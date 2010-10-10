10 Hours Of MMA Action Today On HDNet

HDNet will be focusing on MMA all day today with 10 hours of action.

HDNet made the announcement on Thursday.

The action starts at 8 p.m. ET with “HDNet Fight Vaults” featuring the best of DREAM 10. One half hour later, “Fighting Words With Mike Straka” comes on air, and the host will be joined by Strikeforce middleweight Matt Lindland. Immediately after that, UFC heavyweight Pat Barry and WEC lightweight top contender Anthony Pettis join the cast of “Inside MMA” to discuss the latest in the sport, including Cain Velasquez’s heavyweight title victory at UFC 121.

However, the action does not stop there, as “HDNet Fights: United Glory, First Round” makes its premiere, while “Inside America’s Gyms” with Ron Kruck also will be aired. The evening’s action builds up to the live broadcast of “HDNet Fights: Sengoku Raiden Championship 15”, which features the Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinals and the Asian Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals.

Check out HDNet tonight for an evening full of action to kick off your weekend.