Strikeforce: Feijao vs. Henderson Averaged 412,000 Viewers

Strikeforce: Feijao vs. Henderson drew 412,000 viewers to Showtime on Saturday.

The event took place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and featured two fight bouts.

Dan Henderson knocked out Rafael “Feijao” Cavalcante in the main event to capture the Strikeforce light heavyweight crown while women’s 135-pound titleholder Marloes Coenen submitted Liz Carmouche to retain her belt.

MMAJunkie.com first reported the figures.

The 412,000 average viewers is consistent with past Strikeforce events, but a big drop off from “Strikeforce: Fedor vs. Silva” on Feb. 12 that averaged 741,000 viewers and peaked with 1.1 million viewers for the main event.

1 Comment

