UFC On FOX 4: Rua, Machida Top Earners Out Of $963K Payroll

Rua earns $240K at “UFC on FOX 4”
Former UFC light heavyweight champions Lyoto Machida and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua were the top earners from last weekend’s event, “UFC on FOX 4.”
Rua earned $240,000, including a $70,000 win bonus, while Machida took home a straight $200,000.
MMAjunkie.com reported the numbers today.
“UFC on FOX 4” took place last Saturday in Los Angeles, California. The Staples Center played host.
The evening was headlined by a 205 lb. contest between the aforementioned Rua and Brandon Vera. The Brazilian won the fight via fourth round technical knockout.
Meanwhile, Machida earned a knockout of his own, flooring Ryan Bader with a counter that ultimately led to the fight being stopped. With the win, Machida also earned a title shot.
Bader walked away from the event with a $47,000 payday, while Vera’s check was a bit larger, coming in at $70,000.
Check out the full list of fighter salaries for “UFC on FOX 4” below:
Mauricio “Shogun” Rua: $240,000 ($70,000 win bonus)
Brandon Vera: $70,000
Lyoto Machida: $200,000
Ryan Bader: $47,000
Joe Lauzon: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus)
Jamie Varner: $12,000
Mike Swick: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus)
DaMarques Johnson: $18,000
Nam Phan: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)
Cole Miller: $21,000
Phil Davis: $30,000
Wagner Prado: $16,000
Rani Yahya: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
Josh Grispi: $15,000
Phil De Fries: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus)
Oli Thompson: $11,000
Manny Gamburyan: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus)
Michihiro Omigawa: $11,000
John Moraga: $18,000
Ulysses Gomez: $8,000
