Cerrone Meets Horodecki At WEC 53

MMAjunkie.com reported the match up earlier today after learning of the news from sources close to the event.

Cerrone is coming off a unanimous decision victory over his rival Jamie Varner in their WEC 51 grudge match, which was his first win in 2010. Cerrone challenged Benson Henderson for the lightweight title earlier this year at WEC 48, but was dominated in the opening round and was submitted by a guillotine choke. Cerrone now is working toward what will be his fourth title shot if he can string together a series of victories.

Meanwhile, Horodecki looks to climb into title contention by building off his two-fight winning streak. He last fought at WEC 51 against Ed Ratcliff, earning a split-decision victory. The win was his second under the WEC banner with the other coming via submission against Danny Downes at WEC 49.

Horodecki and Cerrone join a card featuring a pair of championship bouts set for December 16 in Glendale, Arizona. In the main event, lightweight champion Benson Henderson defends his title against the fast-rising Anthony Pettis, while Dominick Cruz defends his bantamweight title against Scott Jorgensen in the co-main event.