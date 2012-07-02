UFC, Ultimate Poker Grant Tournament Winner VIP Experience

Belt the Champ tournament gives winner ultimate UFC experience

Ultimate Poker is beginning its sponsorship of the UFC with an exciting tournament.

Called “Belt the Champ,” the tournament gives the winner the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas for UFC 151 this September to place the UFC light heavyweight belt on the winner of Jon Jones vs. Dan Henderson. The winner will also get the VIP experience for the UFC 151 weekend.

“We are happy to be in business with Ultimate Poker and this is undoubtedly the coolest prize we have ever given away,” UFC President Dana White said.

The tournament is free to those who wish to participate and runs through July 22. Registration can be completed at the Ultimate Poker Facebook application by visiting the tournament tab.

“We’re extremely thrilled to be the official poker partner of the UFC,” said Ultimate Gaming CEO Tobin Prior. “We’re all fight fans and poker players and feel like there’s a huge overlap in those two worlds. It really feels like a perfect match.”

UFC 151 is set for September 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by the aforementioned light heavyweight title fight between champion Jones and challenger Henderson.

