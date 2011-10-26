UFC 137 Social Media Guide

Your guide to connecting with BJ Penn, Nick Diaz, and other UFC 137 competitors online
Saturday night, UFC 137 will shake the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, with BJ Penn and Nick Diaz set to meet in a hardcore MMA fan’s fantasy main event.
If you’re looking to connect with your favorite fighter from the UFC 137 line-up online, we’ve got you covered.
Unfortunately, if you’re looking to follow the Twitter feeds of Mirko Cro Cop or Hatsu Hioki, you can’t — they don’t have Twitter.
Here’s how to connect with this weekend’s participants online.
While you’re at it, be sure to follow the Heavy MMA team as well; you can find all our info at the close of this piece.
Please follow these fighters responsibly — no creepy stalking allowed.
UFC 137 fighters on Twitter:
BJ Penn
https://twitter.com/#!/bjpenndotcom
Nick Diaz
https://twitter.com/#!/nickdiaz209
Jeff Curran
https://twitter.com/#!/bigfrogbjj
George Roop
https://twitter.com/#!/georgeroop
Tyson Griffin
https://twitter.com/#!/tysongriffin
Dustin Jacoby
https://twitter.com/#!/dustinjacobyDJ
Clifford Starks
http://twitter.com/#!/cliffordstarks1
UFC 137 fighters on Twitter and Facebook:
Cheick Kongo
https://twitter.com/#!/iamcheickkongo
http://www.facebook.com/Real.Cheick.Kongo
Matt Mitrione
https://twitter.com/#!/mattmitrione
http://www.facebook.com/MattMitrione
Roy Nelson
https://twitter.com/#!/roynelsonmma
http://www.facebook.com/RoyNelsonUFC
Scott Jorgensen
https://twitter.com/#!/scottjorgensen
http://www.facebook.com/scottjorgensen135
Dennis Siver
https://twitter.com/#!/dennissiver
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Dennis-Siver/231816466838836
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone
https://twitter.com/#!/cowboycerrone
http://www.facebook.com/donaldcerrone
Bart Palaszewski
https://twitter.com/#!/bartimus7
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Bart-Palaszewski/157295267670665
Brandon Vera
https://twitter.com/#!/verafied
http://www.facebook.com/brandonveramma
Eliot Marshall
https://twitter.com/#!/FireMarshall205
http://www.facebook.com/EliotMarshallFanPage
Ramsey Nijem
https://twitter.com/#!/ramseynijem
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Ramsey-Nijem/206090416077530
Danny Downes
https://twitter.com/#!/dannyboydownes
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Dan-Danny-Boy-Downes/115419095621
Chris Camozzi
https://twitter.com/#!/chriscamozzi
http://www.facebook.com/CamozziMMA
Francis Carmont
https://twitter.com/#!/franciscarmont
http://www.facebook.com/FrancisCarmont
The Heavy MMA staff on Twitter:
Website: @HeavyMMA
Matt Brown, Editor in Chief: @MattHeavyMMA
Jeremy Botter, Associate Editor: @JeremyHeavyMMA
Megan Olivi, Fight Day Host and Reporter: @MeganOlivi
E. Spencer Kyte, Lead Writer: @ESKonMMA
Duane Finley, Feature Writer: @DuaneHeavyMMA
Nate Lawson, Feature Writer: @NateLawson
James Law, Photographer Extraordinaire: @mannaze
Be sure to check out Heavy MMA for future social media guides for every UFC pay-per-view event.
