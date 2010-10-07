Benavidez Steps In For Injured Bowles Against Fabiano

Former WEC bantamweight top contender Joseph Benavidez has agreed to replace former champion Brian Bowles against Wagnney Fabiano at WEC 52.

MMAJunkie.com reported news of the injury earlier today, while Sherdog.com reported news of the new match up today as well.

Benavidez jumps in to replace the former champion just over one month before WEC 52 and three months after his disappointing split-decision loss to 135-pound champion Dominick Cruz at WEC 50. Benavidez looks to climb back into the title picture for another shot at Cruz, the only man to defeat him.

Benavidez steps in to face a fellow contender in Wagnney Fabiano, who has quietly been very dominant throughout his WEC career. The Brazilian is 9-1 in his last 10 fights and has only lost once in the last three and one-half years. However, he has yet to receive a title shot in the WEC, and a win over Benavidez could certainly bolster him into the title picture.

The bantamweight bout is set for WEC 52 on November 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card features a bantamweight contest between former featherweight champion Urijah Faber and former 135-pound top contender Takeya Mizugaki. The card also features a featherweight bout between Josh Grispi and Erik Koch in what could determine the next 145-pound top contender.