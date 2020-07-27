7 Best Professional LED Grow Lights: Your Buyer’s Guide

Professional LED grow lights produce enough light for commercial and large-scale growers. They also work for both veg and bloom.
Most professional growers prefer LED grow lights for cannabis, because, unlike traditional HID or HPS, they offer a wide band spectrum — while saving you big on energy.
Read on to discover the best professional LED grow lights available right now.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $85.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $289.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $659.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $489.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $135.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best New Brand: Dimgogo 1500W LED Grow LightPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3 year warranty
- Great customer service
- Advanced cooling system
- Affordable
- Not a well known brand
- Made in China
- Some lights may burn out faster than if you buy more expensive LED grow lights
The Dimgogo 1500W LED Grow Light stands out because Dimgogo is a newer brand in the industry, but their lights have proven to be excellent quality.
Customers love the excellent customer service they receive from Dimgogo’s parent company. (The lights come with a 3-year warranty.)
This light consists of triple-chip 10W LEDs, which are brighter and more efficient than double-chip 3W or 5W LEDs. This can have a huge impact on your plants’ growth speed and quality.
This grow light includes red, blue, white, IR, and UV LEDs, giving it a full spectrum that is closer to sunlight than grow lights with only red and blue diodes. This is a powerful light with an equally powerful cooling system. Two fans and a large heat sink keep this light running cool. This light consumes only about 185W of power and is great for about a 5′ by 4′ growing space.
Find more Dimgogo 1000W LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
2. Brightest Light: Morsen 2400W LED Grow Light With DimmerPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full spectrum grow light
- 3 separate modes (so you can go into maximum light mode when your plants are in flower)
- 3-year warranty plus 30-day satisfaction guarantee
- 10W LED chips
- May be more likely to burn plants than other LEDs
- Some customers had issues with the power supply burning out
- Some had issues with the internal fans
Morsen LED grow lights are professional LED grow lights that would work well in any larger sized grow op.
This 2400W light is one of the brightest on the market. This light contains 180 individual 10W LEDs. These 10W LED dual chips are much brighter than the 3W or 6W LEDs you might find in smaller grow lights, making this light much brighter not only because of the total wattage, but also because each individual chip is brighter than the competition.
This is a full spectrum grow light, including wavelengths of red, white, blue, IR, and purple.
It includes two separate on/off switches for three different lighting modes. So when your plants go into flower, you dial it up the maximum light setting.
Buy the Morsen 2400W LED Grow Light With Dimmer On Off Switch here.
-
3. Best Chip On Board LED Light: Roleadro 1000W Full Spectrum LED Grow LightPrice: $85.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full spectrum grow light
- Chip on board (COB) technology for greater light arrays
- Easier on the eyes than some lights (which produce blue or red light)
- Very compact
- Slow shipping
- Some growers prefer the tried and true red and blue lights
- COB tech is less tested than traditional LED
The Roleadro 1000W Full Spectrum LED Grow Light stands out because it’s a Chip On Board (COB) LED grow light.
COB LEDs consist of multiple individual LED diodes mounted on a board, which can be made from silicon carbide, sapphire, copper, or other reflective materials. These diodes produce light arrays.
COB lights are very bright and emit white light (rather than red or blue). They are full spectrum, providing light that is closer to natural sunlight than non-full-spectrum grow lights.
This 1000W COB light from Roleadro is surprisingly small for the amount of light it produces. If you want to try out COB technology with a very powerful light, this is a great choice.
Roleadro also makes professional LED grow lights in other wattages, which can be daisy-chained with this one.
Find more Roleadro 1000W Full Spectrum LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
4. MarsHydro 2000W Full Spectrum Grow LightPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for commercial growers: You can daisy-chain up to 15 lights, still conveniently control from one
- Fan-less design means it's less noisy (yet still disperses heat)
- Very powerful for both veg and bloom
- Very expensive
- No fan
- Some customers had issues utilizing the warranty
The MarsHydro 2000W Full Spectrum Grow Light stands out because it’s perfect for commercial growers. You can daisy-chain up to 15 of these lights, while still being able to conveniently control all of them with one main light.
This is perfect for an area of 3’x5′ when you’re in veg, and 2’x4′ when your plants are flowering.
These lights are also quiet. The quantum lights board design means these are fan-less (while still efficiently dispersing heat), so you won’t have a super noisy grow room.
These include an easy dimming function for further customization.
Find more MarsHydro 1600W Epistar Full Spectrum Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
5. Most Trusted Brand: Apollo Horticulture GL140X5LED Full Spectrum 700WPrice: $289.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2 year warranty
- Trusted brand with great reputation
- Easy to use and set up
- Not as bright as more advanced LED tech
- No veg/bloom dimmer
- Expensive
The Apollo Horticulture GL140X5LED Full Spectrum 700W stands out because Apollo is one of the most well known and trusted brands in hydroponics.
This grow light is straightforward and easy to use, without any complicated technology or extra features. These lights come in several wattages.
It consists of 5W LED chips, and has a lifespan of 50,000 hours.
It comes with a limited 2-year warranty. This light is a powerhouse designed for professional use, and hundreds of positive customer reviews are a testament to its quality and reliability.
Find more Apollo Horticulture Full Spectrum LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
6. Best CREE LED Light: Advanced Platinum Series P600 600w Full Spectrum Grow LightPrice: $659.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brand boasts 2-3x the intensity of other lights
- 5 year full warranty
- Well known brand, trusted in the industry
- USA made LEDs
- 12 band spectrum
- Very expensive
- Not chip on board (COB) lights
- Heavy
The Advanced Platinum Series P600 600w Full Spectrum Grow Light stands out because Platinum lights are some of the most powerful LED grow lights on the market. This brand boasts the highest PAR/lumen output per watt of any competing brand.
They also use top-quality LEDs made by American brands like CREE. CREE is a newer brand to the scene of horticulture and hydroponics, but their LEDs are making a huge impact on the industry. Their high performance white and color LEDs are optimized to have a full spectrum of light that is optimal for plant growth. These LEDs have the highest output in the industry, and come the closest to actually replacing HPS or HID lighting, without the extra cost of heat output and wattage.
This grow light from Advanced Platinum combines CREE technology with the know-how and years of experience of Advanced Platinum, a great brand that has been around for many years.
This includes a 5-year full warranty.
Find more Advanced Platinum Series P600 information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Dimmable Grow Light: VIPARSPECTRA Dimmable Series PAR1200 1200W LED Grow LightPrice: $489.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dimmable for full customization of lighting schedule
- Very powerful light
- Relatively inexpensive
- Heavier than other LED lights
- If returned the process can be slow
- Dimmable switches take some getting used to
The VIPARSPECTRA Dimmable Series PAR1200 1200W LED Grow Light stands out because dimmable grow lights allow you to customize exactly how much of each growth stage lighting spectrum you want your plants.
If you want a high level of customization, regular veg and bloom switches do not cut it. Dimmable grow lights allow you to customize exactly how much of each growth stage lighting spectrum you want your plants exposed to. This means you can have different settings for early veg and late veg, early bloom and late bloom, and a booster setting for the end of bloom.
Plus, if you’re a super observant, hands-on grower, you can go into your garden every day, and adjust the levels based on your observations of your plants. This kind of daily observation sets professional growers apart from hobbyists, and allows you to produce the highest quality buds from your plants.
This grow light also comes with a 3-year warranty plus a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
Buy the VIPARSPECTRA Dimmable Series LED Grow Light here.
-
8. Inexpensive 10W LED Chip Grow Light: King Plus Double Chips 1200w LED Grow LightPrice: $135.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super cheap
- 10W LED chips
- 3 year warranty and 24/7 customer service availability
- Made in China
- Not as bright as some other comparable LEDs
- No 30 day guarantee (unlike some other lights on this list)
This King Plus Double Chips 1200w LED Grow Light stands out because it’s incredibly cheap.
This LED grow light is a fraction of the cost of most other commercial LED grow lights of this size, with no sacrifice in quality or durability. This light consists of 10W LEDs, some of the best and brightest available today. The light is full spectrum, including red, blue, yellow, white, IR and UV diodes. It is one of the professional LED grow lights for all stages of plant growth.
It also has an efficient cooling system with holes on the extra thick LED board and fans for efficient heat dissipation. This light is available at such a low price because it is sold directly from the factory, with no middleman. This grow light also comes with a three-year warranty and 24-hour customer service.
Find more King Plus Double Chips 1200w LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
See Also:
Best LED Grow Lights for Cannabis (Updated!)
Best LED Grow Lights Under $500
Best CBD Seeds for Cannabis Growers
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.