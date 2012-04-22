UFC 145: Jones vs. Evans Bonus Awards

Rothwell, Browne, Yagin, Hominick win $65,000 bonuses

ATLANTA – Ben Rothwell, Travis Browne, Eddie Yagin and Mark Hominick are each $65,000 richer after their performances at UFC 145 on Saturday.

UFC president Dana White announced the bonus award winners and the amounts at the post-fight press conference following UFC 145: Jones vs. Evans, which took place at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Rothwell picked up the Knockout of the Night bonus – edging out Michael McDonald, who knocked out Miguel Torres. Rothwell upset Brendan Schaub in the first round, landing a big shot that put Schaub on the canvas, then following it with a couple shots on the ground to get the stoppage.

“In the beginning, he was in and out – but then he just stood there,” Rothwell said. “I got him to commit and he came in with a couple of punches – and that was it. I started letting mine go at the same time and I was going to keep throwing. They always say it’s when you don’t expect to knock someone out when you do.”

Browne closed out the preliminary card with a first-round submission of Chad Griggs, who was making his UFC debut after coming over from Strikeforce. Browne took the fight to the ground quickly, then finished with an arm triangle choke.

“I can’t be stopped physically and mentally when I’m at my best,” Browne said. “I wanted to push the pace. He was trying to get in my face and bully me, but I put him against the fence and threw him down. For the finish, I felt the cage real close to me. That’s why I was on my knees – I had to use my shin to keep him as far away as possible. I knew I had to stay there and use time instead of pressure.”

And Hominick and Yagin picked up the Fight of the Night bonus for their bloody split decision on the main card. Yagin picked up the win, handing Hominick his third straight loss. Yagin knocked Hominick down several times in the fight and appeared close to getting the finish. But Hominick bloodied Yagin up plenty in their exchanges.

“Hominick is veteran and unbelievably bad ass,” Yagin said. “I was hoping I was going to get that fight with Mark, and the fight was exactly as I pictured it. Because Hominick was favored, and a UFC veteran, and I’m a rookie UFC guy, I’m pretty happy about this win.”

Travis Browne on his submission win at UFC 145