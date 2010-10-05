Strikeforce: Challengers 12 Set For November 19

“Strikeforce: Challengers 12” is official for November 19 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Strikeforce officials announced the event, as well as several of the fighters who will compete on the card, earlier this week.

On the card, lightweight Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro looks to rebound from his two-fight losing streak against Justin Wilcox in the evening’s main event. Ribeiro’s consecutive losses came to top lightweight Shinya Aoki and undefeated Strikeforce veteran Lyle Beerbohm. Wilcox, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak, which began in June of 2009.

Also featured on the upcoming “Challengers” card, Ryan Couture, the son of mixed martial arts legend Randy Couture, returns to the Strikeforce cage for the first time since he made his debut in the sport, a first round submission victory over Lucas Stark at “Strikeforce: Challengers 10”. Couture’s opponent has yet to be named.

Tickets for the November event go on sale starting this Friday to the general public. Strikeforce newsletter subscribers have the opportunity to get tickets one day early with a presale event beginning on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.