Shine Fights Addresses King’s Mayorga Demands

Ricardo Mayorga‘s boxing promoters Don King Productions do not seem happy with the former boxing champions move into mixed martial arts, as the boxing promotion has ordered Shine Fights to “cease and desist” promoting Mayorga for his upcoming bout with former UFC lightweight Din Thomas.

Shine Fights CEO Devin Price weighed in on the situation, stating that, “Shine Fights has a valid and exclusive promotional contract with Ricardo Mayorga for mixed martial arts. We are pleased to offer both MMA fans and boxing fans a great night of MMA action on Saturday, May 15.”

‘When we announced this fight I said that we think Mayorga fans are just that, his fans, and that they will follow him into MMA,” continued Price. “Our target is to convert many boxing fans into fans of both sports.”

Regardless of King’s threats, the match up between Thomas and Mayorga is still scheduled to headline Shine Fights’ third event, “Worlds Collide: Mayorga vs. Thomas” on May 15 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as the boxer looks to make the jump into MMA. The show will go live at 9 p.m. ET and will be available on pay-per-view, likely carrying a price tag of $29.95.