Herschel Walker vs. Scott Carson Set For January

Herschel Walker‘s second ever mixed martial arts contest will come against Scott Carson after all.

The two were originally set to meet at “Strikeforce: Henderson vs. Babalu II“, but a cut forced the 1982 Heisman winner off of the card. However, on Monday MMAjunkie.com reported that Walker and Carson will, in fact, meet at the promotion’s January 29 event.

Walker, who has earned himself the title of world-class athlete, has experience in the world of professional football and even competed on the U.S.A. bob-sled team back in the 1990’s. He debuted in mixed martial arts against Greg Nagy at “Strikeforce: Miami” this past January, earning a technical knockout victory.

Carson began his mixed martial arts career with four dominant victories, three of which came by submission. However, he hung up the gloves in 2001, only to return in 2010 with a disappointing knockout loss against Lorenz Larkin. Now, at 4-1, he faces a fighter with the name value like he has never faced before.

Strikeforce’s upcoming January 29 event is far from being finalized, but several championship bouts are rumored for the evening. Welterweight champion Nick Diaz is set to return against an opponent that is yet to be announced, while middleweight champ Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is set to face off against Robbie Lawler in the evening’s co-main event.