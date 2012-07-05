Tavares vs. Watson, Maguire vs. Hathaway Added To Nottingham Card

Two bouts added to Nottingham card

A pair of bouts have been added to “UFC on FUEL TV 5.”

Tom Watson will meet Brad Tavares in a middleweight bout, while John Maguire will face John Hathaway in a welterweight tilt.

The promotion announced the news earlier today.

Watson, after a long reign as BAMMA champion and racking up a 15-4 record, will step into the UFC octagon for the first time in his career. Having 7 knockouts and 1 submission under his belt, the Englishman will look to make an impression in his debut, having extra motivation to get in a win in his home country.

Meanwhile, Tavares is coming off of a rebound win over Dongi Yang, after losing for the first time in his career against Aaron Simpson. With an impressive record of 9-1, Tavares will look to continue his climb in the middleweight division with a victory over Watson.

In the welterweight contest, Maguire finds himself on a seven-fight winning streak, including a two-fight streak in the UFC. The submission artist will look to continue his win streak in front of his fellow Brits.

His opponent and fellow countryman, Hathaway, looks to add another win to his impressive record of 16-1. He has won his last five contests, though all five wins have come via decision.

Set for September 29, “UFC on FUEL TV 5” takes place in Nottingham, England. The card features a heavyweight headliner between Stefan Struve and Stipe Miocic.