Alex Jones Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Jones’ net worth is thought to be in the region of $10 million. Jones oversees the entire InfoWars network that includes the selling of merchandise and vitamin supplements. In July 2018, a campaign gathered steam with the goal of having Jones’ various InfoWars programming removed from Apple, YouTube and Facebook. On August 6, all three media giants announced that Jones’ content had been removed from their platforms, although removed from iTunes, Jones’ content remains available via the Apple App store. At the time of its removal from YouTube, InfoWars had 2.4 million subscribers. It’s unclear at this point how much revenue these removals will cost Jones.

Celebrity Net Worth gives Jones’ worth at $10 million. On InfoWars official website a disclaimer reads, “Alex has never taken a loan and is not beholden to advertisers, investors or any other group that could censor or influence his position. The listeners and viewers are Alex’s partners and he has vowed to honor their trust and always remain truly independent.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Since 2013, Jones Has Been Heavily Pushing Dietary Supplements on His Programming

Jones’ activities were covered by Der Spiegel in a 2017 feature with said that two thirds of the funding for InfoWars came from selling “toothpaste and brain pills, bulletproof vests and guns, sleeping pills and potency supplements.” The article describes InfoWars advertisements as being for their own products. Other products include Super Male and Female Vitality drugs.

In 2017, AdRoll, an online advertising agency cut ties with InfoWars. Jones publicly pleaded for money from supporters in an extended March 2018 broadcast after he claimed to have been the victim of a campaign because InfoWars had “taken down 30 pedophiles.”

2. Jones’ App Was Among the Top Apps in the Apple Store in the Immediate Aftermath of His Removal from iTunes

Jones’ InfoWars app was number four on Apple’s app store 24 hours after his removal from YouTube and iTunes. Apple has not commented to any media inquiries about why the app has remained but the podcast has been banned. The app is also still available on Google’s Play store, having been removed from YouTube, which is owned by Google. On his internet show in the aftermath of his removal, Jones appealed for help from President Donald Trump, to help Jones to “fight censorship.”

In a statement to Buzzfeed regarding the removal of the InfoWars podcast, an Apple spokesperson said, “Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users.”

3. In 2010, Jones Said InfoWars Was Pulling in $1.5 Million Per Year

Jones told Texas Monthly in a 2010 feature that InfoWars was pulling in $1.5 million in revenue, the majority of which came from advertising banners on his website. That same article says that in 2007, Jones bought a $800,000 home in a gated community in Austin. Jones told the magazine, “I wouldn’t be comfortable with a fifty-million-dollar contract with Fox News, living in New York or L.A.” Salon noted in 2013 that since 2010, Jones’ “revenue is probably much bigger than it was just four years ago.” Marketing specialist Eric Covino told Salon at the time about his estimations for Jones’ wealth, “I don’t think it’s double-digit millions but I would guesstimate that it’s somewhere between 3-6 million per year based on the traffic numbers and the brand loyalty.”

4. Jones Is Being Sued by the Families of the Victims of the Sandy Hook Shooting

Jones has long pushed the view that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary shooting was a “hoax.” On August 1, the families of four students and two teachers filed a lawsuit in Connecticut, along with an FBI agent, against Jones. According to CNN, the suit reads in part, “Jones is the chief amplifier for a group that has worked in concert to create and propagate loathsome, false narratives about the Sandy Hook shooting and its victims, and promote their harassment and abuse.” The victims say that they believe Jones does not really think the shooting was hoax but pushes the theory nonetheless causing emotional distress. They are seeking $1 million in damages as they say that have been harassed and subjected to abuse due to Jones’ claims.

Jone said on his radio show in March 2014 regarding the shooting, “We’ve clearly got people where it’s actors playing different parts of different people. I’ve looked at it and undoubtedly there’s a cover-up, there’s actors, they’re manipulating, they’ve been caught lying and they were pre-planning before it and rolled out with it.” In January 2015, Jones said, “Sandy Hook is a synthetic, completely fake, with actors, in my view, manufactured.”

On the day the lawsuit was filed, Jones said on his show, “This is all out of context… And it’s not even what I said or my intent. I’m not going to get into the real defects of this, I’m going to wait until it’s thrown out with prejudice.” Another person being accused in the lawsuit is Wolfgang Halbig, an InfoWars contributor who said, “Children did not die, teachers did not die, on December 14, 2012. I mean it’s fake… it’s fake… you’ve got parents acting… it’s just the fakes thing since the three dollar bill.”

5. Apple’s Decision to Remove InfoWars Prompted a Domino-Like Effect With Facebook & YouTube Following Suit

CNN’s Dylan Byers reported on August 7 that a few days before Jones’ content was removed from Apple, Tim Cook and Eddy Cue met to discuss the removal. Both decided to eliminate InfoWars from iTunes due to violations of terms of service. Byers says that when Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg learned of this, they also decided to remove Jones’ content. Facebook was then followed by both YouTube and Spotify. The Byers report says that there was no co-ordination between the media giants regarding the removal of Jones’ content. The InfoWars app remains on Apple’s app store, at the time of writing.