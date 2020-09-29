Best Butane for Torch Users: Choose Your Butane Refill for Better Dabs

This 2-Pack of Large Cans of Colibri Premium Butane stands out because it comes with 5 different adapters — but you shouldn’t need any of them to refill your butane torch.

If you have any other type of lighters lying around, though — even it seems like they’re broken, or they haven’t worked in forever — try refilling them with Colibri!

Several reviewers mention that their old, long-defunct lighters began working anew, once refilled with this brand of butane.

Maybe it’s because Colibri is 5x refined, so it burns super clean. It doesn’t leave any residue behind.

Longtime dabbers know what this means for you: It won’t clog your dab torch. And you won’t have to refill your dab torch as often.

Especially with these larger cans, which are more popular with serious dabbers than Colibri’s smaller cans, which can go too quick.

With this 2-pack, you’ll get the ease of two large cans of Colibri’s ultra-refined, clean-burning butane.