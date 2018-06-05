Kate Spade’s Net Worth: How Much Money Was the Fashion Designer Worth?

Kate Spade Net Worth: $200 Million

Kate Spade was found hanged in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, according to TMZ. The fashion designer had an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Spade was born on December 24, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri. After college, she got a job working for Mademoiselle Magazine and moved to New York City. She worked for the outlet for five years, and started to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She became the magazine’s senior fashion editor and head of accessories, before leaving the publication in 1991.

Two years later, Spade put her love and passion for design to work, starting her very own line of handbags with her husband, Andy Spade. Over the past two and a half decades, Spade evolved that line to include several products ranging from shoes and accessories to stationary. Her products were sold all over the globe in boutique shops as well as major department stores.

“By 1998, annual revenues had reached $27 million,” Forbes previously reported.

“In 1999, they sold a 56% stake to Neiman Marcus for $34 million. Then, in 2006, Spade and her two partners sold the remaining 44% to Neiman for a reported $59 million. Assuming the Spades split their share with partners, they would have walked away with $46.5 million before taxes. A week after the second half of its acquisition, Neiman Marcus inked a deal to offload the entire Kate Spade company to fashion retailer Liz Claiborne for a reported $124 million, including debt. Liz Claiborne, which once held more than 40 subsidiary brands, subsequently changed its name to Fifth & Pacific in 2012, before rebranding again as Kate Spade & Co. two years later.”

After enjoying wild success in the fashion industry, Spade decided to sell her company. In 2007, the fashion company was bought by Coach for a whopping $2.4 billion — money that Spade never saw. According to Forbes, Spade and her husband “cashed out of the business more than a decade ago.”

Over the next several years, Spade enjoyed some time at home raising her young daughter, Frances. She decided to return to work in 2016, however, launching a brand new line that she named Frances Valentine, inspired in part by her only child.

“Frances Valentine is designed in New York City by Kate and Andy. The first prototype of each shoe design is made on a hand carved wooden last. Every pair of shoes takes two full days to complete. Handbags are custom-made with specially developed hardware, leathers, and fabrics to Kate’s exacting specifications,” reads a description of the company.