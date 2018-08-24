Meghan McCain Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Meghan McCain Net Worth: $4 Million

$4 Million Birthday: October 23, 1984

Meghan McCain is an American author, columnist, and blogger, and the daughter of Arizona Republican Senator John McCain. McCain is a proud Republican host on The View and attributes much of her success to her career as a journalist and talk show host.

McCain announced Friday that her father was discontinuing cancer treatment and thanked supporters for their support of his treatment over the last year while he battled brain cancer.

McCain’s net worth is approximately $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here’s what you need to know:

1. McCain Started Her Journalism Career as an Intern for Saturday Night Live & Newsweek

Much of McCain’s net worth comes from her success as a journalist. She has hosted several shows such as The View, and has appeared in many others such as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, according to Wiki Celeb Info.

She is a “renowned columnist, former Fox News contributor and a known Republican,” Wiki reports. She started her career as an intern for Saturday Night Live and Newsweek even before graduated from the University of Columbia. Her original goal was to be a music journalist, according to Answer.

2. While She Interned, She Ran a Popular Blog Called McCain Blogette, Which Gained a Loyal Audience

While McCain was an intern, she ran a blog called McCain Blogette. Her work received quite a bit of attention, being the daughter of Senator John McCain, which helped propel her blog into the spotlight, according to Wiki. She often wrote about fashion, music, and pop culture, and documented her life on the campaign trail.

She eventually ventured into politics, publishing articles and columns for the Daily Beast in 2009, which helped her land a job on Fox News, where she co-hosted the show Outnumbered.

3. McCain Has Won Several Awards For Her Reporting, Including the Golden Dot Award & Pollie Award

In 2011, she started working for MSNBC. She had her own show – Raising McCain – which was eventually cancelled, but helped her gain even more fame and as a result landed her a job hosting The View.

McCain won the Golden Dot Award for best blog and the Pollie Award for her dedication to political reporting, according to Wiki.

4. She Has Been a Co-Host on The View Since 2017 & Is a “Strong, Respected Republican Voice”

McCain appeared as a guest anchor on ABC’s Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show The View in September 2009 and February 2010, according to Answer, and became a regular co-host in 2017.

“She is a strong, respected Republican voice and is passionate about a wide range of topics from women’s and social issues to marriage equality,” according to her bio on The View.

She has also been named contributor to ABC News, making appearances on all programs including “Good Morning America” and “This Week.”

5. McCain is a Best-Selling Author of Several Books, Including “Dirty, Sexy Politics” & a Children’s Book

In 2008 she published her first book: My Dad, John McCain. Meghan published the book Dirty Sexy Politics in 2010 and co-authored America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom in 2012.