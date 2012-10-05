Jeremy Stephens Arrested, Dana White Tweets UFC on FX 5 Fight Still On

UFC lightweight Jeremy Stephens was arrested by Minneapolis police Friday morning on a felony charge that stems from an act in another state, multiple MMA news outlets have confirmed and first reported by MMAJunkie.

After the news broke, many questioned whether the fighter would participate in his UFC on FX 5 fight later tonight against Yves Edwards. UFC President Dana White quickly put any questions to rest as to whether “Lil Heathen” would fight tonight in this tweet:

Don’t listen to the media! Nobody ever told them Jeremy isn’t fighting. He is fighting!! — Dana White (@danawhite) October 5, 2012

The actual type of felony Stephens was arrested for has not been confirmed.

Stephens is set to face Yves Edwards on the undercard portion of the UFC on FX 5 card that will be broadcast on Fuel TV.

**UPDATE (4:24ET): Facebook fights have been canceled. Fights will begin at 5pm ET on Fuel TV.

**UPDATE 2: Dana White posted the following on the UG at the end of tonight’s show: