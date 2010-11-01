Mitrione vs. Hague, Johnson vs. Guymon Likely For January 22

A heavyweight match up between Matt Mitrione and Tim Hague, as well as a welterweight tilt between Mike Guymon and DaMarques Johnson are in the works for “UFC Fight Night 23” this January.

The heavyweight bout was confirmed yesterday evening by MMAFighting.com’s Matt Erickson, while Johnson took the liberty of announcing his match up with Guymon via his official website.

Mitrione, a member of “The Ultimate Fighter Season 10” cast, has had a strong run since the end of the show, earning victories over the Kimbo Slice, Marcus Jones, and Joey Beltran on the way to a 3-0 start in the sport. His opponent, Hague, returns to the UFC for the third time, two fights removed from his last release. Since receiving his walking papers, Hague has torn through Zak Jensen and Travis Wiuff in the Canadian based promotion, Adrenaline MMA.

Meanwhile, the two welterweights each look to get back on the winning track following disappointing losses. Guymon last fought at UFC 121 this past October, losing to Daniel Roberts via submission, while Johnson, who was clearly hindered by a terrible weight cut, was dominated by Matt Riddle at “UFC on Versus 2”.

The two bouts are likely for “UFC Fight Night 23” on January 22 in Ft. Hood, Texas, and the event is rumored to be the promotion’s second “Fight for the Troops” event. As of this point in time, the only other rumored bout is a lightweight match up between Melvin Guillard and Yves Edwards.