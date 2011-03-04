UFC on Versus 3 Results: Bonus Awards

Sanchez, Kampmann earn Fight of the Night bonuses

Diego Sanchez and Martin Kampmann took home the Fight of the Night award for their thrilling main event at UFC on Versus 3, while Shane Roller and Brian Bowles earned Knockout of the Night and Submission of the Night, respectively.

Sanchez edged Kampmann in a controversial decision win that closed out an exciting night of fights. Both fighters earned $60,000 bonuses. An hour after the fight ended, Dana White also gave each man another $100,000 on top of the original bonus, bringing the final tally to $160,000 each.

Roller knocked out Thiago Tavares with a powerful right hand that sent the Brazilian crashing limp to the mat. Bowles submitted Thiago Tavares with a guillotine choke at 3:30 of the first round – the exact same move (and the exact same time) that Bowles used to finish Page in the first meeting between the two.

Roller and Bowles earned $40,000 bonus awards.