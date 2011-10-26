UFC 137 Social Media Guide

Your guide to connecting with BJ Penn, Nick Diaz, and other UFC 137 competitors online

Saturday night, UFC 137 will shake the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, with BJ Penn and Nick Diaz set to meet in a hardcore MMA fan’s fantasy main event.

If you’re looking to connect with your favorite fighter from the UFC 137 line-up online, we’ve got you covered.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to follow the Twitter feeds of Mirko Cro Cop or Hatsu Hioki, you can’t — they don’t have Twitter.

Here’s how to connect with this weekend’s participants online.

While you’re at it, be sure to follow the Heavy MMA team as well; you can find all our info at the close of this piece.

Please follow these fighters responsibly — no creepy stalking allowed.

UFC 137 fighters on Twitter:

BJ Penn

https://twitter.com/#!/bjpenndotcom

Nick Diaz

https://twitter.com/#!/nickdiaz209

Jeff Curran

https://twitter.com/#!/bigfrogbjj

George Roop

https://twitter.com/#!/georgeroop

Tyson Griffin

https://twitter.com/#!/tysongriffin

Dustin Jacoby

https://twitter.com/#!/dustinjacobyDJ

Clifford Starks

http://twitter.com/#!/cliffordstarks1

UFC 137 fighters on Twitter and Facebook:

Cheick Kongo

https://twitter.com/#!/iamcheickkongo

http://www.facebook.com/Real.Cheick.Kongo

Matt Mitrione

https://twitter.com/#!/mattmitrione

http://www.facebook.com/MattMitrione

Roy Nelson

https://twitter.com/#!/roynelsonmma

http://www.facebook.com/RoyNelsonUFC

Scott Jorgensen

https://twitter.com/#!/scottjorgensen

http://www.facebook.com/scottjorgensen135

Dennis Siver

https://twitter.com/#!/dennissiver

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Dennis-Siver/231816466838836

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

https://twitter.com/#!/cowboycerrone

http://www.facebook.com/donaldcerrone

Bart Palaszewski

https://twitter.com/#!/bartimus7

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Bart-Palaszewski/157295267670665

Brandon Vera

https://twitter.com/#!/verafied

http://www.facebook.com/brandonveramma

Eliot Marshall

https://twitter.com/#!/FireMarshall205

http://www.facebook.com/EliotMarshallFanPage

Ramsey Nijem

https://twitter.com/#!/ramseynijem

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Ramsey-Nijem/206090416077530

Danny Downes

https://twitter.com/#!/dannyboydownes

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Dan-Danny-Boy-Downes/115419095621

Chris Camozzi

https://twitter.com/#!/chriscamozzi

http://www.facebook.com/CamozziMMA

Francis Carmont

https://twitter.com/#!/franciscarmont

http://www.facebook.com/FrancisCarmont

