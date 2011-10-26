UFC 137 Social Media Guide

Your guide to connecting with BJ Penn, Nick Diaz, and other UFC 137 competitors online

Saturday night, UFC 137 will shake the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, with BJ Penn and Nick Diaz set to meet in a hardcore MMA fan’s fantasy main event.

If you’re looking to connect with your favorite fighter from the UFC 137 line-up online, we’ve got you covered.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to follow the Twitter feeds of Mirko Cro Cop or Hatsu Hioki, you can’t — they don’t have Twitter.

Here’s how to connect with this weekend’s participants online.

While you’re at it, be sure to follow the Heavy MMA team as well; you can find all our info at the close of this piece.

Please follow these fighters responsibly — no creepy stalking allowed.

UFC 137 fighters on Twitter:

BJ Penn
https://twitter.com/#!/bjpenndotcom

Nick Diaz
https://twitter.com/#!/nickdiaz209

Jeff Curran
https://twitter.com/#!/bigfrogbjj

George Roop
https://twitter.com/#!/georgeroop

Tyson Griffin
https://twitter.com/#!/tysongriffin

Dustin Jacoby
https://twitter.com/#!/dustinjacobyDJ

Clifford Starks
http://twitter.com/#!/cliffordstarks1

UFC 137 fighters on Twitter and Facebook:

Cheick Kongo
https://twitter.com/#!/iamcheickkongo
http://www.facebook.com/Real.Cheick.Kongo

Matt Mitrione
https://twitter.com/#!/mattmitrione
http://www.facebook.com/MattMitrione

Roy Nelson
https://twitter.com/#!/roynelsonmma
http://www.facebook.com/RoyNelsonUFC

Scott Jorgensen
https://twitter.com/#!/scottjorgensen
http://www.facebook.com/scottjorgensen135

Dennis Siver
https://twitter.com/#!/dennissiver
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Dennis-Siver/231816466838836

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone
https://twitter.com/#!/cowboycerrone
http://www.facebook.com/donaldcerrone

Bart Palaszewski
https://twitter.com/#!/bartimus7
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Bart-Palaszewski/157295267670665

Brandon Vera
https://twitter.com/#!/verafied
http://www.facebook.com/brandonveramma

Eliot Marshall
https://twitter.com/#!/FireMarshall205
http://www.facebook.com/EliotMarshallFanPage

Ramsey Nijem
https://twitter.com/#!/ramseynijem
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Ramsey-Nijem/206090416077530

Danny Downes
https://twitter.com/#!/dannyboydownes
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Dan-Danny-Boy-Downes/115419095621

Chris Camozzi
https://twitter.com/#!/chriscamozzi
http://www.facebook.com/CamozziMMA

Francis Carmont
https://twitter.com/#!/franciscarmont
http://www.facebook.com/FrancisCarmont

The Heavy MMA staff on Twitter:

Website: @HeavyMMA

Matt Brown, Editor in Chief: @MattHeavyMMA
Jeremy Botter, Associate Editor: @JeremyHeavyMMA
Megan Olivi, Fight Day Host and Reporter: @MeganOlivi
E. Spencer Kyte, Lead Writer: @ESKonMMA
Duane Finley, Feature Writer: @DuaneHeavyMMA
Nate Lawson, Feature Writer: @NateLawson
James Law, Photographer Extraordinaire: @mannaze

Be sure to check out Heavy MMA for future social media guides for every UFC pay-per-view event.

