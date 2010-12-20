Souza vs. Lawler Championship Bout Likely For January

While he got off to a slow start during his freshman season, Fournette finished Not only is Fournette putting up eye popping numbers, he is doing it in style. Each game Fournette adds to his highlight reel by running over defenders and breaking off long touchdown runs. His play on the field has people comparing him to some of the all-time great players like Fournette is in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy award and LSU has been one of the top teams in the country. As Beyond the punishing runner on the field, is a man with an interesting story. He recently became a father and frequently posts pictures of his daughter Lyric on his These are some of the best photos of the LSU running back: (Getty) While he got off to a slow start during his freshman season, Fournette finished 2014 in amazing fashion. In 2015 , he picked up right where he left off. Through five games, Fournette had already rushed for 1,022 yards and 12 touchdowns.Not only is Fournette putting up eye popping numbers, he is doing it in style. Each game Fournette adds to his highlight reel by running over defenders and breaking off long touchdown runs. His play on the field has people comparing him to some of the all-time great players like Herschel Walker Fournette is in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy award and LSU has been one of the top teams in the country. As Lil' Wayne tried to tell us years ago, Leonard Fournette is must see television.Beyond the punishing runner on the field, is a man with an interesting story. He recently became a father and frequently posts pictures of his daughter Lyric on his Instagram account. He and his family also survived Hurricane Katrina when it hit New Orleans.These are some of the best photos of the LSU running back: (Getty)

A middleweight title fight between Strikeforce champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Robbie Lawler is in the works for January 9 in San Jose, California.

MMAFighting.com was the first to report the news, after speaking with Lawler’s camp and a source close to the promotion.

Souza debuted with Strikeforce in December of last year with a dominant submission victory over Matt Lindland and the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt followed up the victory with another dominant one, defeating Joey Villasenor by unanimous decision at “Strikeforce: Heavy Artillery” this past May.

The two one-sided victories earned Souza a shot at the vacant Strikeforce middleweight title opposite Tim Kennedy after former champion, Jake Shields, signed a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, thus giving up his 185 lb. crown. Souza and Kennedy fought for the full 25 minutes in what was a fairly close bout. However, Souza earned the nod from the judges and took home the belt.

Meanwhile, after his EliteXC middleweight title was discarded following the promotion folding, Lawler has attempted to build his way back to championship status, but has encountered several road bumps along the way, beginning with his disappointing submission loss to the aforementioned Shields at “Strikeforce: Lawler vs. Shields.”

Following the loss, Lawler got back on the right track in a big way against Melvin Manhoef at “Strikeforce: Miami” this past January. After a lopsided first half to the first round that saw Manhoef take Lawler’s wheels out from under him with vicious leg kicks, the powerful kickboxer was knocked out cold midway through the third minute. However, Lawler’s incredible comeback was marred by a disappointing decision loss to Renato Sobral just under five months later.

Yet even though Lawler entered his fourth Strikeforce bout at an unimpressive 1-2, the promotion could not deny him a title shot following his most recent performance at “Strikeforce: St. Louis”, when Lawler put veteran Matt Lindland out with a vicious combination. At 2-2 with the promotion, the H.I.T. Squad product now has the opportunity to fight for gold.

The middleweight bout, which is set for January 29 in San Jose, California at the HP Pavilion, will possibly serve as the main event, mainly due to the fact that Fedor Emelianenko is now not expected to return at that date. A middleweight match up between Tim Kennedy and Jason Miller is also likely for the card, while Herschel Walker, whose return to action was set back earlier this year due to injury, is expected to fight in San Jose as well.