Efrain Escudero Signs On With Shine Fights

“The Ultimate Fighter 8′ winner Efrain Esucdero has found a new home several months after being released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Shine Fights announced today that the lightweight fighter has signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion.

“I’m very excited to Efrain sign on with us,” stated Jason Chambers, COO of Shine Fights. “I have tremendous confidence in his abilities, and I look forward to seeing him make waves in our growing lightweight division.”

Escudero was released after a disappointing submission loss to Charles Oliveira at “UFC Fight Night 22”. The loss pushed his record to 3-2 in the promotion (13-2 overall), including a submission loss to Evan Dunham and victories over Phillipe Nover, Dan Miller, and Cole Miller. Even though he was cut from the promotion, Escudero did impress in his three victories.

“Going to Shine is the first step to becoming a world champion,” Escudero said in today’s official press release. “As far as my career goes, things happen, and I don’t live in the past. I’m excited to get this show in the road. Shine, here I come.”

No date or opponent has been determined yet for Escudero, who is certainly one of the more notable signings in the short history of Shine Fights. The promotion believes they will have a date set for their newest lightweight prospect very soon.