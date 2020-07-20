7 Best Bud Trimming Machines: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you’re harvesting several cannabis plants at once, you need a bud trimming machine. For home growers, they can be life-changing; for commercial cannabis operations, they’re critical.
So make it easy on yourself (or your staff). Read on to discover the best bud trimming machines available right now.
Whether you’re an outdoor grower, or an indoor grower with the best LED grow lights available, use this guide to find the right electric bud trimmer (or wet bud trimmer) for your needs.
-
1. Risentek Bud Trimmer Machine – Upgraded Model X 16-inch

Pros:
Cons:
- Power of 20 pairs of scissors in one unit
- Customers say what used to take them 4 hours now takes 10 minutes!
- Silicone fingers won't impart any smell (which rubber can do)
- Adjustable balde
- Not designed for industrial/large-scale growers
- Somewhat expensive
- Replacement blades sold separately
The Risentek Bud Trimmer Machine – Upgraded Model X stands out because it’s designed to work as both a dry and wet trimming machine — and it’s really affordable.
When you’re using electric trimming machines, drying your harvest first is usually a good idea. But some people prefer to trim their crop first, before drying and curing. This machine can accommodate either.
The fingers are silicone, which will not impart any smell to your beautiful buds. (Some machines that use rubber fingers may have this problem.)
And its blades are adjustable, so you can set this machine to smaller or larger bud sizes for greater precision.
It can trim buds at just about the same rate as an electric trim machine. But with manual machines, you also get to control the trim speed, and keep a closer eye on the process.
That means you can choose to be extra gentle (especially if you dry trim your buds).
The ceramic body is designed for easy cleaning, and the silicone fingers are softer than brittle rubber. This unit comes fully assembled and ready to use right out of the box.
This upgraded model is built with a long-lasting, durable metal gearbox. Its central grate is designed to accommodate trimming buds of any size.
Plus, this 16-inch machine harnesses the power of 20 pairs of scissors. You’ll save big on trimmer payroll!
Find more Risentek Bud Trimmer Machine - Upgraded Model X 16-inch information and reviews here.
-
2. Tom's Tumbler TTT 2200 Dry Trimmer, Separator and Pollen Extraction System

Pros:
Cons:
- Can process 24 pounds per hour
- Made by Tom's Tumbler, the inventors of the original tumble trim machine
- Bladeless system (with mesh nets) is gentle on buds and trichomes
- Expensive
- Unclear exactly how many mesh nets are included with purchase (but extra nets for this model are available)
- Not made from small-scale growers
Tom’s Tumbler TTT 2200 Dry Bud Trimmer stands out because it’s designed for large-scale growers. It’s capable of trimming 2-4 pounds in less than five minutes, or 24 pounds per hour.
If you’ve got a huge harvest coming up, and you don’t want to hire an army of trimmers, this is the trim machine for you.
You can count on the quality of this machine. Tom’s Tumbler is actually the original tumble trimmer machine. This latest model, the TTT2200, contains more advanced engineering than the first model (the first-ever tumble trimmer), which Tom Bruggeman patented in 2014.
It’s no exaggeration to say that Tom’s invention changed the game for large-scale growers. They no longer had to rely so heavily on a short-term, transient seasonal work force (who were most commonly paid by the pound, resulting in huge labor costs). In the legal marijuana industry, growers discovered they no longer needed so many sub-contracted trim teams (which they often viewed as a security threat to their grow facilities).
While Tom’s Tumbler does have cheaper models available, they are not up to industrial capacity. This TTT2200 version is their model for large-scale growers who need to process at least 24 pounds per hour.
Tom’s bladeless system is gentle on buds and trichomes. This comes with mesh nets of various sizes (1/4 inch for standard trimming, and a 1/2 inch mesh net for separating out the popcorn buds). It also comes with fine screens for separating (and saving) your kief.
Find more Tom’s Tumbler TTT 2200 Dry Trim Machine information and reviews here.
-
3. VIVOSUN 16 inch Bud Leaf Bowl Trimmer

Pros:
Cons:
- Can process either wet or dry material
- Includes two separate sets of blades (one designed for dry trimming; one for wet)
- Bowl-style manual trimmer is affordable compared to electric trimming machines
- Manual-powered hand crank can be tiring
- Reviewers appreciate the good customer service
- Affordable, compared to electric trimming machines
This VIVOSUN 16 inch Bud Leaf Bowl Trimmer stands out because it includes separate blades for different styles of trimming.
Want it to work as a wet trimming machine? Use the four-edge blade (included with purchase). Prefer to dry trim your buds? Use the serrated blade and stainless steel X blade designed for dry trimming (also included).
This would be perfect for someone who wants to experiment by trimming buds at different stages of the drying process.
Of course, calling this a “wet trimming machine” or “dry trimming machine” is kind of a misnomer. It is not an electric trimming machine. You have to power it by cranking it manually.
Still, for many home growers, using this style of bowl trimming is preferable to hand trimming. Everyone loves the precision of hand-manicured buds, but if you’re harvesting more than a couple plants at once, trimming your entire harvest by hand can be exhausting. Your hands cramp; the scissors get sticky and need to be soaked in alcohol; your clothes get covered in plant matter, the smell of which may never truly come out. (Plus, some of us are allergic to freshly harvested cannabis, and we break out in hives if we touch the buds too much.)
With this product, you can avoid all that — for a super cheap price.
After spinning the bud, the trim will simply have fallen away, through the grate, and can be collected at the bottom of the bowl. You may find some small buds and trichomes have also fallen through. But this happens with almost any trimming process — and it means your trim stash will be more potent, when you use it to make cannabis-infused butter or coconut oil afterward!
-
4. Centurion Professional Tabletop Pro Trimmer

Pros:
Cons:
- Can trim 15-20 pounds per hour
- Tumbler made from titanium-reinforced non-stick quantanium
- 10 year warranty and great customer service to replace/fix any parts
- Convenient tabletop model is easy to use
- Designed to process dry trim only
- Advertised as replacing 6 human trimmers (great news for business owners; bad news for human trimmers)
- Expensive
- Cannot be returned after use (but warranty claims can be made for 10 years)
This Centurion Professional Tabletop Pro Trimmer stands out because it’s designed for commercial cannabis operations.
This unit can trim 15-20 pounds per hour. At this rate, it can replace six average-paced human trimmers, saving you big on payroll costs.
It’s expensive, but it comes with a ten-year warranty and excellent customer service. If it arrives with any broken or inoperable parts, the company will replace them ASAP.
The tumbler is made from non-stick quantanium, which makes it easy to clean. It’s designed for dry trimming, but some users have clearly used it for wet trimming.
The magnetic blade system also helps for easy cleaning.
Find more Professional Trim Machine information and reviews here.
-
5. Trimatek Leaf Bud Plant Trimmer with Replaceable Grille and Triple Stainless Steel Blade

Pros:
Cons:
- Quiet, efficient motor
- Auto shut-off safety feature
- Can trim wet or dry material
- Expensive
- If you need replacement parts, you need to buy Trimatek brand
- Blade is extremely sharp (be careful!)
This Trimatek Leaf Bud Trim Machine stands out because of its quiet, efficient motor, and its stainless steel fan blades.
It also has an auto shut-off safety feature. If you open the box on top of the grill, it will shut off, preventing anyone from cutting their fingers.
With this machine, one person can do the work of roughly ten trimmers. If you have a huge harvest, you need an electric trimming machine like this.
Unlike many electric trim machines, this has a speed adjustment control. You can find the perfect speed for your plant material, which means you can trim either wet or dry material with this machine.
Find more Trimatek Leaf Bud Trim Machine information and reviews here.
-
6. iPower GLTRIMBOWL16M 16-Inch Leaf Bowl Trimmer

Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Equivalent to 30 pairs of scissors
- Affordable
- Removable handle for easier storage
- No warranty
- No replacement rubber fingers
- Not as easy to clean as electric machines
- May need to use caution when opening package (sharp blades!)
This iPower GLTRIMBOWL16M 16-Inch Leaf Bowl Trimmer stands out because its sharp blades are equivalent to 30 pairs of scissors, surrounded by soft rubber fingers that spin and fluff the buds as you turn the handle.
If you aren’t running a large industrial garden (or even if you are), you can usually rely on hand-cranked twister trim machines like this. One reviewer said they were able to trim about an ounce in five minutes.
The great thing about hand-cranked trimmers is that you get to control the speed. You can easily adjust the speed based on your bud size, density, and moisture level.
Some small buds may fall through the grate, but it’s easy to pick those out of the pan at the bottom. (Or just leave them with your trim, to make stronger cannabis butter later!)
Just be careful when you open the package: The blades may not be attached to the unit yet.
Find more iPower GLTRIMBOWL16M 16-Inch Leaf Bowl Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Wet Bud Trimmer: YOLO Stores Hydroponics Leaf and Bud Trimmer

Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with six extra blades
- Works as a wet bud trimmer
- Affordable, for an electric trimming machine
- Not ideal as a dry bud trimmer (it's more of a wet bud trimmer)
- Not as heavy-duty as some models on this list
- No warranty
This YOLO Stores’ Hydroponics Leaf and Bud Trimmer stands out because it’s an affordable electric trimming machine that has many of the features of the more expensive models. It can also work as a wet trimming machine (which many models here cannot.)
It’s also easy to use. You simply place your buds on the grate, let the machine works its magic, and then open it to find the trimmed buds in the mesh bag below.
The trimmer has three speeds and sharp blades to quickly and efficiently slice the trim off of your buds. It also comes with six extra blades.
Find more YOLO Stores Hydroponics Leaf Trimmer information and reviews here.
