Herschel Walker vs. Scott Carson Set For December 4

A catchweight bout between Herschel Walker and Scott Carson is in the works for “Strikeforce: Henderson vs. Babalu” this December.

ESPN.com first reported news of the match up earlier today.

Walker debuted in the sport of MMA earlier this year at “Strikeforce: Miami”, easily disposing of Greg Nagy after two and one-half rounds of dominance. Now, the 48-year-old, who won the Heisman Trophy back in 1982 before entering into professional football, enters the cage for a second time, looking to continue to build upon his legacy as a world-class athlete.

Walker’s opponent, Carson, enters this fight coming off the first loss of his career, a first round knockout against Lorenz Larkin this past June. Prior to that, Carson boasted an undefeated 4-0 record with all four wins coming between 1999 and 2001. This upcoming bout will be his second since returning from a nine year hiatus.

The 220lbs clash is set for the main card of “Strikeforce: Henderson vs. Babalu”, which is set for December 4 in St. Louis, Missouri. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight contender fight between Dan Henderson and Renato “Babalu” Sobral and will be broadcast live on Showtime.