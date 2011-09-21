St. Preux, Mousasi Meet At Dec. 17 Strikeforce Card

St. Preux, Mousasi face off in December

Former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Gegard Mousasi is set to take on top prospect Ovince St. Preux this December.

Strikeforce officials confirmed the bout earlier today.

Mousasi, who lost his 205 lb. title to Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in April of last year, has since gone undefeated in his most recent four contests. However, that unbeaten streak does include a draw against former UFC contender Keith Jardine this past April.

Meanwhile, St. Preux looks to continue his impressive and speedy rise through the division and he currently finds himself on an eight-fight winning streak. He last fought at the promotion’s July “Challengers” event, defeating Joe Cason via submission.

While the light heavyweight bout will not be the main event on December 17, it will be apart of the Showtime broadcast. The card features a lightweight title bout between champion Gilbert Melendez and top contender Jorge Masvidal.