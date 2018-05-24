Kamala Harris Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kamala Harris Net Worth: $319,000

$319,000 Birthday: October 20, 1964

October 20, 1964 Education: Howard University, University of California Hastings

Kamala Harris, the junior United States Senator from California and former District Attorney often compared to a young Barack Obama, is worth $391,000 minimum, according to the LA Times. She and her husband reportedly paid $450,000 in state and federal income taxes in 2015.

Her current salary is set by the government, and about $24,000 more than she made in her previous role as Attorney General of California. She and her husband live in a $1 million home in Brentwood, California, and had $2.1 million minimum in assets and $1.7 minimum in liabilities in 2016, according to the LA Times.

Harris faced criticism for excessive spending during her Senate campaign, but won election with a high percentage of the vote. Now, eyes are on her as a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2020. She has not confirmed whether or not she will run, but she has been actively raising money for other Democrats leading up to the 2018 midterm elections. So far, she’s brought in $3 million for candidates, according to her staff.

As a senator, Harris is known for fiercely debating Republican colleagues on immigration, standing up for women’s rights, and fighting for the middle class.

1. She Made Around $150,000 In Her Role as Attorney General

Harris was born in 1964 to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both emigrated to the United States in the early 1960s. She grew up in Berkeley, California, and in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. After high school, she attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., then University of California Hastings College of the Law, where she got her J.D. She was admitted to the California State Bar in 1990 after failing the bar exam the first time. She told New York Times Magazine that the test was not “a measure of your capacity.” She started her career working in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and City Attorney’s Office, and was elected District Attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. In her time in the position, the overall felony conviction rate rose from 52 percent to 67 percent, the highest in a decade, and there was an 85 percent conviction rate for homicides.

In 2010, she was elected Attorney General of California, and was the state’s first black and first Asian American in the role. On top of that, she was the first Tamil attorney general in U.S. history. Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer, California’s senators at the time, both endorsed her during the Democratic primary. She was reelected in 2014.

While serving as attorney general, Harris made $158,775 per year. According to a 2015 Senate financial disclosure form, she saved between $411,000 and $1 million in savings, retirement accounts, and mutual funds in 2014. According to the LA Times, she had $2.1 million minimum in assets and $1.7 minimum in liabilities in 2016. Assets included $250,000 in savings, while liabilities included a $1 million mortgage.

2. Her Senate Campaign Spent Lavishly, but She Won With a High Percentage of the Vote

California Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer announced she was retiring at the end of her term in 2016, and Harris was the first candidate to declare her intention to run for the open seat. She announced her campaign on January 13, 2015.

She reportedly raised $2.5 million for her campaign by April, according to the Sacramento Bee, and $6 million by September 30. There was some scrutiny over how she spent her funds. By September 30, she had spent $3.3 million on airfare, luxury lodging, and hotels. One aide told The Hill, “She treats the campaign like a personal checking account to fund a lifestyle she aspires to.” Another said, “Kamala demands a life of luxury.” The Atlantic reported that one hotel stay at the St. Regis in Washington, D.C. cost $1,886. This was a recurring theme, which frustrated Democrats. One national Democratic strategist said, “Harris’s frivolous spending on airfare, luxury cars, and hotels is highly unusual for a Senate candidate that has a relatively competitive race.”

She also reportedly spent $3,900 on luxury car transport in Martha’s Vineyard, and thousands more on airfare.

Still, she led in polls throughout the primary campaign, and won her party’s endorsement with 78 percent of the vote. Governor Jerry Brown endorsed her in in May 2016, and then-President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden endorsed her in July. She won 48 out of 58 counties in the primary, and faced Loretta Sanchez in the general election, which she won with 62 percent of the vote. She is California’s third female United States Senator.

Part of her platform was protecting immigrants from new policies supported by Donald Trump. Since Trump’s election, Harris has spoken out against him on multiple occasions, calling his immigration restrictions a “Muslim ban,” his views “dark,” and saying that repealing the Affordable Care Act would make healthcare a “privilege” when it should be a “right.” In 2018, she was part of what Politico called the “Hell-No” caucus, a group of five liberals staunchly against Donald Trump’s policies.

In her current position as a senator, Harris makes $174,000 per year, a salary set by Congress. In Article I, Section 6 of the United States Constitution, Congress is required to set its own pay. The last time the salary was increased was in January 2009, when Congress increased their salary by 2.8% to $174,000.

3. A Significant Portion of Her Wealth Comes From Her Husband

Harris is married to Douglas Emhoff, a California attorney at partner at Venable LLP. They were married in Santa Barbara, California on August 22, 2014. Emhoff is in charge of the Los Angeles division of Venable, and though his exact salary is not known, but it is somewhere between $100,000 and $1 million, according to the LA Times. Together, he and Harris earned $1.17 million in 2015.

Previously, he was partner at his own firm, Whitwell Jacoby Emhoff LLP. Prior to that, he worked at a few other law firms. His salary from these firms is unknown, as is the amount he’s made from investments.

Just before Harris announced her bid for the U.S. Senate, Emhoff sold off a significant number of assets. He sold a financial stake in parking lot investment company Citizens Lanier Investors for between $10,000 and $100,000. He also sold retirement stocks worth between $66,000 and $330,000. These stocks included investments in American Water, Comcast, Wells Fargo, Walt Disney Co., Nike, Hess Corp. Valero Energy, Monsanto, and Citicorp. Proceeds from the sales were put into an IRA mutual fund.

4. She Lives In a Large Home In California, and Donated More Than $32,000 to Charity In 2015

Harris lived in a condo in San Francisco that she purchased in 1998 for most of her career, but when she and Emhoff married they moved into a home in Brentwood. It is a 3500 square foot home with three bedrooms and a pool. It was reportedly purchased by Emhoff for $2.7 million in 2012.

She and her husband donated $32,947 to charity in 2015, according to the Sacramento Bee. That included $10,000 to UNICEF, $1250 to University of Southern California (where Emhoff got his law degree), $1000 to College Track, adn $100 to CASA of Los Angeles, among other donations.

Though most of their income comes from their salaries and investments, they could get another stream of income if Harris sells a book she’s been shopping around. She’s approached publishers about a book to be titled “Speaking Truth: Hard Facts and Hope for America’s Future.” A book tour could help her boost support for a 2020 presidential run. She does have one book already, called “Smart on Crime.” Her earnings from this book, published in 2009, are not known.

5. She Fights For Liberal Causes and Saving Money for the Working Class

Harris has positioned herself as part of the far left opposition to President Trump, and has vowed to protect immigrants and the middle class. During the housing crisis, while she was still Attorney General of California, she brokered a deal with Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, CitiFinancial, GMAC/Ally Financial, and Wells Fargo, which gave California homeowners $18.4 billion in mortgage relief. She has also been vocally against for-profit colleges and supportive of raising the minimum wage.

She’s been outspoken on immigration issues, especially when it comes to DACA. “California is home to more Dreamers than any other state, and these 220,000 young people represent the very best of who we are as a nation. They attend our colleges, are entrepreneurs and work in our businesses, and serve in our military. From my first day in office, I have fought to ensure that these Dreamers have the security they need to live up to their full potential,” she said in a statement.

Harris has also spoken about helping women gain equal pay in the workforce. “Across the country, women still make just 80 cents for every dollar their male coworkers make. A 20-year-old woman today would lose $418,800 in wages over her career compared with a male counterpart. That means a woman would have to work until she was 70 to earn as much as a male colleague made by age 60. If current trends continue, women can expect to finally earn the same as their male colleagues — by 2152,” she wrote in an op-ed for Teen Vogue.

She laid out a plan for closing the gap, which included empowering women to ask for more money, encouraging employers to step up and raise salaries for women, and passing legislation that demands fair pay and family friendly workplaces. She also noted that the gap is even wider for women of color, something she wants to change.