Stephen Curry’s Net Worth Has Skyrocketed

Stephen Curry Net Worth: $60 million

Birthday: March 14, 1988

Education: Davidson College

Stephen Curry is the NBA’s highest-paid player, and one of the highest paid athletes in the world. As he’s emerged as a two-time MVP and five-time All-Star, his net worth has skyrocketed in recent years — a trend that’s likely to continue as Curry inks endorsement deals and collects a record-breaking salary from the Warriors.

What Is Stephen Curry’s Net Worth?

Stephen Curry’s net worth is $60 million, according to an estimate by Celebrity Net Worth, with about two-thirds of that coming from his salary each year. In addition to salary, Curry makes a hefty amount through endorsements and has appeared in television ads with Chase, Brita, and more.

Curry’s spending mostly goes to his house in California and his car collection, which includes a Panamera and a Porsche.

Here’s what you need to know about Stephen Curry’s net worth, salary, and endorsement deals:

1. Stephen Curry’s Salary is One of the Highest in Sports

Most of Curry’s wealth comes from playing for the Golden State Warriors. He’s played for the team since 2009, when he started out making only $2.7 million. By 2017 was making $40 million per year. The five year, $201 million contract he signed in 2017 made him the second highest paid player in the NBA and the sixth highest paid athlete in the United States. James Harden, who plays with the Rockets, makes slightly more with a $228 million four-season contract.

After not being recruited by top colleges, Curry attended Davidson College, and was the seventh pick in the first round when the Golden State Warriors drafted him in 2009. Once in the NBA, he made far less than his peers. In 2012, he had a four-year contract worth $44 million. During the 2016-17 season, he was the 82nd highest-paid player in the NBA, earning $12.1 million for the year. When asked how he felt about making less than his peers, he told the Mercury News: “It’s what you’ve got and how you take care of it. And if I’m complaining about $44 million over four years, then I’ve got other issues in my life.”

Over the last four years, Curry was named MVP of the NBA twice, and took the Golden State Warriors to two championships. In 2016, he was the NBA’s first unanimous MVP player. All of this helped him score the new, much more lucrative contract. His agent Jeff Austin announced the contract, called the NBA’s first “supermax” contract, in 2017. It was the first $200 million deal in sports outside of baseball.

Competitor LeBron James praised Curry, saying on Twitter that he should be getting $400 million (an amount that is actually impossible because of the NBA’s salary cap).

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, also brings significant income to the family. The lifestyle guru turned television food personality turned restaurant owner now has a clothing line, a restaurant in San Francisco, and plans to open restaurants in two more locations.

2. Endorsements Make Up the Rest of Stephen Curry’s Wealth

Outside of basketball, Curry brings in about $12 million each year in endorsements. Last season, he made $35 million in endorsements and royalties, according to Forbes. Last season he worked with companies include JPMorgan Chase, Brita, Vivo, and PressPlay.

In his Chase commercial, for which he made seven figures, he plays Serena Williams in ping pong. The two get into a heated match, breaking things in the Green Room where they’re waiting for an appearance. Each time they break something (a lamp, a wall hanging, etc.), they send money via Chase QuickPay to the man who works at the venue waiting outside.

Throughout his three-year, multi-million deal with Brita, Curry is featured in television ads and across social media. GQ called his Brita commercial the “most inspirational Brita ad you’ll ever watch.” In it, Curry and YouTube star Rudy Mancuso discuss sticking to your New Year’s resolutions. Mancuso starts out eating pizza fro breakfast, then Curry appears to help him clear out his fridge, eat healthier, workout, and start using a Brita filter instead of plastic water bottles. “Don’t you love the ocean bro?” Curry says in the ad. It features slow motion shots and a catchy song, and ends with Curry saying “New Year, New You.”

His partnership with PressPlay allowed him to reach fans in China who might not otherwise be able to follow him on social media.

Curry also has his own shoe line with Under Armour, though it has struggled in recent years. A Wells Fargo study found that Under Armour rank near the bottom of favorability among young males, losing to brands like Nike and Adidas. The study found that only 27% of users ranked Under Armour favorably, and only 19% ranked Curry’s line favorably. When Kevin Durant signed a deal with Nike, he said “everybody knows that nobody wants to play in Under Armour.”

3. Curry Spends His Wealth on Homes and Cars, Which He Collects

Curry spends some of his wealth on cars. He has a collection of eight luxury cars, including a Mercedes G55, a Range Rover, a Panamera, and a Porsche GT3.

His 10,000 square foot home in Alamo, California is worth $5.7 million, and has five bedrooms and six garages. There’s a sauna, pools, a guesthouse, and well-maintained gardens on the property. Previously, he lived in a three-bedroom loft in Oakland, a five-bedroom house in Walnut Creek, and a Spanish-style house in Orinda that had its own Syrah vineyard.

Last year, social media went wild when Curry’s wife reportedly spent $50,000 on her hair. However, she called the report “fake news” and said the braids cost $150.

4. Curry Regularly Bets On His Skills and Fame to Help Charity

Curry donates his money and his fame to charity. In 2018, he auctioned a pair of his sneakers to Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. He auctioned the shoes he wore during a match with the New York Knicks, earning $30,101 for the organization. Another pair of shoes he wore during the warm up for the game made $15,100.

He donated $118,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston and the surrounding area. Originally, he pledged to donate $100,000–$1000 for each 3-point shot. He ended up making 18 out of 25 shots, so donated $118,000.

According to Look to the Stars, Curry has also donated to NBA Cares, the Animal Rescue Foundation, Nothing But Nets, and the United Nations Foundation.

In a televised ad with Kaiser Permanente, Curry spoke about the importance of mental health and resiliency. He talked about how mental resilience helped him grow as a person and as an athlete, noting how it can help people overcome hard points in life and still go on to exceed expectations. He talks about how having good health care helps your health, mind, and body work together. The ad was part of a larger Kaiser Permanente program to end stigma around mental health issues.

Ayesha Curry is also involved in charity. Her paper tableware company Cheeky raises awareness for and fights hunger in the United States. So far, the company has donated 15 million meals across America.

5. Basketball Stars Have to Deal With Taxes Too, and In Curry’s Case They’re a Hefty Amount

While Curry makes in the tens of millions of dollars each year, his take home pay is much less than his salary. According to an ESPN report, 10% of Curry’s earnings are taken out in escrow, 33.6% are taken for federal taxes, 11.8% are taken for city and state taxes, and 2.75% goes to his agent. Then, he gets 1.75% back from the previous year’s escrow, and a shortfall payment of 0.5%. So, with an annual pay of $34,682,550, his actual take-home pay is $15,263,905.

The San Francisco Chronicle discussed how much Curry has helped the Golden State Warriors financially. The author says the Warriors were a joke in the NBA when Curry joined, but because of him are now worth $2.6 billion–the third most valuable team in the league. The author, and many others, wrote about how Curry is worth his large salary. This is what prompted the above mentioned LeBron James tweet, which said he was worth $400 million for what he’s done for his team.

