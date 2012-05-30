Jason “Mayhem” Miller Retires Following UFC 146 Loss

“Mayhem” retires after UFC 146 loss to Dollaway

Jason “Mayhem” Miller is a man of his word.

The mixed martial arts veteran and television personality said that a loss to CB Dollaway at UFC 146 this past weekend would lead to his retirement and, after the unanimous decision loss, he has announced his retirement from the sport.

“I said I would (retire), so I am,” Miller told MMAFighting.com. “I feel like a weight is lifted. Every fighter gives the same answer when they say they’re retired. Pretty much every fighter says, ‘I’m retired until I need money.’ I’m a pretty smart dude. I have other avenues open to me.”

Miller gained prominence in the sport due to his polarizing personality, exciting fighting style, and his outrageous walk-outs to the cage. As the host of MTV’s “Bully Beatdown,” Miller’s fame only grew and the middleweight rode his hype into a second stint with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Fighting for the first time in the UFC since a unanimous decision loss to Georges St. Pierre back in 2005, Miller met Michael Bisping in the main event of “The Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale” after months of coaching against the brash British striker on the reality series.

Unfortunately for Miller, Bisping proved too much for him, as the Brit earned a third round technical knockout victory. The loss triggered criticism from UFC president Dana White, though Miller would be given a shot at redemption.

This past weekend, however, Dollaway robbed Miller of that redemption after “The Doberman” dominated Miller with his strong wrestling base en route to a decision nod from the judges.

At the post-fight press conference, White announced that Miller was no longer a UFC fighter, which came as no surprise. White also revealed that a post-fight incident with Miller back stage was another reason for the 185 lb. fighter’s release.

Miller announced his retirement shortly after.

“Mayhem” began his career in MMA in 2001 and went on to compete 33 times, including fights in the WEC, Dream, Strikeforce, and the UFC. While he finishes his career with an 0-3 record in the sport’s top promotion, his overall record ends at an impressive 23-9 mark.