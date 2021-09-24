11 Best Dab Rigs for Serious Dabbers

The best dab rigs produce flavorful, well-filtered dabs with minimal drag.
So grab your dab torch and read on to discover the best dab rigs available right now. (Or don’t: We’ve included a few electric dab rigs, which don’t require a torch.)
Running out of concentrates? Get a rosin press, and start making your own rosin for solventless dabs now!
-
1. Best Electric Dab Rig: Pulsar RöK Electric Dab RigPrice: $199.00Pros:
Cons:
- Designed for dabbing your favorite concentrates AND vaporizing traditional herb
- No dab torch needed
- Includes coil-less quartz banger (you just swap out the coil when you want to switch from concentrates to flower)
- Three temperature settings
- USB charger included
- 7 inches tall
- Not many customer reviews (yet!)
- E-rigs are inherently more likely to need replacement pieces (more complex design than traditional oil rigs)
- Expensive
The Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig is one of the best electric dab rigs on the market.
And it’s versatile. It works as an oil rig and a dried herb vaporizer.
Electric rigs are perfect for the serious dabber — or anyone who’s just tired of using a dab torch. And with this Pulsar, you’ll get a durable, user-friendly model at a great price.
Once your Pulsar electric oil rig is charged (with the included USB charger), you can choose from three voltage settings, depending on your ideal dabbing temperature. Then you simply press the “dab trigger” and enjoy easy, well-filtered dabs.
With this rig’s variable settings, you can even enjoy “cold start” dabs.
Cold start dabbing — when you load your quartz banger before heating it, instead of the other way around — can deliver more flavorful, terpene-packed dabs. If you’re a connoisseur of flavorful live resin, or if you’re someone who makes their own rosin with a rosin press, you might want to try it.
This rig includes a showerhead disc percolator, which filters your hit, without hampering the ease of your pull.
It also comes with a coil-less quartz cup. That’s what makes it compatible with dried herb as well as concentrates. When you want to smoke flower, you just swap out your quartz coil for your ceramic coil. (Both are included with purchase.)
Customers also appreciate the solidity of this rig’s thick glass beaker base.
And at 7 inches tall, this Pulsar model even works as a portable dab rig. Get it in time for your next adventure!
Find more Pulsar RöK Electric Dab Rig information and reviews here.
-
2. Best if You’re Not on a Tight Budget: Dr. Dabber SWITCHPrice: $299.96Pros:
Cons:
- Induction technology allows this rig to heat up faster than traditional rigs (it reaches dab-ready temperatures in about four seconds)
- Designed to vaporize both concentrates and dry herb
- Extremely long battery life (150 dabs off single charge)
- Offers 25 heat settings you can adjust to your preferred dab setting
- Easy to use and intuitive
- Expensive
- Quartz banger sold separately (but two ceramic cups are included)
- LED light display is less advanced than some rigs (which have OLED display)
The Dr. Dabber SWITCH is the electric dab rig of the future.
Just press a button, and it heats up to your desired temperature in about four seconds, thanks to its innovative induction technology.
And you can set the temperature with precision.
With its 25 different heat settings, you can customize it to whatever’s in your stash.
Want more flavorful dabs? There’s a setting for that. Want thicker, denser smoke? There’s a setting for that.
You can even smoke dried herb, as well as any concentrates.
It comes with two ceramic cups: one for concentrates, and one for flower. You can also purchase a quartz banger that will work with this rig (sold separately). And guess what? There’s a heat setting for that, too.
Mix it up and play around — no matter what setting you choose, this rig heats up in an average of 4 seconds. Plus, you can enjoy 150 dabs off a single battery charge. (The battery and charger are included with purchase).
It’s also a handheld rig, which makes it easier to use than most tabletop rigs.
And the SWITCH will never overheat, thanks to its auto cool-down feature. And it even comes with a 2-year warranty. This rig might not be the cheapest on our list, but it’s definitely worth the splurge.
-
3. Best Traditional Dab Rig: Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Vapor BubblerPros:
Cons:
- Comes with quartz banger and dab tool
- Spaceship design unlikely to tip over
- 5mm thick borosilicate glass
- Fun decorative packaging makes a great gift
- Smaller than some other models
- Not all colors always available
- Not a dual-use rig (designed for concentrates only; no herb bowl included)
This Snoop Dogg Spaceship Vapor Bubbler stands out because it comes with a quartz banger, which provides more flavorful dabs than most dab nails.
This rig also seems very durable, and comfortable to use.
Most dab rigs come with a glass nail, which is cheaper, and likely to crack under the extreme heat of your dab torch. But all the rigs from Snoop Dogg’s brand, “Pounds,” come with a quartz banger.
The Pounds “Spaceship” model also comes with a vapor dome, with convenient glass handles that also act as a roll stopper. In other words, the handles prevent it from rolling off the table, if you clumsily set it down after your fourth dab.
In fact, this rig seems designed for the clumsy cannabis consumer. Snoop thought of everything: The wide foot makes it less likely to tip over.
And if you do knock it over, at least it’s made from high-quality 5-millimeter borosilicate glass. (Most glass rigs in this price range are only 3-4 millimeters thick.)
This Spaceship will be with you for a while. Choose from accents in black, white, or green, and get ready to enjoy well-filtered dabs, thanks to the showerhead percolator inside.
At six inches tall, this is the perfect size to pass around with friends — comfortably, without worrying too much about whether your friends will break it.
With its bent-neck design, it’s also perfect for kicking back, Snoop-style. (You don’t even have to sit up all the way to hit it.)
It also makes a great gift for your favorite Snoop fan, thanks to the decorative packaging. For more great gift ideas, check out our guide to stoner gifts.
Find more Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Vapor Bubbler information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Portable Battery-Powered Dab Rig: Dr. Dabber BOOST E-RigPrice: $143.99Pros:
Cons:
- Battery powered (battery included with purchase)
- Dab nail heats to desired temperature in 25 seconds
- Unlike most vaporizers, it filters your hit through water
- 1 Year Warranty (Heating Element), plus 3 Month Warranty (Battery)
- Cannot vaporize flower
- Expensive
- Must remember to charge battery
The Dr. Dabber BOOST E-Rig stands out because it’s a portable battery-powered electric dab rig — and it’s definitely one of the best dab rigs under $200. Plus, it’s a portable vaporizer that uses water. (Mind: blown.)
Dr. Dabber has pioneered the concept of battery-powered portable e-rigs. Although this is entirely portable (and doesn’t even require a dab torch), it’s still designed to work with a domeless dab nail, similar to traditional tabletop dab rigs.
Similar to traditional dab rigs, it also filters your hit through water.
But unlike most dab rigs, it will only take 25 seconds to heat up your nail to your pre-selected temperature.
This also doesn’t require a technology degree to figure it out. There’s only one button: you just press it, and get ready to enjoy flavorful dabs. (Or press it five times, to heat it to the higher temperature more suited to the quartz nail.)
It comes with the battery, and everything else you need to start dabbing immediately. (Except your cannabis concentrates.)
Find more Dr. Dabber BOOST E-Rig information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Portable Electric Dab Rig: XVAPE Vista Mini 2Price: $139.95Pros:
Cons:
- Wireless and USB charging capability (no need to rummage for your charging cables!)
- Quartz atomizer with short-circuit protection
- About 30 dabs between charging sessions
- 4 heat settings (which show up on LED screen)
- Heats up in about 10 seconds
- Designed to be a portable rig: Comes with impact-resistant, smell-proof carrying case
- Glass could break
- Electric dab rigs have a steeper learning curve than traditional rigs
- Smaller than some rigs (because it's designed for portability)
The XVAPE Vista Mini 2 packs some powerful engineering for a relatively affordable price. Normally, to get an electric dab rig with these advanced features, you’d have to spend much more.
Plus, it’s portable, and comes with an impact-resistant, smell-proof carrying case.
And it’s the kind of rig you’d want to bring to any party or gathering. It’s meant to be admired and celebrated.
Its large LED screen displays important information, like which of the four heat settings you’re on. And when you’re ready to change heat settings, you won’t have to wait long — this rig heats up in about ten seconds. (It will also vibrate to let you know when it’s ready.)
Get ready for maximum dab flavor, thanks to the quartz atomizer, which is equipped with short-circuit protection. You won’t have to worry about tech issues ruining your party.
In fact, you won’t really have to worry about running out of battery, either. This rig provides about 30 dabs between charges. And when you do need to charge it, you won’t even need to rummage around for charging wires. Amazingly, this rig can be charged wirelessly, or charged via USB off your mobile device.
This is basically the portable electric dab rig of the future.
-
6. Best for Smoking Both Herb and Concentrates: Snoop Dogg Pounds CHI Semi-Dome Dab RigPros:
Cons:
- Comes with quartz banger for best dabbing flavor
- Quartz banger also best dab nail for durability
- Designed for smoking herb as well as dabbing (comes with herb bowl too)
- Wide base means unlikely to tip
- Dome base also allows for more water volume for filtration
- Comes in decorative box (makes a great gift)
- Features awesome Snoop Pounds logo
- Does not specify thickness of borosilicate glass
- Short height could mean less filtration (but more flavor!)
- Glass carb cap may add more challenging step for beginners
This Snoop Dogg Pounds CHI Semi-Dome Dab Rig, which is part of the Snoop Dogg “Pounds” line, is a “dual-use” pipe. It’s designed for smoking traditional herb as well as dabbing concentrates.
It comes with a quartz banger for your dabs, as well as an herb bowl, for smoking flower. The bowl features handles for easy lifting.
And of course, the mouthpiece is angled, so you can toke while laid back, Snoop-style.
The latest additions to Snoop Dogg’s collection are all named after the most iconic American airports. The CHI has a spacious base, providing more room for water. It also includes a showerhead percolator, which breaks the smoke into smaller particles, to be more efficiently filtered by the water in the base.
This design also creates a sturdy foundation that’s unlikely to tip over.
Find more Snoop Dogg Pounds Dab Rig information and reviews here.
-
7. Best with a Klein Recycler: Elev8 4-Hole Cheese Recycler Dab RigPrice: $200.00Pros:
Cons:
- Features Klein recycler, which helps filter and cool your dab before it hits your lungs (see our review for details)
- Also includes disc percolator, for added filtration
- About 8" tall (a great compact height for passing)
- The beautiful glass tubes in the recycler are external to the rig, which may make it more fragile
- Some people prefer rigs larger than 8" tall
- Percolator has only four holes (some disc or "swiss cheese" style percolators have more holes, for more bubbles)
The Elev8 4-Hole Cheese Recycler Dab Rig stands out because it includes a Klein recycler, a type of welded glass feature that is both internal and external to the main dab rig. (In the product photo, note the beautiful glass tubes curving psychedelically out of the rig.)
The point of recycler is to “recycle” the water in your rig as the smoke moves through it, maximizing the time the dab smoke spends filtering through water. This means your dab — when it hits your lungs — will be both cleaner and cooler than inhaling from a traditional dab rig.
A Klein recycler is a specific type of recycler found in high-end dab rigs. It is built to avoid a separate percolator — yet another filtration feature included in this rig.
The percolator here is a disc percolator with four holes, helping break up the smoke into smaller bubbles, helping filter it before it even hits the recycler feature.
Get this rig if you want cool, well-filtered dabs from a beautiful, well-made glass piece.
Find more Elev8 4-Hole Cheese Recycler Dab Rig information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Dab Rig of 2020: Snoop Dogg Pounds LAS Beaker Base Dab RigPros:
Cons:
- Comes with quartz banger and dab tool
- Fun decorative packaging makes a great gift for Snoop Dogg fans
- Includes a bowl (so you can smoke traditional herb, too)
- Smaller than some other models
- Not all colors always available
- Compact size (7.5" tall) may not sufficiently highlight your Snoop Dogg fandom
This Snoop Dogg Pounds LAS Beaker Base Dab Rig stands out because it’s perfect for both dabs and regular bubbler hits — and because of its awesome elevated beaker base.
This Snoop-Dogg-branded rig comes with a male herb bowl (for when you want to smoke traditional flower), as well as a banger and dab tool (for when you’re ready to move on to concentrates).
All of the rigs in Snoop’s line of glass, “Pounds,” are awesome.
At first, I thought the brand, “Pounds,” could be named after Snoop’s personal weekly cannabis consumption. But each piece also features a logo of a fist, ready to give you a pound.
You can order yours with the fist in black, teal, or red.
With this rig, your dabs will be well-filtered. The design includes a showerhead percolator, which breaks up your hit into tiny bubbles. These tiny bubbles maximize the surface area of the smoke that will be filtered by the water, making sure you enjoy a super smooth inhale, whether you’re dabbing or smoking flower.
And whether you have your mind on your money or your money on your mind. (Thanks, Snoop.)
Find more Snoop Dogg Pounds MIA Bubble Base Dab Rig information and reviews here.
-
9. Best with Showerhead Perc: Sea Mine Dab RigPrice: $225.00Pros:
Cons:
- Showerhead percolator for easy, well-filtered dabs
- About 9" tall and fits perfectly in your hand
- Comes in tons of fun colors
- Banger or nail sold separately (but should be easy to find -- its a 14mm female joint)
- No additional recyclers or filtration features (aside from showerhead perc)
- Some people prefer dab rigs to be larger than 9" (although that can also make them unwieldy!)
The Sea Mine Dab Rig stands out because of its eye-catching design, and because it includes a showerhead percolator.
Showerhead percolators are widely considered to be one of the best types of percolators, if you’re looking for maximum filtration. That’s because their “showerhead” design diffuses the smoke into tons of tiny bubbles. This maximizes the surface area of the smoke that comes into contact with the cooling, filtering water.
This includes a 14mm female joint, so it should be pretty easy for you to buy a banger that fits. (14mm is one of the most common sizes for dab rig attachments, like bangers and dab nails.)
It’s kind of nice that the banger is sold separately, so you can customize it to your preferences. (I’m partial to quartz bangers, but whatever suits your fancy will work great on this rig, as long as its 14mm.)
With no additional filtration features (aside from the one showerhead perc), this rig provides nice ease of pull with great dab flavor, while still filtering out the particulate matter you don’t want to inhale.
And it stands at about 9″ tall, and customers say it fits perfectly in your hand.
Plus, it comes in tons of full colors. Get this dab rig if it fits your personality — and you love the ease and clean flavor of dabs filtered through a showerhead perc!
-
10. Best for Someone who Loves Dabs, Normal Bubbler Hits, and Cheech & Chong: Cheech & Chong’s “Big Green Van” Dab RigPrice: $119.99Pros:
Cons:
- Made for smoking flower as well as dabs
- Comes with quartz banger for optimal dab flavor
- Affordable for versatile rig with quartz banger (most cheaper rigs come with glass nail)
- Drum percolator diffuses smoke
- Comes with festive box (makes a great gift!)
- 10 inches tall and narrow (likely to get knocked over)
- Not as much room for water as some rigs
- Probably not ideal for non-Cheech-and-Chong fans (graphics prominently displayed)
This “Big Green Van” Dab Rig stands out because it includes a drum percolator, which will break up the smoke in your hits and dabs, and make them feel easier on your lungs.
With this versatile rig, you can smoke flower as well as concentrates. And your concentrates will be flavor-packed — this model comes with a quartz banger, which provides superior flavor to glass or titanium dab nails.
- Made from borosilicate glass, this piece includes stands a narrowly-shaped 10 inches tall, so try not to knock it over. (It does have a reinforced foot for added stability.)
It comes with a festive themed Cheech-and-Chong box, so this makes a great gift, too.
Find more Cheech & Chong’s Big Green Van Glass Dab Rig information and reviews here.
-
11. Best With Double Showerhead Perc: Cheech & Chong’s Jade East Vapor BubblerPrice: $79.99Pros:
Cons:
- Double showerhead percolator for extra filtration and smoothness
- Affordable
- Features Cheech and Chong graphics
- Comes in tons of fun colors, including pink
- Comes with glass nail (which you may want to replace with quartz or titanium version)
- Only 7 inches tall
- Smaller than some models
This Cheech and Chong East Jade Dab Rig stands out because it has “tiered” percolation power, thanks to a double showerhead perc.
(This means it has double the percolation power as the other Cheech & Chong rigs on this list.)
If you care about well-filtered dabs, this is the Cheech & Chong rig for you.
It’s smaller than some other oil rigs, but at seven inches tall, it’s a nice compact height for passing with friends.
It comes in tons of colors, including blue, green, and pink.
This comes with a glass dab nail, which you may want to replace with a superior material, like quartz, titanium, or ceramic. (Check out our guide to the best dab nails available right now.)
Find more Cheech & Chong’s Jade East Vapor Bubbler information and reviews here.
Why did you include such expensive dab rigs?
Because they're awesome. The two most expensive dab rigs on this list stand out because they're both electric rigs -- and one of them is an induction electric dab rig. Check out the reviews at the top of this page for more details!
When it comes to dab rigs, spending a little more upfront can pay off over time. You want your rig to last you through several years of happy dabbing. If you buy a cheap dab rig, it's more likely to break or get clogged up. (The super expensive rig reviewed above even includes a self-cleaning option -- to guarantee, if you invest in their pricey rig, that resinous clogging will never happen to you!)
Think of your rig like an investment -- one that will pay off in the quality of your dabbing life for many years to come.
What's the best butane brand for my dab torch?
Not all butane is created equal. If you want to prolong the life of your dab torch (and simplify your dab seshes), check out our guide to the best butane for torch users.
