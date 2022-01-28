CBD on Amazon: How to Find Real CBD on Amazon Right Now

Can you buy CBD on Amazon? Yes — if you know which products are real. There’s always a lot of fake CBD on Amazon.
Beware: These product listings could disappear today. Because officially, Amazon prohibits the sale of CBD on its platform.
But the platform hosts over two million independent sellers. And some of them are determined to sell CBD oil on Amazon.
For Amazon’s regulators, it’s a never-ending game of Whack-A-Mole.
We constantly request third-party lab results on hundreds of CBD oil products. We check their math, to make sure you’re getting the exact number of milligrams advertised. We have also sampled more CBD than most people will consume in a lifetime.
For more information, check out our other CBD reviews, like our guide to organic CBD oil.
This Cornbread Hemp USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil (375 mg) stands out because it’s USDA-certified organic. Plus, Cornbread Hemp releases batch-specific third-party lab reports for every batch of CBD oil they sell.
All Cornbread Hemp products are tested by Kaycha Labs, Kentucky’s only DEA-registered testing facility, which is also a USDA-Approved Hemp Laboratory.
Kaycha tests these batches of CBD oil for not only potency, but also heavy metals, residual solvents, microbials, mycotoxins, and pesticides.
So this CBD oil is certified organic and rigorously lab-tested.
It even comes with an “authenticity tag” by Cannverify. You scratch off the tinfoil coating where instructed, and then scan the QR code on the sticker. Once you’ve been taken to Cannverify’s site, you type in the 4-digit code you just revealed by scratching off the top layer. Cannverify verifies your product, so you know it’s not a counterfeit. The page also gives you helpful dosage and product information.
If you scan the other QR code on the box, it takes you to Cornbread Hemp’s lab certificate database. You can use the batch number printed on the bottom of the box to look up the third-party lab reports specific to your batch.
I received a free sample of this whole plant CBD oil. When I checked out test results for my batch, I was taken to this page, where, when I did the math, I learned that my half ounce bottle of tincture actually contained 464 mg of CBD. That’s over 100 bonus milligrams!
This whole plant CBD oil also contains small amounts of THC and CBG oil, meaning it contains truly full spectrum hemp extract. Which actually makes it even more surprising that it’s available on Amazon.
When I asked a representative, she said that it was allowed on Amazon because it was certified organic, and because it was described as “hemp oil” instead of CBD oil. (This has not stopped the retail platform from pulling several other CBD brands off their site, so you may want to act quickly.)
Sunday Scaries’ “Vegan AF” hemp gummies stand out because they’re vegan, they’re available on Amazon, and they’re absolutely delicious.
I received a free sample to test out, and I immediately noticed that these were tastier than most CBD oil gummies. The bottle contains 20 gumdrops, in a variety of sour fruity flavors. They’re dusted with sugar, and every flavor is great.
With these delicious flavors combined with their fun packaging, you’ll never have trouble remembering to take your daily dose of CBD!
Bonus: You’ll also be getting some B vitamins. Sunday Scaries incorporates B vitamins in their products, because B vitamins have been shown to support our well-being in various ways, including in our energy levels and nervous system.
Each gummy contains around 10 mg CBD. To verify this CBD content for yourself, you can check out their lab test results.
You will not, however, be consuming any THC — or any other cannabinoids, for that matter. These are made with CBD isolate.
Some people believe that the CBD on Amazon may not be as high-quality as CBD sold on other sites. However, from this product listing, it’s clear that you can at least buy delicious gumdrops made with CBD isolate.
It’s more challenging to find full spectrum CBD on Amazon, because “full spectrum” means it contains THC. (Products like these Sunday Scaries gummies, which contain zero THC, are still prohibited by Amazon. But they might be slightly slower to get flagged for removal.)
To learn more (and check out options that do contain THC), check out our guide to full spectrum hemp extract.
Either way, these gummies are delicious, and they contain real CBD. Plus, these are vegan AF.
These Sunday Scaries gummies are awesome. I’ve tried their vegan version (also included on this list).
Each gummy contains around 10 mg CBD, along with B vitamins.
But you won’t see any mention of CBD on their Amazon product description.
That’s because Amazon pulls those products as soon as they can find them.
If you scroll through the product images, you’ll see an image mentioning “hemp extract.” (This is harder for Amazon regulators to find.)
Of course, on Amazon, you do always run the risk that you’re buying a counterfeit product — especially you won’t find many customer reviews on this product page. (To evade detection, real CBD products on Amazon often must appear on new product pages.)
If you want to check out some other awesome options (or see how to buy Sunday Scaries gummies direct — for cheaper!), check out our guide to the best CBD gummies.