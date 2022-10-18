Linx Gaia Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer Review

The rise of dry herb vapes is here, and I’m ALL-IN on it. If you’ve never dry-vaporized your marijuana, you might want to give it a go. Why? Because dry vaping with something like the Linx Gaia Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer has quite a few benefits.

Read on for Heavy’s full Linx Gaia review.

(Product was provided by Linx for review purposes)

Our Thoughts: It’s Good…

First and foremost, dry vaping is a major flavor enhancer for your weed, allowing you to really taste the differences between all of the different strains out there. In fact, the Linx Gaia Dry Herb Vaporizer is an absolute must for weed flavor aficionados. If you’ve never dry vaped before, doing so will bring out the different flavors in different strains – unlike any other smoking device you’ve ever used. The Gaia made my favorite strain (Blueberry Dream) taste incredible, bringing out its herbal flavors that have just a hint of berries and spices. With my Cinnamon Buddha OG, the Gaia brought out dark spices and earthy notes – an extremely different flavor profile than the Blueberry Dream.

Previously, I almost exclusively smoked using hemp cones or King Palms. But since trying BD with Linx’s dry herb vaporizer, it was immediately clear why anyone would dry vape: FLAVOR! I’ve never had such flavorful weed in my life as I have when smoking with the Gaia.

(Of course, there is another side to this coin that you should be aware of as a potential buyer. If your favorite weed strain tastes like diesel or gorilla glue, you’ll likely want to avoid dry vaping it to avoid enhancing those flavors.)

Another major bonus to using Linx’s portable dry herb vaporizer is the extreme convenience of using it. Packing this thing with some herb and powering it on for a few puffs takes less time than rolling a joint and smoking it would. The Linx Gaia is easy to load (just unscrew the mouthpiece and add in your marijuana).

And, it’s travel size so that it’s highly portable, allowing you to take it with you quickly when you’re heading out the door for the day. Want to smoke later but don’t feel like carrying a j or a glass bowl on you? The Linx Gaia can fit right into the palm of your hand, making it super discrete. And because the resulting vapor is virtually scentless, no one around you will have any idea that you’re partaking in weed usage.

On top of being super portable, the Gaia empties quickly and cleanly, so you don’t have to worry about the inside of it needing much along the lines of hardcore cleaning. You should, however, clean the mesh filter at the bottom of the mouthpiece before each use; it gets pretty sticky and clogs up after just one or two sessions. Luckily, it comes with a small yet formidable metal scraper to help you get the gunk off, as well as numerous extra filters in case you want to replace it.

How to Use the Linx Gaia

Using the Linx Gaia is super easy. Here’s a very quick step-by-step for those who are unsure how to load it and turn it on:

Unscrew the mouthpiece (counterclockwise) to open the heating chamber. Grind your herb coarsely Load .25g of the coarsely ground herb into the heating chamber, packing it loosely. Screw the mouthpiece back onto the device. Press the button on the front five times in rapid succession. The screen will turn on and show the temperature. Tap the button on the front two times in rapid succession, and you should see a little blinking heating symbol appear on the screen next to the temperature. Once that symbol stops blinking, your device has reached temperature and you can take a big fat pull from the mouthpiece.

…But It’s Not Without Flaws

As much as I enjoy using this dry vaporizer, unfortunately, vaping with the Linx Gaia isn’t without its minor annoyances.

One thing worth noting is that this thing can get pretty hot, so you’re going to want to avoid leaving it on while it’s in your pocket for the day. After using it for just 10 minutes or so, the device can feel quite hot to the touch – to the point where it becomes uncomfortable to hold in your hand. Now, this could be considered a bonus for those of you who live in colder climates with miserable winters, as it could certainly keep your hands warm when you’re outside smoking on a cold night. Still, for most of us stoners, we’d prefer it to not get so hot.

Its second flaw is that the battery will only remain full for one great session (meaning it produces a good amount of vapor) and a good second smoke-up that loses steam towards the end. After that, you’ll need to recharge it back to a full battery if you want it to produce enough vapor for your next session. Again, it’s not a dealbreaker for those who can remember to charge it after every couple of uses, but it’s a minor annoyance for most of us.

When you are left with anything other than a full battery, the device simply won’t generate enough vapor and will even shut off in the middle of a pull, at times.

Our Review: The Bottom Line

Is Linx Gaia Dry Herb Vaporizer worth its $160 price tag? I’m going to go with an enthusiastic yes, especially if you really place value on the different flavors of different marijuana strains. Linx’s dry vaping device is conveniently sized, easy to use and clean, and greatly amplifies the taste of your weed – to the point at which I’m actually looking forward to trying more strains with it. While it does come with a couple of minor flaws, the good far outweighs the bad.

