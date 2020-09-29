Best Butane for Torch Users: Choose Your Butane Refill for Better Dabs

The best butane for torch owners is hotly debated among serious dabbers.
Which butane refill brand will make it easier to refill your butane torch — and won’t lead to clogs? (Or worse?) Which will prolong the life of your best dab torch?
Read on to discover the best butane for your beloved dab torch.
2. Higher Standards Blazer Butane Refill for Torch (6-pack; 66 Ounces Total)Price: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for bulk buyers: each canister contains 10.95 fluid ounces (so around 66 ounces total)
- Ultra refined; nearly zero impurities
- Part of collaboration between Higher Standards and Blazer (two awesome brands beloved by dab connoisseurs)
- Refills most torches in between 2 and 10 seconds
- Super affordable option, if you don't mind buying six cans at once
- Each can contains 10.95 ounces, or around 325 mL
- A newer butane refill brand (but successful cannabis accessories brand)
- Buying a 6-pack of large cans means you need somewhere to store them
- Designed to work best with Blazer torches (but works with all dab torches)
The Higher Standards Butane Refill stands out because it was designed specifically for Blazer brand dab torches.
Blazer’s dab torches are generally considered the best of the best, for most serious and regular dabbers.
(For more information, check out our guide to the best dab torches.)
However, you can still fill other dab torches using this butane, which is the result of a collaboration between Higher Standards and Blazer. (Higher Standards is an awesome brand of weed accessories.)
In fact, these cans will fill most torches within 2-10 seconds. And refill them, again and again: each canister contains 10.95 fluid ounces of refined butane.
And it won’t clog your torch — this butane contains nearly zero impurities.
Find more Higher Standards Blazer Butane Refill (6-pack) information and reviews here.
3. Zippo Butane Fuel 75 Milliliter / 2.5 Ounces (2-Pack)Price: $8.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 5 ounces (150 mL) total
- Affordable
- Zippo brand is well respected among dabbers
- Only getting 5 ounces total - these cans are smaller than others on this list (75 mL per can)
- Ounce by ounce, not the cheapest brand on this list
- As with all butane refill products, a few reviewers say they had problems
This 2-Pack of Zippo Butane Refill Cans stands out because it’s affordable to buy these two small cans, and the Zippo brand of butane won’t clog your dab torch.
You’re only getting 5 ounces total, so, ounce by ounce, it’s not the cheapest butane brand on this list.
But it’s a highly-reviewed and esteemed brand among dabbers. It comes with a universal tip, so you’ll definitely be able to top off your torch.
And buying 5 ounces of butane at once is a good way to go, if you don’t want to spend much up front — or if using small cans is more manageable for you.
4. Ronson Large Lighter Butane Refill (2.75 oz; 3 pack)Price: $12.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in USA
- Burns clean; won't clog dab torch
- Universal tip works with any torch
- Long-lasting brand
- Some experts complain that they can't find out how refined Ronson butane is
- Some confusion around conversion of mL to ounces (Is it 2.75 oz per can, or 135 mL, like it says on the can? Those aren't equivalent.)
- Quiet while dispensing; may make it hard to know if it's coming out (except for expert torch refillers)
Ronson Butane is widely considered one of the best brands for dabbers.
The company has been around for decades, and is based in the USA.
It may not be the cheapest butane refill brand on this list, but many dabbers swear by it. Plus, it’s still pretty affordable.
With this order, you’ll get three medium aluminum cans — plenty to keep you dabbing happily for months to come.
-
5. Most Affordable: Ignitus 11X Refined Butane – Large 300ml – 12 CansPrice: $32.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Most affordable option on this list
- Ounce by ounce, this is a fraction of the price of other butane refill options
- 11x refined
- 3,600 mL total
- May spew a bit of gas when you're refilling your torch
- One reviewer said some of their cans weren't entirely filled
- Buying 12 cans at once means you need a place to store them
The Ignitus 11X Refined Butane stands out because it’s the most affordable option. And several users say they don’t notice a decline in quality at all.
For this price, you get 12 cans. (And not small cans either!) For an avid dabber on a budget, this may be your best bet for your butane refills.
And it’s still refined 11x.
It has five plastic nozzles included in the lid, so you can definitely use whichever nozzle fits your dab torch.
Just be careful: It might spew a little bit.
Find more Ignitus 11X Refined Butane - 12 Cans (300 mL each) information and reviews here.
