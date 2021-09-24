11 Best Dab Rigs for Serious Dabbers

The Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig is one of the best electric dab rigs on the market.

And it’s versatile. It works as an oil rig and a dried herb vaporizer.

Electric rigs are perfect for the serious dabber — or anyone who’s just tired of using a dab torch. And with this Pulsar, you’ll get a durable, user-friendly model at a great price.

Once your Pulsar electric oil rig is charged (with the included USB charger), you can choose from three voltage settings, depending on your ideal dabbing temperature. Then you simply press the “dab trigger” and enjoy easy, well-filtered dabs.

With this rig’s variable settings, you can even enjoy “cold start” dabs.

Cold start dabbing — when you load your quartz banger before heating it, instead of the other way around — can deliver more flavorful, terpene-packed dabs. If you’re a connoisseur of flavorful live resin, or if you’re someone who makes their own rosin with a rosin press, you might want to try it.

This rig includes a showerhead disc percolator, which filters your hit, without hampering the ease of your pull.

It also comes with a coil-less quartz cup. That’s what makes it compatible with dried herb as well as concentrates. When you want to smoke flower, you just swap out your quartz coil for your ceramic coil. (Both are included with purchase.)

Customers also appreciate the solidity of this rig’s thick glass beaker base.

And at 7 inches tall, this Pulsar model even works as a portable dab rig. Get it in time for your next adventure!