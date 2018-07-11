Kylie Jenner Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: $900 million

$900 million Birthday: August 10, 1997

Kylie Jenner, of the famed Jenner/Kardashian clan, is only 20, but she’s already accumulated a net worth of approximately $900 million, according to Forbes. If things stay on track, Kylie is expected to enter the billionaire club next year, which would make her the youngest “self-made” billionaire ever (though the “self-made” distinction is certainly debatable).

While many probably know her for her famous family and as a reality TV mainstay, Kylie has amassed the vast majority of her wealth through her own company, Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie Cosmetics launched less than three years ago and is already valued near $800 million, with Kylie owning 100 percent of the company.

Here’s what you need to know about Kylie Jenner’s net worth:

1. Kylie’s $800 million Cosmetics Empire Started Was Jumpstarted By a $29 lip kit

In November 2015, Kylie released a $29 lip kit that included lipstick and lip liner. Upon launch, the lip kits sold out almost instantaneously and remained hard to snag for months.

Thank you guys for another record setting day for @kyliecosmetics sold out in about 7 minutes. We did it! — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 1, 2016

She soon expanded Kylie Cosmetics to include a variety of makeup, including eye shadow, concealers, highlighters, blushes, and more.

To date, Kylie Cosmetics has eclipsed $630 million in sales. And the company is only on the rise. More than half of Kylie Cosmetics’ makeup sales, $330 million, came in 2017.

Kylie’s already established fame and massive social media following serves as the company’s de facto marketing strategy. She routinely posts pictures to Instagram either wearing her makeup or advertising it directly. She has more than 110 million Instagram followers and 25 million Twitter followers. It’s been an effective strategy for producing sales to say the least. Her Instagram follower account places her in the top ten accounts on the site.

In addition to her company’s estimated $800 million value, she’s received approximately $60 million in after-tax dividends, according to Forbes.

Despite her company’s near billion dollar value, it’s staffed like a small business. She only has seven full-time employees and five part-time. In lieu of a large staff, Kylie hired Seed Beauty to handle manufacturing and packaging and Shopify to handle all sales.

In short, her fame has allowed her to cut operating costs and maximize profits.

2. Kylie’s Reality Show Appearances Contributed to Both Her Fame & Fortune

The world got to know Kylie early on in her life through Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the popular reality show starring the Kardashian and Jenner family. Kylie was only 10 when the show premiered in 2007, so she’s spent half of her life in the public spotlight. Kylie has also appeared in numerous Kardashian-themed spinoffs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, and I Am Cait.

Since 2017, Kylie has starred in Life of Kylie, a reality show focused solely on her life. The show’s eight-episode first season debuted on E! in 2017.

It’s not clear how much money Kylie made per episode of Life of Kylie, but in 2014, TV Guide stated that Kylie and her fellow co-stars made roughly $500,000 per episode.

So while her makeup emporium dwarfs her TV money, she still makes millions from TV appearances.

3. Jenner’s Social Media Advertisements Are Worth $1 Million Per Post

Along with using social media as a means to market for Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has made millions through endorsement deals that mainly ask her to post about products on social media. Along with posts featuring products from official sponsors like Puma and PacSun, Jenner has raked in millions from ad posts about a wide range of products.

According to social media insights firm D’Marie Analytics, Jenner’s social media posts are worth roughly $1,000,000. Although the figure sounds shockingly high, it makes sense when you think about her social media following.

An Instagram post on weight trainers in March received north of five million likes. Her social media reach, and value, cannot be understated.

It’s unknown exactly how much Jenner makes from her endorsement deals, but it’s in the millions.

4. Jenner has Owned Four Homes & Seven Luxurious Rides

Jenner bought her first home in Calabasas when she was 17 for $2.6 million. The 5,100 squarefoot Tuscan-style home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. She turned around and sold the home last summer for $3.15 million.

Jenner also has three homes in Hidden Hills, a gated community located north of Calabasas. In 2016, she purchased her first Hidden Hills Home — a 7,000 square-foot, six bedroom, seven bath mansion — for around $6 million. The home is located in the same neighborhood as Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner.

Later that year, she purchased the home next door, a 5,000 square-foot, four bedroom, four bath mansion, to use as her personal office. Currently it serves as the headquarters for Kylie Cosmetics.

Just a month after buying her last house, Jenner bought yet another Hidden Hills home, her largest yet. The 13,000 square-foot, eight bedroom, 11 bath mega-mansion set her back a cool $12 million.

Jenner fills some of her garage space with eight luxury cars: a Range Rover Autobiography, Ferrari 488 Spider, Ferrari 458 Italia Spider, a pair of Ferrari’s for her and boyfriend Travis Scott, Mercedes Maybach, Mercedes G Wagon, and Rolls Royce Ghost.

5. Jenner Is on Pace to Become a Billionaire Faster Than Mark Zuckerberg

thank you @Forbes for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what i love everyday. #KylieCosmetics pic.twitter.com/CRBwlBByk9 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 11, 2018

According to Forbes, if Jenner’s wealth growth sustains, she will become the youngest “self-made” billionaire ever. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg currently holds the title, as he became a billionaire at age 23.

An argument can be made against the “self-made” aspect of that stat. After all, Jenner grew up in a famous family with more built-in resources for success than most. It seems, however, that the self-made moniker was applied due to the fact that Jenner put up $250,000 of her own modeling money to start her company, whereas others from well-off families often receive loans from family to start their business ventures.

She’s also No. 27 on Forbes’ “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list and is the youngest of the 60 women to appear on the list.