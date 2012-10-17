MMA News Roundup: UFC Fighters Respond To Jones vs. Sonnen

We get it. You’re busy. And there’s a ton of awesome stuff to keep up within this great big world of MMA. And since you don’t have the time to scour the net for good content like we do, we’re hand delivering you the news, rumors and best of the rest – right here in the Roundup.

In Case You Missed It…

Dan Henderson expresses his opinion on the Jones vs. Sonnen news, and other fighters chime in

MMA News, Commentary, and the Best of the Rest

Could we really see 2 vs. 2 MMA fights in the near future? (Cage Potato)

Chael Sonnen thinks Jon Jones should have jumped to heavyweight (Lowkick.com)

Check out the live blog of today’s Jon Jones vs. Chael Sonnen media call (Bleacher Report)

Forrest Griffin says he is glad he is not fighting Chael Sonnen for a reason (MMASucka.com)

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira says he wants to continue competing MMA (MMANews.com)

Donald Cerrone is still waiting on Anthony Pettis (TheMMANews.com)

Jon Jones’ arm seems to be better than originally expected (Fighters.com)

Lyoto Machida talks Chael Sonnen’s title shot (Fightline.com)

What to think of the Jon Jones vs. Chael Sonnen match up (ProMMANow.com)