Aoki vs. Clementi Official For This Month

Aoki, Clementi meet this month

A lightweight bout between Japanese submission ace Shinya Aoki and former UFC fighter Rich Clementi is official for Dream.17 later this month.

The promotion announced the match up earlier today.

Aoki last competed at “Strikeforce: Diaz vs. Daley,” seeking redemption for a disappointing loss in his last outing with the promotion against 155 lb. champion Gilbert Melendez. Aoki easily submitted Lyle Beerbohm in the first round of the bout, improving his winning streak to four in a row.

While several opponents were expected to face Aoki other than Clementi, the longtime veteran enters the fight in search of an enormous victory. He has struggled to gain much momentum in his last several contests, going 5-4 since the start of 2010. Clementi is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Reza Madadi in their lightweight title bout at Superior Challenge 7.

Dream.17 is set for the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on May 29 and features four bantamweight first round tournament contests. Broadcasting details for the event have yet to be revealed.