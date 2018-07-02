UFC 226: Card, Date, Time & Location

After months of anticipation, UFC 226 is, finally, almost upon us.

The card, which features two co-main events and several undercard fights with premiere fighters who have headlined past UFC pay-per-view events, is being acknowledged as one of the most well-rounded and talented in the history of the sport.

The total card features 11 fights – five on the main card, six on the preliminary card, which is split into three fights each, with three on UFC Fight Pass and three on FS1. There are two title fights, both co-main events, and two undefeated fighters (Brian Ortega and Paulo Costa) stepping into the Octagon on Saturday night.

Here is the scheduled card (subject to change) for UFC 226:

Date: July 7, 2018

Time: 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card:

Heavyweight title:

Stipe Miocic (18-2) vs. Daniel Cormier (20-1)

*Miocic is the current Heavyweight champion, and Cormier is the current Light Heavyweight champion*

The hard work is done for Brian Ortega and the battle with Max Holloway for the featherweight championship is less than a week away #UFC226 #TeamBBS #BrianOrtega #brazilianjiujitsu #Nikon pic.twitter.com/vd3CzpgRiI — Hans Gutknecht (@HansGutknecht) July 1, 2018

Featherweight title:

Max Holloway (19-3-0) vs. Brian Ortega (14-0-0)

*Holloway is the current Featherweight champion; Ortega is the undefeated challenger*

📹(video) Francis Ngannou Wants A Rematch With Stipe Miocic After Beating Derrick Lewis l #UFC226 Interview Watch 👉https://t.co/ZTqMU9wDY5#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/ZvIqkAXsS0 — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) June 29, 2018

Derrick Lewis (19-5-0) vs. Francis Ngannou (11-2-0)

Michael Chiesa (14-3-0) vs. Anthony Pettis (20-7-0)

Khalil Rountree (6-2-0) vs. Gokhan Saki (1-1-0)

Preliminary Card:

Can be seen on: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Paulo Costa (11-0-0) vs. Uriah Hall (13-8-0)

Mike Perry (11-2-0) vs. Opponent TBA

Raphael Assuncao (26-5-0) vs. Rob Font (15-3-0)

Max Griffin (13-3-0) vs. Curtis Millender (15-3-0)

Preliminary Card:

Can be seen on: UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET

Gilbert Burns (13-2-0) vs. Dan Hooker (15-7-0)

Drakker Klose (7-0-1) vs. Lando Vannata (9-2-0)

Jamie Moyle (4-2-0) vs. Emily Whitmire (2-1-0)