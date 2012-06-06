Countdown To UFC 147 Airs June 19 On FUEL TV

Countdown to UFC 147 set for FUEL TV on June 19

The “Countdown to UFC 147: Silva vs. Franklin II” is set to debut on June 19 at 9 p.m. ET on FUEL TV.

The hour-long special will focus on a catchweight rematch between Wanderlei Silva and Rich Franklin, who first met in the main event of UFC 99 in Germany. Franklin earned the unanimous decision nod in that fight.

The rematch came to fruition when the UFC reached out to Franklin to step in against Silva for an injured Vitor Belfort. Silva coached opposite Belfort on “The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil.”

Also on the “Countdown” show, a heavyweight co-main event between Fabricio Werdum and Mike Russow will be previewed.

UFC 147 is set for June 23 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil and the main card, aside from the aforementioned main and co-main events, will feature the featherweight and middleweight tournament finals for “The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil.”