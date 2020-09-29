Best Butane for Torch Users: Choose Your Butane Refill for Better Dabs

Best Butane for Torch Users: Choose Your Butane Refill for Better Dabs

  • Shares
  • Updated
best butane for torch

123RF (Roxana Gonzalez Leyva)

The best butane for torch owners is hotly debated among serious dabbers.

Which butane refill brand will make it easier to refill your butane torch — and won’t lead to clogs? (Or worse?) Which will prolong the life of your best dab torch?

Read on to discover the best butane for your beloved dab torch.

What is the Best Butane for Torch Owners and Dabbers in 2020?

dab butane refill
Colibri Premium Butane 2-Pack (10 oz/ 300 mL per Can)
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • 5x Refined
  • Burns clean, without clogging dab torch
  • 600 mL total (two 300 mL cans)
Price: $19.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
dab torch fuel
Higher Standards Blazer Butane Refill (6-pack)
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Perfect for bulk buyers: each canister contains 10.95 fluid ounces (so around 66 ounces total)
  • Ultra refined; nearly zero impurities
  • Part of collaboration between Higher Standards and Blazer (two awesome brands beloved by dab connoisseurs)
Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
butane fuel for torch
Zippo Butane Fuel 75 Milliliter / 2.5 Ounces (2-Pack)
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • 5 ounces (150 mL) total
  • Affordable
  • Zippo brand is well respected among dabbers
Price: $8.09 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Ronson butane refill
Ronson Large Lighter Butane Refill (2.75 oz; 3 pack)
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Made in USA
  • Burns clean; won't clog dab torch
  • Universal tip works with any torch
Price: $12.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
dab torch refill
Ignitus 11X Refined Butane - 12 Cans (300 mL each)
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Most affordable option on this list
  • Ounce by ounce, this is a fraction of the price of other butane refill options (because you're buying in bulk: 3,600 mL total)
  • 11x refined
Price: $32.05 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Colibri Premium Butane 2-Pack (10 oz or 300 mL per Can)

    dab butane refill
    Price: $19.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 5x Refined
    • Burns clean, without clogging dab torch
    • 600 mL total (two 300 mL cans)
    • Five adapters to fit nozzle
    Cons:
    • More expensive than other options on this list
    • Some customers have experienced packaging problem (not packed well enough to prevent lids coming off)
    • Only two cans

    This 2-Pack of Large Cans of Colibri Premium Butane stands out because it comes with 5 different adapters — but you shouldn’t need any of them to refill your butane torch.

    If you have any other type of lighters lying around, though — even it seems like they’re broken, or they haven’t worked in forever — try refilling them with Colibri!

    Several reviewers mention that their old, long-defunct lighters began working anew, once refilled with this brand of butane.

    Maybe it’s because Colibri is 5x refined, so it burns super clean. It doesn’t leave any residue behind.

    Longtime dabbers know what this means for you: It won’t clog your dab torch. And you won’t have to refill your dab torch as often.

    Especially with these larger cans, which are more popular with serious dabbers than Colibri’s smaller cans, which can go too quick.

    With this 2-pack, you’ll get the ease of two large cans of Colibri’s ultra-refined, clean-burning butane.

     

    Find more Colibri Premium Butane 2-Pack (300 mL per Can) information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Higher Standards Blazer Butane Refill for Torch (6-pack; 66 Ounces Total)

    dab torch fuel
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Perfect for bulk buyers: each canister contains 10.95 fluid ounces (so around 66 ounces total)
    • Ultra refined; nearly zero impurities
    • Part of collaboration between Higher Standards and Blazer (two awesome brands beloved by dab connoisseurs)
    • Refills most torches in between 2 and 10 seconds
    • Super affordable option, if you don't mind buying six cans at once
    • Each can contains 10.95 ounces, or around 325 mL
    Cons:
    • A newer butane refill brand (but successful cannabis accessories brand)
    • Buying a 6-pack of large cans means you need somewhere to store them
    • Designed to work best with Blazer torches (but works with all dab torches)

    The Higher Standards Butane Refill stands out because it was designed specifically for Blazer brand dab torches.

    Blazer’s dab torches are generally considered the best of the best, for most serious and regular dabbers.

    (For more information, check out our guide to the best dab torches.)

    However, you can still fill other dab torches using this butane, which is the result of a collaboration between Higher Standards and Blazer. (Higher Standards is an awesome brand of weed accessories.)

    In fact, these cans will fill most torches within 2-10 seconds. And refill them, again and again: each canister contains 10.95 fluid ounces of refined butane.

    And it won’t clog your torch — this butane contains nearly zero impurities.

    Find more Higher Standards Blazer Butane Refill (6-pack) information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Zippo Butane Fuel 75 Milliliter / 2.5 Ounces (2-Pack)

    butane fuel for torch
    Price: $8.09
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 5 ounces (150 mL) total
    • Affordable
    • Zippo brand is well respected among dabbers
    Cons:
    • Only getting 5 ounces total - these cans are smaller than others on this list (75 mL per can)
    • Ounce by ounce, not the cheapest brand on this list
    • As with all butane refill products, a few reviewers say they had problems

    This 2-Pack of Zippo Butane Refill Cans stands out because it’s affordable to buy these two small cans, and the Zippo brand of butane won’t clog your dab torch.

    You’re only getting 5 ounces total, so, ounce by ounce, it’s not the cheapest butane brand on this list.

    But it’s a highly-reviewed and esteemed brand among dabbers. It comes with a universal tip, so you’ll definitely be able to top off your torch.

    And buying 5 ounces of butane at once is a good way to go, if you don’t want to spend much up front — or if using small cans is more manageable for you.

  4. 4. Ronson Large Lighter Butane Refill (2.75 oz; 3 pack)

    Ronson butane refill
    Price: $12.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Made in USA
    • Burns clean; won't clog dab torch
    • Universal tip works with any torch
    • Long-lasting brand
    Cons:
    • Some experts complain that they can't find out how refined Ronson butane is
    • Some confusion around conversion of mL to ounces (Is it 2.75 oz per can, or 135 mL, like it says on the can? Those aren't equivalent.)
    • Quiet while dispensing; may make it hard to know if it's coming out (except for expert torch refillers)

    Ronson Butane is widely considered one of the best brands for dabbers.

    The company has been around for decades, and is based in the USA.

    It may not be the cheapest butane refill brand on this list, but many dabbers swear by it. Plus, it’s still pretty affordable.

    With this order, you’ll get three medium aluminum cans — plenty to keep you dabbing happily for months to come.

  5. 5. Most Affordable: Ignitus 11X Refined Butane – Large 300ml – 12 Cans

    dab torch refill
    Price: $32.05
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Most affordable option on this list
    • Ounce by ounce, this is a fraction of the price of other butane refill options
    • 11x refined
    • 3,600 mL total
    Cons:
    • May spew a bit of gas when you're refilling your torch
    • One reviewer said some of their cans weren't entirely filled
    • Buying 12 cans at once means you need a place to store them

    The Ignitus 11X Refined Butane stands out because it’s the most affordable option. And several users say they don’t notice a decline in quality at all.

    For this price, you get 12 cans. (And not small cans either!) For an avid dabber on a budget, this may be your best bet for your butane refills.

    And it’s still refined 11x.

    It has five plastic nozzles included in the lid, so you can definitely use whichever nozzle fits your dab torch.

    Just be careful: It might spew a little bit.

    Find more Ignitus 11X Refined Butane - 12 Cans (300 mL each) information and reviews here.

See Also:

Best Dab Rigs: Your Buyer's Guide

Best Dab Nails: Your Buyer's Guide

Best Dab Mats: Your Buyer's Guide

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, ,