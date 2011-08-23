Strikeforce Prelims, Weigh-Ins Set For HDNet

Prelims, Weigh-Ins for “Strikeforce: Kharitonov vs. Barnett” set for HDNet

The preliminary card of “Strikeforce: Kharitonov vs. Barnett” will broadcast live on HDNet this September, as will the weigh-ins for the event.

The announcement was made earlier today by Strikeforce.

“As we continue to showcase some of the sport’s up-and-coming talent on our prelims, we’re excited to be able to air them live on HDNet,” Strikeforce CEO Scott Coker stated in the press release. “We’re excited to give Strikeforce fans even more access to great fights.”

The preliminary card features four total bouts, including two quite notable match ups, as former light heavyweight champion Rafael Cavalcante takes on Yoel Romero and Mike Kyle takes on Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

The event, which is set for Cincinnati, Ohio on September 10, features a main card headlined by a heavyweight grand prix semifinal between Josh Barnett and Sergei Kharitonov. Also featured on the card, which will broadcast live on Showtime, is a middleweight title fight between champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and top contender Luke Rockhold.