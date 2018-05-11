Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Already $45 Million

Ariana Grande Net worth: $45 million

Ariana Grande is still a month shy of her 25th birthday. But the pop star is already one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, and she has a growing personal fortune to show for it. A performer since childhood, the Florida-born singer scored the roll of Charlotte in the Broadway musical “13.” From there, she auditioned for the Nickelodeon show “Victorious” and was cast as Cat Valentine, as well as contracted to write the show’s theme song and other music. “Sam and Cat,” a spin-off of the show, followed for a brief run.

How Much is Ariana Grande Worth?

Ariana Grande’s net worth is $45 million, according to an estimate by Celebrity Net Worth.

Though working with Nickelodeon wasn’t a positive experience for Grande, according to MTV, it did help her career. Grande has since worked as a voice actress and appeared in television shows, but her studio albums and worldwide tour are where she’s really made her money. Her first album “Yours Truly” became #1 on iTunes in more than 30 countries, and her subsequent albums “My Everything” and “Dangerous Woman” sold even more, making her millions of dollars in singles and album sales.

Her most recent “Dangerous Woman” tour brought in $71 million in gross profits, and she’s made more than $20 million from YouTube.

1. She Earned $9,000 Per Episode In Her First Major Acting Role

In 2011, Ariana Grande won the role of Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon’s “Victorious.” The show aired from 2010 to 2013, for four seasons. TMZ released a copy of Grande’s contract, showing she was paid $9,000 for each episode of the show’s first season. Over the show’s four season run, Grande appeared in almost every one of the 57 episodes, earning her tens of thousands of dollars. The contract also stipulated that she would have one of the best dressing rooms.

She also earned extra income writing songs for the show. Grande wrote the theme song, which made her $4,000. She earned another $3,000 for a song played in several episodes, and another $1,500 for a 20 second jingle. According to TMZ, Grande was also contracted for five albums related to the show. The contract guaranteed that the first album would start at $50,000, and go up from there.

The spin-off of iCarly and Victorious, “Sam and Cat,” was short lived, but still made Grande a bit of money and royalties. Total, she’s made an estimated $940,000 from acting, according to Money Nation.

2. Her “Dangerous Woman” Tour Brought In $71 Million and Raised $13 Million for Terrorism Victims

Grande’s went on tour for her third album, “Dangerous Woman” starting in February 2017. During the seven month tour, she performed 75 times across five continents and grossed $71 million, according to Billboard. She sold more than 875,000 tickets.

The tour traveled through 36 cities in the United States, across Canada, then moved to Europe. On May 22, 2017, there was a terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena, where Grande was performing. The tour was postponed for two weeks, and on June 4, 2017, Grande held a concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground to raise money to benefit the attack victims. More than 50,000 people attended and $13 million was raised.

The tour did exceptionally well in Asia. At the Makuhari Messe convention complex in Tokyo, Grande performed for more than 52,000 fans over three days, and brought in more than $6.5 million in ticket revenue. In comparison, the highest number of ticket sales in the United States, in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, brought in $2.9 million in gross ticket sales.

Grande’s 2015 Honey Moon Tour grossed around $41 million over eight months, and her first tour made under $1 million.

Merchandise sales at concerts and elsewhere, combined with endorsements, make up about $10 million of Grande’s net worth.

3. Most of Her Wealth Comes From Her Music and YouTube

Grande released her debut album, “Yours Truly”, in 2013. The album sold more than 138,000 copies in the first week, nabbing the number one spot on Billboard charts in what seemed like an overnight success for a relatively new pop star. Grande earned around $4.2 million from the album, according to Gazette Review.

To promote the album, Grande opened for Justin Bieber on three shows of his “Believe” tour. These performances led to her own debut tour, “The Listening Sessions,” which ran in 11 locations in August and September 2013. Though it was short, she still made $679,360 in box office revenue on the tour.

Her later albums “My Everything,” released in 2014, and “Dangerous Woman,” released in 2016, surpassed the success of her first album, placing Grande on the top spots on the Billboard charts again. “My Everything” sold 694,000 albums, and “Dangerous Woman” sold 435,000. “My Everything” made $43,000 in Brazil alone, according to The Richest. Total, she’s made about $3 million from album sales and $4 million from singles, according to Money Nation.

Grande has made about $26 million from YouTube, due to more than three billion views on her Vevo channel. She also makes money from streaming services like Spotify, which says it pays artists between $0.006 and $0.0084 per stream. It is unclear exactly how much Grande has made from streaming, but according to a TIME analysis, her song “Break Free” could have earned between $180,000 and $260,000.

4. She Bought a Beverly Hills Home, Which Has Only Been Seen on Snapchat

Grande bought a 6,226 square foot, five bedroom mansion in Beverly Hills in 2016. A YouTube video shows the mansion, which online fans believe is Grande’s home because the rooms in the video match the rooms Grande shows often on her Snapchat account. The cost of the house is unknown, but others in the area cost in the tens of millions. Grande also owns a white Range Rover.

Previously, she was living in another mansion also in Beverly Hills, owned by Nigerian money launderer Kola Aluko. According to the New York Post, Aluko paid $14.7 million for the 11,478 square foot home. Grande was paying him $17,000 per month, but had to move when he sold it for $13 million in 2016.

Grande still spends some time in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. After the Manchester Attack she spent time in her mother’s home, which is worth about $2 million.

5. Grande Has Used Her Money, and Her Voice, for Charity

Grande has given a significant portion of her wealth to charity. When she was 10-years-old, she co-founded a youth singing group called “Kids Who Care,” based in Florida. The group performed at fundraising events to help kids get involved in music, and raised more than $500,000 in 2007.

“Our desire at Kids Who Care is to create a place where the child is cherished. To find kids who love the process of creating musical theatre, to find adults who adore kids and the process, to invite the most talented artists, accountants, community volunteers and business partners to join us, and when the lights go up, we all find delight!” said the group’s founding director.

In 2009, Grande performed for and taught children music and dance in Gugulethu, South Africa as part of a charity called Broadway. In 2013, she was featured alongside Kat Graham and Bridgit Mendler in “Seventeen” magazine as part of Delete Digital Drama, a public campaign against online bullying.

She partnered with Miley Cyrus in 2015 to perform in the Backyard Sessions, benefiting Cyrus’s Happy Hippie Foundation, which focuses on youth homelessness. She has also performed with Madonna to benefit orphaned children in Malawi. She also participated in A Concert for Charlottesville, which raised money for victims of a white supremacist rally.

In 2016, she collaborated with MAC Cosmetics to launch “Ariana Grande’s MAC Viva Glam”, a line of lip shades with profits benefiting victims of AIDS and HIV. Alongside the activities listed above, Grande has been a part of several other charity campaigns in support of cancer patients, homeless, and LGBT youths.