Anthony Pettis Featured On MTV’s World Of Jenks

WEC star featured on hit MTV show

WEC lightweight contender Anthony Pettis is set to be featured on the latest episode of “World of Jenks,” scheduled for Monday night on MTV at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The show, which is hosted by documentary maker Andrew Jenks, features Jenks’ time spent with various people with different lifestyles and professions. He spends time in one episode with a homeless person, learning about that type of lifestyle, while another episode features his time with a rapper.

Now, the upcoming episode featuring the dynamic 23-year-old fighter, Jenks takes the dive into the world of mixed martial arts and the life of a fighter on the rise preparing for an upcoming bout.

“I grew up watching MTV and never thought I’d get the chance to be on one of their shows,” Pettis said in the official press release. “It was an absolute honor to work with Andrew and the staff at MTV. I hope fans tune in to see Jenks join me in the days leading up to my fight with Castillo.”

Pettis’ fight with Danny Castillo took place this past March at WEC 47. The young lightweight viciously knocked out his opponent in the opening round. Since the victory, Pettis has won two consecutive fights, submission victories over Alex Karalexis and Shane Roller, and launched himself into title contention.

Tune in to MTV this Monday at 10 p.m. ET for an in-depth look into the life of Anthony Pettis through the eyes of Andrew Jenks on the latest episode from “World of Jenks.”