Angelique Kerber Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angelique Kerber is one of the top tennis players in the world. She made her professional debut in 2003 and has since climbed the ranks, ascending to the top of the list in 2016.

Two years have passed since Serena Williams and Kerber competed on Centre Court. Williams recently said of Kerber, “She’s been playing really well. I think grass is [Kerber’s] best surface. She knows how to play on this court. She does it so well.”

On Saturday, Williams will be playing to tie an all-time record. If she wins, she’ll tie Margaret Court as the all-time Grand Slams leader. But will Kerber take home Saturday’s win?

With all this time on our television screens, many of us may be itching to learn more about Kerber. What’s her net worth? How much money does she make, and how does she make it? Read on for details.

1. She Has an Estimated Net Worth of $30 Million

Kerber was born in Poland in 1988. She was raised in Kiel and began playing tennis at age 3. She tells Elle, “My parents played, so I grew up on the tennis courts. Back then, it was about having fun with other kids, moving around, and just enjoying the sport. Eventually, I began playing a little more intensely and telling them, ‘I like the sport and would like to learn it better.’ I won against my mom when I was 12 or 13.”

In 2012, Kerber made her way to Poland, where her grandfather owned an indoor tennis facility.

In 2016, she won the Australian open and walked away with $2,553,740 in grand prize money. Discussing her love of the game with Elle, Kerber explained, “When you’re on the center court and hear all the people cheering for you, the tough work pays off. When you’re standing there holding the trophy you know that all the things you’ve done, staying alone in hotels, that was the way to get there. It all pays off. That’s the best feeling.”

The athlete explains that growing up, it was always her dream to be the No. 1 player in the world. “It was always my goal. Now that it’s happened, it’s not so easy to get used to it, to wake up every morning and tell myself, ‘Okay, you really [became] the number one player in the world.’ It takes time, but it’s all positive emotions. I’m also proud of my team and everyone who’s always believed in me.”

2. She Endorses Adidas Clothes and Yonex Racquets

Kerber endorses Adidas and Yonex racquets. She is also a global ambassador of Porsche.

Kerber announced the news about being a brand ambassador for Porsche in a Facebook post that read, “I’m proud and happy to be the new brand ambassador for Porsche. Looking forward to a great partnership.” She was officially named the brand ambassador in January 2015.

In a statement, Matthias Muller, the CEO of Porsche AG, said, “Angelique Kerber’s dynamism and fighting spirit have secured here a firm place amongst the world’s tennis elite. Her friendly demeanour has made her one of the most popular German sportswomen. She and Porsche therefore go together.”

In her own statement, Kerber said, “In supporting Porsche Team Germany and Porsche Talent Team Germany, Porsche has instilled a new dynamism within German women’s tennis. I will do my best as a player to add many additional chapters to the success story and be a worthy representative of Porsche as a brand ambassador.”

3. She Is a Beauty Ambassador for Bare Minerals

In 2016, Kerber became a beauty ambassador for the US cosmetics company bare Minerals.

In a Facebook post, bare Minerals wrote that Kerber is the biggest fan of the Original SPF Foundation because “thanks to the pure and high-quality ingredients, Angie’s complexion has improved a lot.”

Her brand sponsorships do not end there; Kerber became a global ambassador for the Australian health snack Slim Secrets in 2017.

4. She Was the Second Highest-Paid Female Athlete in the World in 2017

According to Forbes annual list, Kerber was the second highest paid athlete in the world last year, with earnings of $12.6 million, including $7.6 million in prize money.

Forbes’ write-up on Kerber read, “The German tennis ace is not the most marketable player in tennis, but she secured lucrative bonuses from sponsors Adidas and Yonex for her top world ranking, US Open title and Wimbledon finals appearance. She also inked five new deals over the past 12 months, with SAP, Generali, Slim Secrets and bareMinerals.”

Serena Williams topped the list of highest-paid players, reeling in $27 million from prize money and endorsements.

5. She Is a Rolex Ambassador

Kerber is a Rolex Ambassador.

On the Rolex website, Kerber is quoted as saying, “It… means a lot to be part of the Rolex family because everybody has achieved something really big and they are all fighting for it. Everybody has up and downs – they learn from the toughest moments and they never give up.”

The site also says that when she rose from a 91st-ranked player to a surprise semifinalist, Kerber considered this a breakthrough– she also chose this moment to buy herself a Rolex watch.