WEC 52 Finalized With 11 Bouts

“WEC 52: Faber vs. Mizugaki” is official and finalized for November 11 with 11 bouts that have been announced.

The promotion announced the finalization of the card earlier today.

The November event is headlined by a bantamweight bout between former top contender Takeya Mizugaki and former featherweight champion Urijah Faber. Also on the card, Josh Grispi and Erik Koch battle at the 145-pound mark in hopes of stepping up the ladder towards a shot at champion Jose Aldo.

To round out the five-fight televised main card, bantamweight contenders Joseph Benavidez and Wagnney Fabiano face off, while top prospect Chad Mendes takes on submission ace Javier Vazquez. The Versus broadcast will open with a 135-pound tilt between Damacio Page and Eddie Wineland, following a six-fight preliminary card.

The fight takes place at Palms Las Vegas and tickets are on sale now. The complete list of fights set for WEC 52 can be found below.

Main Card

Urijah Faber vs. Takeya Mizugaki

Josh Grispi vs. Erik Koch

Joseph Benavidez vs. Wagnney Fabiano

Chad Mendes vs. Javier Vazquez

Eddie Wineland vs. Damacio Page

Preliminary Card

Raphael Assuncao vs. L.C. Davis

Edward Faaloloto vs. Anthony Njokuani

Zack Micklewright vs. Dustin Poirier

Clint Godfrey vs. Michael McDonald

Yves Jabouin vs. Brandon Visher

Mackens Semerzier vs. Cub Swanson