upgraded Model X stands out because it’s designed to work as both a dry and wet trimming machine — and it’s really affordable.

When you’re using electric trimming machines, drying your harvest first is usually a good idea. But some people prefer to trim their crop first, before drying and curing. This machine can accommodate either.

The fingers are silicone, which will not impart any smell to your beautiful buds. (Some machines that use rubber fingers may have this problem.)

And its blades are adjustable, so you can set this machine to smaller or larger bud sizes for greater precision.

It can trim buds at just about the same rate as an electric trim machine. But with manual machines, you also get to control the trim speed, and keep a closer eye on the process.

That means you can choose to be extra gentle (especially if you dry trim your buds).

The ceramic body is designed for easy cleaning, and the silicone fingers are softer than brittle rubber. This unit comes fully assembled and ready to use right out of the box.

This upgraded model is built with a long-lasting, durable metal gearbox. Its central grate is designed to accommodate trimming buds of any size.

Plus, this 16-inch machine harnesses the power of 20 pairs of scissors. You’ll save big on trimmer payroll!